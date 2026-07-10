IT’S FRIDAY, JUNE 10, 2026

Ladies and gentlemen, the Jews have done it again.

Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine, was forced to suspend his campaign this week despite his repeated objections. In a video message recorded Wednesday, the candidate blamed “large forces” for coercing a woman he dated into falsely accusing him of rape—and traveling back in time to plant corroborating evidence.

The “political establishment” and “corporate media” had orchestrated his demise, Platner argued, because of his opposition to Israel and support for socialized health care. If he of all people—a working-class prep school washout and technically unemployed oyster salesman with a Nazi tattoo he repeatedly lied about—could be falsely accused of rape, anyone could.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the former Republican congresswoman who was also ousted by Jews, was quick to connect the dots. “I do find it interesting that Platner is hated by AIPAC and rape accusations show up years later from a woman who dated him,” she wrote. “I’m not taking sides, just making observations.”

Drop Site News, the Hamas-adjacent news blog, made a last-ditch effort to clear Platner’s name by reporting that his accuser, Jenny Racicot, had told him she “needed a glute massage” before the alleged rape.

That didn’t work, if you can believe it. The accuser wasn’t a Republican this time.

Even less persuasive was the “pro-Palestine” lunatic who argued that Platner (allegedly) raping a “white American woman” was a lesser evil than supporting Israel.

Platner probably won’t win in November, but no one should assume we’ve seen the last of him. “The Jews framed me for rape, and all you cowards went along” could be a powerful argument in the 2028 Democratic primary.

In the meantime, let’s take a moment to marvel at the ambitious Democrats who thoroughly disgraced themselves by defending Platner’s character for as long as they could until the Jews made them stop:

Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.)

“For this country to heal, we need to find some way of having grace. We need to find some way of having redemption. … If Graham Platner and all of you find a way to build that redemption through this campaign, through this transformation, maybe, maybe, you would show a way for this country to start to redeem itself, because we sure need that.”

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D., Ariz.)

“This guy is an authentic man. You know, he’s not antisemitic, you know. And more importantly, you know—not more importantly, but just as important—is that he’s going to win this election, and we need to win elections.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.)

“I said to myself, ‘That’s my kind of man.’ Because that is a man who not only has the values, but a man who believes in accountability, and we need a little accountability coming out of Washington right now.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.)

“There are people in the United States Senate right now who are not saints, I can tell you that. … People can argue about this aspect of Graham or another, but to my mind right now, we need allies in the United States Senate who have the guts to take on the big money that is dominating this country.”

Jon Favreau, Pod Save America

“Graham Platner isn’t just our best and only chance to beat Susan Collins, he’s a good, decent man who’s struggled and grown and is always trying to do better. I hope everyone with reservations takes a little time to get to know the real life version of him, not what the algorithm throws in our faces.”

Bless their hearts, the poor things.

ONCE AGAIN, JOURNALISTS ARE NOT THE HEROES

There are few things journalists love more than congratulating themselves for doing their jobs—even, or perhaps especially, when they don’t deserve it. They patted themselves on the back for taking down Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein—after years of looking the other way. They were especially proud of themselves for noticing Joe Biden was too old to be president—and, more importantly, unlikely to win reelection—in June 2024.

In his Reliable Sources newsletter, CNN’s Brian Stelter takes Platner to task for daring to criticize the journalism profession. “While he decries a ‘corporate media system,’ I see individual journalists who saw an important story to tell,” Stelter writes, citing Puck reporter Peter Hamby’s assessment that media outlets—even “conservative muckrakers like the Free Beacon”—“did their jobs.”

Indeed, the Free Beacon’s reporting challenged several aspects of Platner’s “working-class” backstory that more reputable outlets never bothered to check. His “service” as town harbormaster. His hardscrabble upbringing as the grandson of a furniture magnate. The New Yorker’s vaunted fact-checking department failed to catch Platner’s false claim about the source of his mortgage—a loan from his father, not the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The New Yorker’s splashy profile, published in September 2025, was written by Lisa Wood Shapiro, a Brooklyn-based journalist who primarily writes home appliance reviews for WIRED. Her recent output includes “Can You Buy Relaxation? My $200 Electric Fireplace Says Yes” and “The Best Dehumidifiers to Keep Your Home Dry and Free of Mold.” According to her LinkedIn page, she was “formerly” a contributor to Vogue, which lists a single article of hers from 2017 titled “How a Star Wars T-Shirt Transformed My Dating Profile.”

Wood Shapiro’s chief qualification for writing the profile appears to have been her personal relationship with Platner, whom she had come to know after spending “almost every summer of [her] life” on the coast of Maine—a nice gig, if you can afford it, especially on a contributing writer’s salary. She recalls how, upon learning of Platner’s candidacy, her friends were soon “discussing over gin-and-tonics how they always knew he would be famous.” Adorbs.

That’s pretty much all you need to know about the Platner phenomenon, or whatever you want to call it. The Democratic Party and the media—excuse the redundancy—are dominated by affluent, white, college-educated professionals. The degree to which they are ideologically disconnected from the actual working class cannot be understated. Of course they fell for the tattooed scumbag in stained Carhartts whose campaign platform read like a Columbia protest flyer.

Actual working-class voters weren’t so impressed, as evidenced by one of the last polls taken in Maine before Platner dropped out, which found him in a statistical tie with Susan Collins. Among voters without a college degree, the “working-class” candidate trailed by 21 points.

Other highlights from the media’s Platner coverage:

The New York Times remarking on his “light social media footprint” in an August 2025 profile. Oops.

Times reporter Jodi Kantor dismissing her own paper’s reporting on Platner’s toxic behavior as not a “classic #MeToo” situation because the alleged abuse occurred “in the context of consensual relationships.” (So did the alleged rape.)

Practically everything Ana Marie Cox wrote in her profile for the New Republic, a once-respected journalistic institution. “Platner is not a candidate who checks if his boxers are showing when a reporter is watching,” she fawned as he hauled crates of oysters amidst the “gentle morning sun” and “lulling water.” She was particularly fond of the way the accused rapist’s sweater strained under that “stout chest and bulky arms.” John Hodgman, the Yale-educated comedian best known for his work on the Daily Show, texted Cox to let her know he also summers in Maine and was “thrilled” about Platner’s campaign.

ANOTHER THING THAT HAPPENED

World thump: Soccer is a lesser sport, obviously, but there’s no reason why America shouldn’t win every time. Team USA got stomped 4-1 by Belgium on Monday. (Context: That’s roughly equivalent to an American football score of 91-6.) President Trump did everything he could to help them win, including calling up the head of FIFA to get their best player unsuspended for the game. On the bright side, Trump’s involvement appears to have ruined soccer—the last vestige of acceptable left-wing patriotism—for America’s most insufferable nerds.

PALATE CLEANSER

With the United States out of the World Cup, you might as well cheer for Norway alongside talented WAGs Lena Selnes and Millie Fusdahl.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND

X: @AndrewStilesUSA

Email: stiles@freebeacon.com

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