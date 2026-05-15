IT’S FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026

Donald Trump went to China this week to make some deals and got a hero’s welcome in Beijing. Trump was particularly impressed by the “beautiful” and “happy” children who came out to greet him before returning to their jobs at the iPhone factory and working double shifts to make up for the time they missed.

The ChiComs served Trump’s favorite dessert (ice cream) at the state banquet, where the People’s Liberation Army military band closed things out by playing one of his favorite gay anthems: “Y.M.C.A” by the Village People. Fortunately, this president is famously impervious to authoritarian pomp and flattery. He would never let it influence his decisions. Otherwise, one might have reason to worry.

Some context: Days earlier, a California mayor pleaded guilty to acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government.

Further context: Last week, a group of Trump supporters unveiled a commemorative statue of the president at his Doral golf club. It goes without saying that the 22-foot structure, dubbed “Don Colossus,” is covered in gold leaf, and Jim Acosta was reporting live from the scene within days.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THE DEMOCRATS

In Texas, a demented sex therapist has a real shot at winning the Democratic nomination for Congress in the newly created 35th district comprising parts of San Antonio. Maureen Galindo advanced to a run-off after receiving nearly 30 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary despite barely running a campaign. A Washington Free Beacon review of her social media activity found a litany of antisemitic rants that were quite shocking—even by the standards of the modern Democratic Party.

In addition to complaining about the Jews who “own Hollywood” and “worship Satan,” Galindo suggested that—unlike most Democratic anti-Semites—she would never take money from George Soros, the left-wing Jewish billionaire. Asked for comment, Galindo told the Free Beacon that “billionaire Zionists and their puppet journalists are FAKE Jews who create antisemitism to harm and harvest off the real Jews.”

If the past 10 years of American politics are any indication, Galindo will win the primary and the general election to become the deciding vote in the Democrats’ narrow House majority after the midterms. In any event, this would be one of the dumbest possible outcomes, so why bet against it?

Now here’s a look at what Democrats have been up to in the places where they actually hold power:

California

Spencer Pratt, the insurgent Republican running for mayor of Los Angeles, has repeatedly described his incumbent opponent, Karen Bass, as “incompetent.” Bass responded this week by arguing Pratt doesn’t have the “background or knowledge” to ruin a city with sclerotic bureaucracy and streamlined corruption. Or, as she put it, he doesn’t understand “how our government works.”

On Monday, Bass demonstrated her formidable expertise by proposing a new plan to crack down on all the meth-addicted vagrants camping in the street. Did I say crack down? Sorry, what she actually proposed was using taxpayer dollars to give them taxpayer-funded dental care.

On a related note, New York Times columnist Ezra Klein moderated a forum with the leading Democrats running for governor in California. Klein posted a clip of San Jose mayor Matt Mahan explaining (somewhat apologetically) that large homeless encampments are bad and make normal voters feel like their politicians don’t care about public disorder.

No s—! Many of the people reacting to the clip appeared to conflate Mahan’s basic competence with staggering genius, but it’s California so it’s all relative. He is currently in fourth place among Democrats, according to a recent poll, several percentage points behind Katie Porter, the former congresswoman who threw boiling mashed potatoes on her ex-husband. The frontrunner, Xavier Becerra, is best known as Joe Biden’s “incompetent” health secretary who couldn’t be fired because of DEI. Sometimes voters get the leaders they deserve.

New York

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani released a fun video congratulating himself for solving the city’s $12 billion budget deficit. “After months of painstaking work, that deficit is now zero,” he proclaimed from the roof of City Hall. Based on the details, however, Mamdani’s celebration was akin to Hunter Biden congratulating himself for “solving” his legal challenges.

Roughy $8 billion, or two-thirds, of the “savings” came in the form of a bailout from the state government, including $2.3 million via delayed public pension contributions and $500 million “saved” by allowing the city to not comply with a 2022 state law mandating smaller class sizes in public schools.

