LaKesha Womack (@lakeshawomack/Instagram)

Last Tuesday, Democrat LaKesha Womack pulled off a stunning upset in North Carolina’s red-leaning 14th Congressional District. This Tuesday, she’s not headed to Washington, D.C.—she’s headed to a local courthouse, where she’s set to appear on felony charges for failing to return a rental car.

Womack was served a felony summons three weeks before Election Day, according to court records reviewed by the Free Beacon, which show that the summons was originally issued in 2020 but was returned unserved before being reissued on Oct. 11. The summons includes an order for Womack to appear at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Nov. 10 at 9:00 a.m. and notes that Womack could be held in contempt of court if she fails to appear. The original police report says Womack rented a 2019 Toyota Corolla worth $20,000 from a Budget Car Rental location in Charlotte and failed to return it 16 days later. “Attempts to locate the suspect have been unsuccessful,” the report states. Willfully failing to return a rental car is a felony in North Carolina if the car is worth more than $4,000.

“Womack’s active felony case is a reflection of how the 2026 blue wave elevated little-known candidates to victory in districts that were not expected to be competitive,” our Collin Anderson writes. “Womack defeated Republican Tim Moore by 2 points in North Carolina’s 14th district, which Moore, in his capacity as speaker of the state House, redrew in 2023, transforming it from a blue-leaning district to a red one. Moore carried the district by 17 points in 2024; the Cook Political Report rated it ‘likely Republican’ this year. Womack raised $60,000 to Moore’s $2.1 million.”

Womack faced questions on the case from local media but declined to answer questions about whether she ever returned the vehicle, saying, “I have retained counsel which is why I am unable to comment on the details of the case.” Her campaign also generated some national media coverage. Axios noted two days before the election that she was poised to defeat Moore but did not mention the felony charges against her. Rather, the news outlet indicated that Womack is a “minister and consultant” who has experienced “home insecurity.”

READ MORE: Dem Congresswoman-Elect Heads to Court on Felony Charges for Failing To Return Rental Car

The Trump administration has ordered Lebanese diplomat Ibrahim Charara to leave the United States over social media posts in which he praised Hezbollah’s 1983 suicide bombing of U.S. Marines in Beirut as “heroic resistance” against “American military occupation,” according to a person familiar with the matter, who said Charara was expected to leave the United States by Sunday after the State Department declared him persona non grata.

The stunning decision comes after the Free Beacon unearthed Charara’s posts from 2021 hailing the Oct. 23, 1983 bombing, in which Hezbollah terrorists killed 241 U.S. Marines. “On this day, the heroic resistance to the American military occupation of Beirut ended with a single strike that documents the defeat of neocolonialism on our land,” Charara wrote on Oct. 23, 2021. “From the Marines barracks in Beirut to the Al-Tanf base… we will reject the occupier and defeat him,” he posted three days earlier.

Charara has espoused other anti-American views, and the banner image on his X account shows a burning Israeli flag. Subtle.

Since taking up the post last year, Charara has cozied up to local officials and community leaders in the majority Arab town of Dearborn, Mich. He recently appeared at the annual banquet of the Arab American Political Action Committee and sat next to then-Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D.), a keynote speaker at the event. Last month, Charara attended an Arab American Civil Rights League gala alongside Cenk Uygur, the left-wing YouTube host who produced an antisemitic ad days before the election that blamed Israel for high grocery prices in America and boosted El-Sayed. Before that, in June, El-Sayed and Charara attended the grand opening of a new mosque for the Islamic Institute of America, whose lead imam, Hassan al-Qazwini, has praised Hezbollah leaders and Iran.

READ MORE: Trump Admin Boots Lebanese Diplomat Over Posts Praising Hezbollah’s 1983 Marine Barracks Suicide Bombing

Brenda Abdelall (dhs.gov), Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Abdul El-Sayed made his first hire as senator-elect on Friday, tapping as the director of his transition team an Egyptian-American attorney who has accused Zionists of “controlling” American politics, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

Brenda Abdelall will help El-Sayed build out the rest of his Senate staff before his January swearing-in. She’s an Egyptian-American professor, attorney, and former lobbyist who also served in the Biden Department of Homeland Security and as director of the Kamala Harris campaign’s outreach to Arabs and Muslims in 2024. Years earlier, at an American Muslim Council conference in 2002, she promoted conspiracy theories about Jewish control of world affairs.

“The Zionists have a strong voice in American politics,” Abdelall told the New York Sun at the time. “I would say they’re controlling a lot of it.” We reported on the comments when the Harris campaign hired Abdelall; the campaign said they no longer reflected Abdelall’s views. Abdelall has also accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and “terrorism,” remarks the campaign again said Abdelall no longer agreed with.

The El-Sayeds and the Abdelalls go way back. Abdelall’s mother, Mona, invited El-Sayed’s father, Mohamed, to speak to Ford factory workers as part of an “Islam 101” seminar to dispel concerns about Muslims after the 9/11 attacks, the New York Times reported in November 2001. Mona founded the Ann Arbor branch of the American Muslim Council, a group that drew heavy criticism from Democrats in the early 2000s when its top leaders declared support for Hamas and claimed the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster “was an act of divine retribution against Israel, and attributable to the presence of the first Israeli astronaut on the mission.”

“The hiring could indicate that El-Sayed plans to focus more on Israel and the Middle East at the expense of his campaign trail mantra of ‘money out of politics, money in your pocket, Medicare for all,’” writes Ross. “El-Sayed often bristled at questions about Israel and his affiliations with anti-Israel activists, calling it a distraction from voters’ concerns about health care and the cost of living.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Taps Egyptian-American Attorney Who Accused ‘Zionists’ of ‘Controlling’ American Politics as Transition Director

In other news:

Democrats will soon take control of Congress, and California Rep. Robert Garcia is marking the occasion not by touting the sort of affordability platform his party campaigned on but rather by promising “pettiness” against the Trump administration. “Maybe it’s because I’m gay, but pettiness is a thing. We’re not going to forget these crimes,” Garcia said at the Obama Bros’ media gathering, “Crooked Con.”

Abdul El-Sayed isn’t the only Michigan Democrat making questionable transition hires. The state’s governor-elect, Jocelyn Benson, tapped a Nation of Islam leader who has pushed antisemitic conspiracy theories, referred to Jews as “the enemy,” and promotes Nation of Islam literature that forbids interracial relationships to serve on her gubernatorial transition council.

Kansas senator-elect Adam Hamilton said on the campaign trail that he would vote against Schumer as leader, while seven other senators-elect—South Carolina’s Annie Andrews, Texas’s James Talarico, Illinois’s Juliana Stratton, New Hampshire’s Chris Pappas, Minnesota’s Peggy Flanagan, Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed, and Maine’s Troy Jackson—have indicated it’s time for new leadership.

The chair of the Harvard History of Science Department, David S. Jones, detailed how the Harvard graduate student protests disrupted the midterm exam for his course in medical ethics. “This was not the usual picket. This was a sonic assault: shouting through an amplified megaphone and sustained blasts from horns, sirens, and other noisemakers,” Jones wrote in a Crimson op-ed. “Fearing the worst, I had purchased 100 pairs of ear plugs and allowed students to use noise-canceling headphones. Nothing worked. … I believe that this was an unprecedented event in the 390-year history of Harvard College. One group of students orchestrated the deliberate disruption of another group of students taking an exam.” Classy.

A new class action lawsuit accuses the Foundation to Promote Open Society, the central cog in billionaire liberal donor George Soros’s behemoth nonprofit network, of conspiring to execute a Chinese-backed scheme to obstruct data center development in Seattle.

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