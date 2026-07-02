Darializa Avila Chevalier (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images), David Duke (Newsmax/YouTube)

David Duke, the former KKK grand wizard who was drummed out of the GOP in the early 1990s, sees something to like in socialist firebrand Darializa Avila Chevalier. The white nationalist and Holocaust denier told the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine that he’s down with Chevalier’s desire to keep her bloodlines pure.

“Well, I think that people have the right to preserve their particular heritage,” Duke said. “And if she’s concerned about preserving her heritage if it’s Somali, or whatever she is, she’s certainly got the right to do that.”

Duke was referring to a now-deleted 2019 social media post in which Chevalier criticized black and Arab men for “fetishizing ugly colonizer women.” The pair have more in common than may meet the eye: Duke’s insurgent 1991 Louisiana gubernatorial campaign caused an uproar in the national Republican Party, which ultimately backed the Democratic nominee. “Chevalier’s extreme left-wing views, including those on race, are today causing similar ferment and embarrassment among Democrats, but so far, the national party has yet to disavow her,” Levine writes. We aren’t holding our breath. “The political journalist Mark Halperin on Monday quoted an unnamed ‘Democratic Party stalwart’ fretting that, ‘Chevalier is our David Duke. She is poisoning the possibility of a Democratic majority.’”

It’s not the first time Duke has found common ground with far-left Democrats over their hatred of Israel and Jews. In 2019, he called Ilhan Omar “the most important member of the US Congress” after she accused Jewish lawmakers of dual loyalty to Israel. And he praised New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani during his call with the Free Beacon, saying, “His views on Israel are critical, because there’s no more important political issue than the fact that a tiny minority of America … the oligarchs of the Jewish people, that they are controlling our foreign policy.”

READ MORE: Darializa Avila Chevalier’s Hostility to Interracial Romances and ‘Ugly Colonizer Women’ Earns Praise From Ex-KKK Grand Wizard David Duke

Manny Rutinel (@MannyRutinel/X)

Chevalier is almost certain to win the general election in New York’s deep-blue 13th Congressional District. Colorado’s eighth district, by contrast, is a toss-up, though the newly minted Democratic nominee is fond of socialism as well. State lawmaker Manny Rutinel, who cruised to victory in Tuesday’s primary over Colorado House colleague Shannon Bird, penned since-deleted blog posts advocating for socialism and veganism, a Free Beacon review of the archived blog found.

Rutinel published the blog between 2013 and 2014, but it remained active until around 2022, when the site began redirecting users to Rutinel’s campaign website. One post, published in May 2014, is titled “What Would Jesus Do? Socialism,” and begins, “First, allow me to clarify that, technically, Jesus is a monarch because he is the ‘king of kings.’” Five days earlier, Rutinel published a post headlined “Why a More Socialistic Society Is Superior.” A blog section on “Veganism,” meanwhile, included headlines like “The 5 Stages of Becoming a Vegan or Vegetarian” and “Top 5 Benefits of Being Vegan or Vegetarian,” which argues that a meatless diet is “better for your health.”

“Details of Rutinel’s blog come amid a socialist surge in Democratic congressional primaries, including in Colorado,” our Ethan Barton writes. “On Tuesday, one week after Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist sweep in New York City’s congressional primaries, another socialist in Denver, Melat Kiros, unseated 15-term congresswoman Diana DeGette.”

Though Rutinel appears to be down with their cause, he has attempted to present a more moderate image while campaigning against Republican incumbent Gabe Evans in a district full of ranchers and oil and gas workers. Rutinel—a former climate and “animal liberation“ activist who was arrested for storming the field of the 2019 Yale-Harvard football game and chanting, “Hey hey, ho ho, fossil fuels have got to go”—now says he supports an “all-of-the-above energy solution” that “protects good-paying jobs in our communities” and “will always fight to support ranchers and farmers.” Uh-huh.

READ MORE: ‘What Would Jesus Do? Socialism’: Archived Website Shows Colorado Democrat Pushed for ‘Socialistic Society’

Ramy Abdu (Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor)

The Hamas-linked founder of the anti-Israel advocacy group Euro-Med Monitor is defending Gaza-based “journalists” who serve double duty as Hamas terrorists, writing in an Arabic-language Facebook post that it’s their “right” to engage “in acts of resistance.” The group, led by Ramy Abdu, happened to be a key source in New York Times columnist Nick Kristof’s outlandish May 11 piece accusing Israel of training dogs to rape Palestinians—and the Times won’t comment on Abdu’s remarks, our Adam Kredo reports.

Abdu, who has known ties to senior Hamas terrorists, acknowledged in his June 23 post that a “limited number” of “slain journalists had engaged in acts of resistance prior to their journalistic work—a right belonging to a people living under injustice and occupation, which no fair-minded person can deny.” He also said that the publication of Palestinian “obituary statements” listing the “slain journalists” as terrorists “serves the false Israeli narrative.” The post came two days before another primary source cited in the Kristof piece, the New York City-based Committee to Protect Journalists, announced a wholesale review of its list of journalists killed in Gaza, which has included dozens of confirmed terrorists.

“While the Times’s public relations department has vigorously defended Kristof’s report, and the sources behind it, the outlet has declined to comment—or not responded to requests for comment—as both the CPJ and Euro-Med Monitor are picked apart by various media watchdog groups. Two senior Times employees are on the CPJ’s prestigious board of directors, including the anti-Israel polemicist Lydia Polgreen,” writes Kredo. “The Times did not respond to a request for comment on Abdu’s remarks, questions about Euro-Med Monitor’s credibility, or its reliance on the CPJ’s slain journalists list for the Kristof piece and multiple other reports published by the outlet’s two newsrooms.”

READ MORE: Key Source for Kristof’s New York Times Gaza ‘Rape’ Column Now Claims Palestinian ‘Journalists’ Can Also Be Terrorists: Times Won’t Comment

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