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Kiki R
May 22

The Washington Free Beacon gives me news that no one else is covering. So good. This has become one of my top 3 news sources.

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grownup
May 22

Interesting. I live in Alabama. I have relatives in Portland. (We don’t talk politics when visiting). Every time I go out there I am struck by how few black people live there. Where are all these BIPOC’s?

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