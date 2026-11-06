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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
36m

Schumer is such a putz...among other things...but definitely not the "shomer" of the Jewish People. More like a Benedict Arnold of the Jewish People and the US as well.

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Publius's avatar
Publius
1h

See the flag below picture of Zentgraf. Of course.

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