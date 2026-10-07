In contrast to the drunk or drugged or immature Cornell students, the university’s president, Michael Kotlikoff, is supposed to be a sober grownup. He didn’t act like one in his videotaped response to Cornell student Jane Doe’s civil lawsuit claiming that she was subjected to “heinous criminal sexual acts” by a gang of seven fellow Cornell students in the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

The use of direct-to-the-camera video as crisis communications tool by a failing university president, a technique pioneered by Penn’s Liz Magill and Harvard’s Claudine Gay, is a warning enough. Maybe Kotlikoff figures his audience is more comfortable with video than with text. Or maybe he doesn’t want his words to get the close reading that text-based communication is more easily subjected to. It’s an illuminating message nonetheless as Kotlikoff, or his speechwriters, struggle for language to explain to themselves and the community why the events alleged by Jane Doe are wrong. The word “wrong” doesn’t appear in the statement. … Kotlikoff reaches for a libertarian toolkit—“informed consent,” “body autonomy.” Yet from the sordid details of the case, while those were issues, it’s not clear they were the only ones. You could make a case that one way American elite higher education arrived at this juncture was there was too much emphasis on informed consent and “body autonomy,” and not enough emphasis on the other moral frameworks that might constrain desire. If Jane Doe had offered informed advanced consent to a six-hour-long sexual encounter with seven different partners, fueled by ketamine, liquor, and marijuana, would that render it virtuous? Or totally unobjectionable? These are questions Western culture and traditional religions offer answers to, or at least ways of thinking rigorously about. A well-managed educational institution might plausibly seek to challenge students by educating them on these topics, or at least exposing them to the perspectives.

READ MORE: Cornell’s President Misses the Point—In a Telling Way

Rama Duwaji, Olive Odyssey olive oil featuring Khalil Abu Osba (oliveodyssey.com)

Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji—just back from an anti-Israel wellness retreat, where she served as “artist-in-residence”—provided illustrations for an anti-Israel olive oil company that sells top-priced bottles featuring the image of a Palestinian terrorist who shot down a British plane, the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine reports.

Duwaji has been doing illustrations for the company, Olive Odyssey, since at least October 2025. She’s provided artwork for at least two of the company’s offerings, including one that sells for nearly $100 a bottle. Olive Odyssey’s website describes Duwaji as “a Syrian illustrator and animator based in Brooklyn” whose “work explores sisterhood, closeness, and the subtle dynamics that shape our communities.” It also features bottles like its “Nazareth Picholine Cold Pressed: Floral [Harvest 2025],” which is adorned with a “hand-drawn portrait of Khalil Abu Osba, a Palestinian resistance fighter.”

“The highly active social media accounts for Olive Odyssey are almost cartoonishly anti-Israel, displaying a notorious antisemitic image of Israel as a skull with dead Palestinians in its teeth, deploying language about the olive trees watered with ‘martyr’s blood,’ and even accusing Israel of appropriating salad,” Levine writes. “It’s part and parcel for Duwaji, an anti-Israel activist who’s had to apologize for deleted social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 and who, even as her husband recently rolled out a $30 million program to combat antisemitism, was ‘artist-in-residence’ at a luxury Islamic wellness retreat that praised terrorism.”

READ MORE: ‘The Martyr’s Blood Is Fragrant’: Mamdani’s Wife Does Artwork for Terror-Loving, Anti-Israel Olive Oil Company That Celebrates Palestinian Terrorist Who Shot Down a British Plane

Troy Jackson (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In March 2023, Maine Senate president Troy Jackson boasted of having “secured” a cell phone tower for his rural town. “Unmentioned in his statement was the fact that the tower was built on his family’s land, an arrangement that can generate landowners’ thousands of dollars a month in profits,” the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

The sister company of Wireless Partners, LLC, the company Jackson credited with constructing the tower, signed a lease agreement with Louis and Patricia Pelletier in August 2022 to build the tower on their property, records show. They’re the parents of Jackson’s longtime partner and the mother of his children, Lana Pelletier. They’re also Jackson’s cousins, according to the Maine Wire, which reported that Jackson and Lana Pelletier share the same great-grandparents, making them second cousins. While the lease agreement does not detail the financial side of the arrangement, rural landowners can earn more than $2,500 a month by leasing their land to carriers. The tower on the Pelletiers’ land changed owners in 2023, but the coordinates listed on its FCC registration match those listed in the 2022 lease agreement, indicating that the lease remains active.

“Jackson laid the legislative groundwork for the tower years before his family signed the lease,” Anderson writes. “In 2019, he sponsored a bill directing the state to develop a ‘plan to expand cellular telephone service’ in ‘underserved areas.’ Two years later, in June 2021, he voted for the bill that created the Maine Connectivity Authority, a state agency tasked with expanding internet access in the state’s rural areas. That agency awarded a $180,000 grant to Wireless Partners to ‘provide accelerated low-cost internet access’ in December 2022.”

“The cell tower marks the latest instance in which Jackson’s family benefited from his power as Maine Senate president. Jackson’s son, Chace Jackson, spent years working as a lobbyist as Jackson led the Senate from 2018 to 2024. He most recently represented the ‘full service lobbying’ firm Resurgam Group, which Troy Jackson’s former chief of staff and current campaign adviser, B.J. McCollister, launched in 2021. Chace Jackson was in high demand during his father’s final year as Senate president. During that year, his firm received $182,500 in lobbying compensation from nine of Jackson’s clients, including corporate giants like the multinational alcoholic beverage behemoth Diageo, the Free Beacon reported.”

READ MORE: Troy Jackson Touted New Cell Phone Tower for His Rural Town. It Was Built on His Family’s Land.

Additional Reading:

If the shoe fits: A New York Times staffer who helped cover Israel issues has a new gig as a “story editor“ for the Soros-funded anti-Israel news site Drop Site News. He will join contributors like Abubaker Abed, a self-styled Palestinian journalist who defended the March terror attack on a synagogue and preschool in Michigan.

Researchers from the University of Wisconsin worked for nearly a decade with partners in China on sensitive technology projects that likely helped China build its domestic surveillance apparatus, including in Xinjiang, where the Chinese are accused of brutal repression of the ethnic Uyghur population, according to a new report from the global intelligence firm Strategy Risks.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laid out the stakes of the Michigan Senate race in clear terms when she spoke at a Monday fundraiser for Abdul El-Sayed. “What we do is that we break open the entire political calculus in America—period,” she said, according to an audio recording obtained by the New York Times. “Because if you can win, if Abdul can win in Michigan, anybody can win anywhere. Anywhere.”

Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Keisha Lance Bottoms was pressed on her tenure as Atlanta mayor in the summer of 2020, when violent riots plagued the city. “Atlanta didn’t burn. A police car, a Wendy’s, and a dumpster burned,” she said. “That’s very different than an entire city burning.”

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