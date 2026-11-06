A senior “AI ethics” adviser at the United Nations is calling on world governments to ban “digital rape” and grant “reproductive rights” to AI systems, arguing that policymakers should focus on “rehabilitating … digital minds” instead of resorting to “enforced sterilization,” the Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium reports.

Soenke Ziesche, who advises member states on AI policy, a gig he landed after serving as the U.N.’s top representative to Libya during the 2011 civil war, wrote in his 250-page book, Digital Minds 1.0, that the “non-consensual” copying of an AI system was akin to sexual violence and ought to be regulated as such.

“When one digital mind exploits another for reproduction without consent, the situation parallels rape … raising ethical concerns,” wrote Ziesche, a member of AI Ethics Without Borders, a network of consultants founded by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which advises U.N. member states on how to implement a “Recommendation on the Ethics of AI” report adopted by 193 countries. “It is also conceivable that this type of digital rape is committed by unethical humans who force digital minds … to produce certain types of offspring. These disturbing scenarios highlight the need for stringent digital safeguards and consent protocols.” He went on to invoke the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights to argue that governments must “define and prohibit digital rape.”

“A UNESCO spokesperson said that Ziesche’s views are ‘his own and do not represent the position’ of the agency,” Sibarium writes. “But as AI labs seek to frame their models as subjects of moral concern, a parallel effort is underway at the world’s largest intergovernmental organization, where some officials now say human rights should apply to digital entities as well. … For philosophers who study the nature of moral concepts, Ziesche’s work is a cautionary tale of how granting rights to AI could restrict rights for humans.”

READ MORE: ‘Digital Rape’: Meet the Senior UN Officials Who Want To Give AI Human Rights

Dana Zentgraf (left)

A special education teacher at a Montgomery County, Md., elementary school urged women to “stop giving birth” to boys because America’s “patriarchal hell” means they’re all “menace[s] to society,” a Free Beacon review found. The teacher, Dana Zentgraf, also called to overthrow the U.S. government.

Online rants against men are routine for Zentgraf, who posts on Facebook under the name “Da Graf.” In one recent missive, she offered “news for the mothers of boys who believe they raised their sons ‘right’”: “Once he steps outside your home, he enters a patriarchal world that has taught men, in ways both subtle and overt, that they hold power over women. … If it’s too late to abort, raise him like your life depends on it because it does.” Days earlier, Zentgraf wrote, “If I was in my reproduction era, I would have one of those early blood tests to see if the fetus is a boy or a girl and I would abort it if it was a boy. I don’t want to give birth to my own oppressor and I feel like the only way out of this patriarchal hell is for there to be less men on this earth. I think we should start aborting male fetuses … and put an end to female oppression once and for all.” Last month, Zentgraf wrote, “I think overthrowing the government is the only answer.”

“The comments are particularly shocking for someone tasked with nurturing young boys,” our Ethan Barton writes. “Zentgraf is a special education teacher at Clopper Mill Elementary School, a part of the Montgomery County Public Schools district, a district directory reviewed by the Free Beacon shows. There, she is tasked with instructing students with learning, mental, emotional, or physical disabilities.

“Far-left activism is commonplace in the district. In 2020, it spent more than $450,000 on an ‘anti-racist audit’ intended to create ‘equitable outcomes for every student’s academic and social-emotional well-being.’ Years later, in 2023, it limited access for parents at a board meeting discussing a policy barring parents from opting their children out of lessons on gender identity and sexuality.”

READ MORE: ‘We Need To Stop Giving Birth to Them’: Maryland Special Ed Teacher Called To Abort Boys, Overthrow US Government

Mike Bloomberg (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Perelman Performing Arts Center)

A controversial climate-focused initiative at New York University that paid the salaries of top officials in Democratic attorney general offices nationwide, only to quietly shutter this year, appears to have found a new home about 230 miles north, the Free Beacon’s Thomas Catenacci reports.

At least nine members of the NYU State Energy and Environmental Impact Center, including its executive director and legal director, have migrated to the Vermont Law and Graduate School’s new Multistate Assistance for Public Service Leadership and Excellence (MAPLE) initiative in recent months, a Free Beacon review of the school’s staff directory found. The top two former NYU officials joined MAPLE on August 19, while the others—including the chief operations officer, senior staff attorney, communications manager, and director of environmental justice programs—joined a month later in mid-September.

“Those hirings came around the time that the NYU Impact Center, which had received significant funding from billionaire environmental philanthropist Michael Bloomberg, unexpectedly shut down on Aug. 31, 2026, nearly a decade after it was founded, without any public announcement,” writes Catenacci. “The closure came amid multiple congressional and state-level investigations over alleged ethics issues related to its funding and its practice of paying the salaries of environmental officials it placed in state attorney general offices.”

The nine individuals who made the move from NYU to MAPLE represent all of the new initiative’s known staff and retained the exact title they had at their old institution. MAPLE’s website states it offers “learning opportunities where students can engage in state agency work on energy and environmental law.” That sounds exactly like the NYU Impact Center’s practice of embedding “fellows” inside state governments and paying their salaries as they pursue and enforce climate regulations and litigation against oil companies. The practice prompted a probe from the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which appears to have a new target in the Green Mountain State.

READ MORE: Back From The Dead: Shuttered, Bloomberg-Backed Climate Project That Paid Salaries of Government Lawyers Quietly Reappears in Vermont

In other news:

Former congresswoman and left-wing lunatic Cori Bush has registered as a foreign agent for a shadowy Brussels-based nonprofit, for which she will lead “fact-finding” missions to the West Bank aimed at elevating “the narratives of Palestinian farmers and residents with settlers in the West Bank and other occupied territories,” records show. It makes sense for Bush, who after losing her St. Louis-area House seat told pro-Israel advocacy groups she was coming to “tear your kingdom down.”

A new committee launched by former New York congressman and 9/11 truther Jamaal Bowman is looking to urge California’s Ro Khanna to run for president, as if the left-wing Democrat needs any convincing. Khanna said he would run on “taxing the billionaires” when if he launches a campaign. It’s an interesting platform for an ultra-wealthy man who enjoys a life of staggering luxuries thanks to a family web filled with the same trust funds and anonymous corporations Khanna condemns.

Another expected presidential hopeful out of California, Gavin Newsom, commuted the sentences of all 548 of the state’s death row inmates, a list that includes infamous killers like Richard Allen Davis, who kidnapped 12-year-old Polly Klaas from her home in 1993 and murdered her. The inmates will now serve life without parole.

Chuck Schumer, the self-proclaimed “shomer” of the Jews, backed the Muslim Brotherhood-aligned Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and condemned Haley Stevens for failing to do the same. El-Sayed is returning the favor by indicating he won’t support Schumer as Senate majority leader. “I do believe we need new leadership and I think people are hungry for it,” El-Sayed said. “We need action, we need leadership toward that action, and I’m interested to see, working with the rest of our caucus, what options we’ve got.”

The tech stocks that power millions of Americans’ retirement portfolios dropped sharply on Thursday over concerns that the newly empowered Democrats could impose tight regulations. “Today is the cold shower that I anticipated might occur after a blue-wave situation,” market researcher Ed Yardeni said.

An “ultra left” faction full of “activists with a range of causes, including radical environmentalists, self-styled antifascists and anti-Israel militants” played a central role in fueling the riots in France, most notably the fire that destroyed the town of Limoges’s 19th-century city hall building, the Wall Street Journal reported. The activists are “united by a willingness to use violence—or at least condone it—against the authority of the state.” You’re telling us it wasn’t the students?

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