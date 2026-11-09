The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
5h

Didn't you hear? They are grooming the michigan muslim to become the new obama.

There are no records to be found on his medical degree. There are other things hidden

about his past, too. CIA, MI6, and London are working on his grooming. Remember, obama was that Senator from Chicago. He didn't even know where the bathroom was located. Hope he found the right one.

Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
5h

If the Leftists get in come January, our Country is finished. The Midterms were Stolen. Are the Republicans going to stand up? Because, if not, the R shouldn't even be on a ballot. Just vote

for the Leftists. Maybe, they will throw a seat or two for a Republican. The repercussions of this

will be insurmountable by Republicans.

Reply
Share
6 replies
11 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.