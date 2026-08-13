SEO Law logo and fellows (seo-usa.org/law)

The nonprofit Sponsors for Educational Opportunity has long operated a diversity fellowship placing “underrepresented” law students at white shoe law firms. SEO assured its partners in a presentation obtained by the Free Beacon that “underrepresented” did not mean “minority” but rather “low-income.” About that: “Two years later, the fellowship has accepted almost zero white people,” the Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium reports. “And according to a Free Beacon review of the latest SEO class, many fellows are the opposite of underserved.”

“The Free Beacon used LinkedIn to identify 50 of the 58 students selected for the fellowship this year. Their profiles paint a picture of privilege and elite access at odds with SEO’s egalitarian marketing, which frames the program as a leg-up for disadvantaged students who might otherwise be overlooked by top firms.” The cohort “includes graduates of elite boarding schools, consultants with six-figure salaries, and the son of a Brown-educated plastic surgeon. It also includes students who held multiple posts at top law firms before applying for the program, raising questions about their need for additional ‘industry exposure.’”

Take SEO fellow Kirstin Santana, who interned at the white shoe firm Simpson Thatcher, worked full time as a paralegal at the white shoe firm Davis Polk, and attended a prestigious Connecticut boarding school, Loomis Chaffee, whose alumni include the billionaire financier Henry Kravis and the fashion designer Jason Wu. Another fellow, Iannelis Ramdhany Correa, is a graduate of the elite Phillips Andover Academy, one of the country’s top boarding schools and the alma mater of George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Correa spent two years at Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler prior to her placement at White & Case. A third, Blake Bridge, is the son of two Tampa-area plastic surgeons who were mentioned in a 2003 issue of the Brown Alumni Magazine.

“The gap between rhetoric and reality has sparked calls for a federal probe. On Wednesday, the conservative nonprofit Americans for Equal Opportunity asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate SEO for ‘potential false advertising practices,’ arguing that the group had misrepresented itself to sponsor firms in violation of consumer protection laws. ‘Rather than discovering overlooked talent, SEO concentrates opportunities among candidates who already possess necessary credentials, existing law-firm connections, and access to elite professional networks,’ Americans for Equal Opportunity wrote in a letter to the FTC. ‘The obvious lack of socioeconomic hardship and extensive professional networks enjoyed by many in the 2026 Fellowship class … suggest dishonest advertising by SEO.’”

READ MORE: A DEI Fellowship Pledged to Recruit ‘Underserved’ Legal Talent. It Accepted Some of the Most Privileged Students in the Country.

Abdul El-Sayed, Troy Muhammad (Facebook), Louis Farrakhan (Getty Images), Abdul-El-Sayed, Marcus Muhammad (Facebook)

Abdul El-Sayed has quietly embraced the nakedly antisemitic Nation of Islam during his Senate campaign, meeting with two lieutenants of the group’s infamous leader, Louis Farrakhan, who themselves have railed against “the Jews,” the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

Benton Harbor mayor Marcus Muhammad, a “student minister” in the Nation of Islam, posted a photo arm-in-arm with El-Sayed backstage at the Democrat’s election night watch party on August 4. And Troy Muhammad, the leader of the Nation of Islam’s Detroit chapter, posted a photo from a Detroit NAACP event in June 2025, sporting the group’s distinctive bowtie and towering over El-Sayed as they locked into a solidarity handshake.

“The two Muhammads with whom El-Sayed fraternized are well known across Michigan for their Nation affiliations and are loyal disciples of Farrakhan who echo his antisemitic rhetoric,” Ross writes. “In a March 13, 2018, video unearthed by the Free Beacon, Troy Muhammad issued overt threats of violence against Jewish groups like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for denouncing Farrakhan over a speech in which the minister had said that ‘the powerful Jews are my enemy’ and that Jews are ‘Satanic.’ … Marcus Muhammad, who was elected mayor of Benton Harbor in 2015, has also defended Farrakhan, often with antisemitic tropes. After Farrakhan referred to Jews collectively as ‘the Satan’ in a July 2020 speech and accused them of having ‘broken their relationship covenant with God,’ Marcus Muhammad posted a photo of Farrakhan with the caption ‘Yet for fear of the Jews no one spoke openly of him.’”

