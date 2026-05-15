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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
May 15

Pretty sure Chapelle's Jew-hatred is also something Michelle and NPR can get behind as well....

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Edward F Day's avatar
Edward F Day
May 15

Enhancing the liberal smorgasbord of idiocy.

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