You see, balancing the budget is easy if someone else pays for it, and you can magically exempt yourself from following the rules. Even a communist can do it!

Speaking of freeloading influencers, Jack Schlossberg’s congressional campaign is going exactly as expected. The New York Times reports that the Kennedy scion—charitably described as a “first-time candidate with little traditional work experience”—rarely shows up to campaign meetings and often disappears “for long stretches with little notice or explanation.” His staff is a mess, in part because he keeps firing people and neglecting to tell them.

Nearly all of the Democrats who vented to the Times did so anonymously out of “deference to Mr. Schlossberg’s famous family.” They’re presumably just as reluctant to antagonize Nancy Pelosi, who recently endorsed the trust-fund layabout, citing his “deep sense of duty.”

In other words, Schlossberg getting elected to Congress is another dumb thing that is probably going to happen this year.

VARIOUS & SUNDRY

Thanks, Obama: Across the pond, British prime minister Keir Starmer and the Labour Party were shellacked in local and regional elections earlier this month. Starmer took office in 2024 after getting leadership tips from former president Barack Obama. It’s not the first time that’s happened. In 2019, the owner of the Washington Wizards reached out to Obama for basketball advice. Since then, the team has accumulated the league’s worst record. During that same period, Obama managed to acquire the world’s ugliest building.

Dave Chappelle, uncanceled: Given the extreme liberal freakout over his transgender material, I was surprised to learn that Chappelle had recently appeared on IMO, the podcast Michelle Obama cohosts with her brother Craig Robinson. They praised Chappelle as “one of the greatest comedians this country has ever produced,” and the “most important artist of our generation.” What happened? When did Michelle Obama become a raging transphobe?

A quick Google search cleared things up. Chappelle did an interview with NPR last month and talked about how much he hated Republicans for “weaponizing” his transgender jokes. Mystery solved.

The world’s smallest violin: That’s the sound I heard after learning that an influencer called “Chud the Builder” was charged with attempted murder after shooting someone outside a courthouse in Tennessee. Chud, 28, is a self-described “free speech patriot” who is best known (as far as I can tell) for harassing strangers by shouting the n-word. It’s never the ones you suspect.

OK, Boomer, just die already: The New York Times published yet another series of letters from readers who think it’s perfectly normal to hate the idea of having children because of climate change and other political nonsense. Sue Kusch from Washington state praised her son and daughter-in-law for depriving her of grandchildren.

“Who would want to bring children into a world that is filled with terror, corruption, toxic pollution and horrendous politics?” she wrote. “A world where only certain lives matter. A world where the wealthiest support a far-right perspective of the world, and feel no obligation or concern for the other 90 percent.”

I’m afraid I have some bad news for Mrs. Kusch regarding the voting habits of the richest 10 percent. Still, she deserves credit for her absurdly histrionic conclusion: “After reading the headlines of yet another insane day in a MAGA country, my partner and I agreed: We are glad to be old and leaving this planet soon.”

Typical Boomer. Trash the place, rack up an enormous bill they’ll never pay, complain, then skip out with a smile on their face.

PALATE CLEANSER

Fancy private schools are the worst. The brats at NYU are throwing a tantrum because this year’s graduation speaker, author and NYU professor Jonathan Haidt, has criticized universities for coddling their students. Doing what comes naturally, the coddled youths proved him right. Student government leaders fired off a poorly written letter urging university leaders to pick someone else.

“In a world marked by sustained attacks on higher education and the global unraveling of diversity, equity, and inclusion, which has only deepened inequities,” they whined insufferably, “Professor Haidt is not the appropriate individual to address the Class of 2026.”

Meanwhile, the slightly less hysterical students at UNC—a superior state school—heard from country music star Eric Church, who gave an inspiring speech on the importance of family, faith, community, and authenticity that is worth watching in full when you have the chance.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND

X: @AndrewStilesUSA

Email: stiles@freebeacon.com

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