The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
7h

DEI (Didn't Earn It) and these kids will be handed everything on a "silver platter" just like mommy and daddy gave them! The problem is, they won't perform well.

Reply
Share
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
6h

Any Jew voting democrat or giving them money is literally too stupid to live

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture