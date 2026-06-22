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David Cearley's avatar
David Cearley
36m

In other words, the AG sabotaged the bill because the public supported it..

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Ludwig Von Rothbard's avatar
Ludwig Von Rothbard
18m

Democrat voters - just getting what they voted for, good and hard!

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