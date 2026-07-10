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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
1h

accused rapist’s sweater strained under those “stout chest and bulky arms.”

Shouldn’t that be strained OVER? Unless he wears that sweater under his skin which I think would be uncomfortable if even possible

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East Coast Rando's avatar
East Coast Rando
25m

"There are few things journalists love more than congratulating themselves for doing their jobs—even, or perhaps especially, when don’t they deserve it."

Fair warning, Stiles. This is only one example of the many bon mots of yours that I will be unabashedly plagiarizing across the entire interwebs.

Oh, and more WAGs, please.

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