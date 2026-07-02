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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
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When Nazis are praising you, you have a problem....of course there really is no difference between Nazis and the DSA, the truth is that the DNC has already turned into the Democratic Nazi Committee. And all these years the democrats have called republicans nazis, and here they are welcoming these Jew-hating American-hating bottom feeders into their party instead of telling them they do not belong. Maybe just maybe they really should never have allowed Bernie in all those years ago. He is not, and never was, a democrat and neither is any member of the Squad, but the DNC embraced them as some kind of heroes. I hope the DNC implodes.

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