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a m's avatar
a m
2h

Guess it's not surprising that venerated party elder Clyburn couldn't/wouldn't bring Sayed to heel. The Dems really are feckless weasels.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
1h

I just don't know how anyone can be a Democrat, especially in these times!

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