El-Sayed’s interactions with the Farrakhan personnel have not been previously reported and come as the Michigan Democratic Senate nominee faces growing skepticism from moderate Democrats and Jewish groups over his links to openly extremist groups and individuals. He has rejected calls, for example, to disassociate from Hasan Piker, the left-wing influencer who said, “America deserved 9/11,” saying he hopes to make the Democratic Party a “big tent” coalition. He has also vowed to follow Sharia law in every aspect of his life until the day he dies, the Free Beacon reported.

READ MORE: Photos Show Grinning Abdul El-Sayed Buddying Up With Nation of Islam Ministers Who Railed Against ‘the Jews,’ Defended Farrakhan

Susan Abulhawa (susanabulhawa/Instagram), screenshot via X, Simon & Schuster logo (Wikipedia)

Simon & Schuster axed a book from Republican senator Josh Hawley in 2021, citing its “larger public responsibility as citizens.” The publishing giant is handling things a little differently when it comes to the vile antisemitic author Susan Abulhawa, who has referred to Jews as “cockroaches,” “demons,” “vampires,” and “ghouls.”

Simon & Schuster “remains on track to rerelease two of Abulhawa's novels, Mornings in Jenin and The Blue Between Sky and Water, on Sept. 29, 2026, through its Atria imprint,” our Jon Levine writes. The latter book has been strongly criticized for antisemitic content, but not by Simon & Schuster, which praised Abulhawa’s “signature lyrical voice” in its press statement touting the deal, news of which was first reported by the Free Beacon. The publisher ignored our inquiries at the time but broke its silence in a statement to one of its writers, Gerald Posner, that sounds like an AI special—ironic for a publisher—telling him that while “Simon & Schuster unequivocally opposes antisemitism, racism, and all forms of bigotry,” “Susan Abulhawa’s personal views are her own and are not reflective of Atria Books, Simon & Schuster, or its employees.”

“In addition to re-releasing Abulhawa’s books, Simon & Schuster's Atria imprint this week also released Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power, which the publisher touts as an ‘unflinching exposé’ of how Israel developed a ‘controlling interest in United States foreign policy.’ As part of its promotion of the book, Simon & Schuster has released a virulently anti-Israel video in which the book’s authors describe Israel as ‘a toxic issue.’”

READ MORE: Simon & Schuster Vows To Publish Author Who Calls Jews ‘Roaches’: Publisher Still Claims It Opposes Antisemitism

Elsewhere:

Harvard’s new policy capping the number of “As” professors award does not go into effect for another year, but some professors are implementing it early—and students are panicking, Bloomberg reported. “I’m just not being as adventurous as I was my first year,” a rising junior, Colleen Meosky, said. “I don’t see learning for the sake of learning outweighing future job prospects.”

The former chief financial officer of the embattled Southern Poverty Law Center was arrested in California after allegedly overseeing secret payments to people inside white supremacist groups—including one she was dating and sharing a bank account with, CNN reported.

Representation matters: A whopping 60 percent of DSA members in New York City are white, according to survey data reported by City & State, which noted “that NYC-DSA is less racially diverse than both the national Democratic Party and the population of New York City.”

The Minnesota Star Tribune originally published a fawning headline celebrating Democrat Amy Klobuchar as the “first woman to lead major ticket for Minnesota governor,” then changed it to say she won a “historic primary.” The piece takes seven paragraphs to note that Klobuchar “will face Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who won the GOP primary for governor and was also the first woman to win her party’s nomination.”

Gavin Newsom’s recent trip to Michigan, one that was intended to lay the groundwork for a 2028 presidential campaign, got mixed reviews from prominent Democrats on the ground, according to Politico. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said she didn’t “hear from the governor.” The chair of the DNC Black Caucus, Virgie Rollins, had a similar experience, saying, “Every Democratic president that has won an election has been in my house. I did not hear from him. I did not get a call.”

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