Nerium(www.johnsbyrne.com) and Tara Knight’s endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed (Facebook)

Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed has railed against “snake oil salesmen,” but his longest-serving aide, a woman now serving as the chief operating officer of his campaign, previously peddled sham brain pills for a multi-level marketing company that she said could treat Alzheimer’s, the Free Beacon‘s Chuck Ross reports.

The aide, Tara Terpstra, first worked for El-Sayed at the Detroit Health Department when he served as executive director and is now a senior member of his Senate campaign. Before that, she was an independent distributor for Nerium, which the Federal Trade Commission described as an “illegal pyramid scheme.” She promoted the company’s products for their purported health benefits and as a lucrative money-making opportunity, at one point telling potential distributors that Nerium sellers could earn bonuses including “iPads,” “a Lexus,” and “straight cash.” She also said the company’s coffee extract called EHT was a “cutting edge” and “age-defying supplement” that could be used as an “Alzheimer’s treatment.”

“In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission sued Nerium, alleging the company operated an illegal pyramid scheme in which its distributors recruited others with promises of ‘lifestyle-changing income.’ Only a small percentage of Nerium sellers actually made a profit, according to the FTC, and its bonus programs, like the offer of a Lexus, were deceptive,” Ross writes. “And the company made false or unsubstantiated claims about EHT, including that it could prevent or treat Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, according to regulators. In 2019, the FTC reached a settlement with Nerium’s EHT suppliers over false claims it made about the products.”

“Terpstra’s role in hawking Nerium’s brain pills raises questions for El-Sayed, an Ivy League-trained epidemiologist who has made his medical credentials and leadership of Detroit’s health department central to his Senate campaign. El-Sayed, who claims on his campaign website that he ‘rebuilt’ the Detroit Health Department, has already faced allegations of embellishing his medical credentials by referring to himself as a physician, leaving the impression that he treats patients. El-Sayed has a medical degree and Ph.D., but he never completed the internship and residency required to be a licensed physician, and never practiced medicine. … In 2022, he ripped Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor who now leads the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services, for ‘sell[ing] people shit they didn’t need’ on his popular television show.”

READ MORE: ‘Doctor’ Adbul El-Sayed’s Longtime Aide Sold Shady Brain Pills in ‘Pyramid Scheme,’ Falsely Claimed Pills Treat Alzheimer’s Disease

Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris (Getty Images) and Malibu residence (Zillow)

Kamala Harris’s $8 million Malibu estate is nestled in an exclusive seaside community that’s long been accused of “hostility” to people of color, our Jon Levine reports. The secluded beach village is known as Point Dume. The beach itself is supposed to be public, as are all beaches in California, but it’s almost impossible to reach without a key provided to certain Point Dume homeowners. The keys provide access to three private gates, two of which reportedly use facial-recognition technology to screen visitors.

Harris’s four-bedroom, six-bathroom, four-thousand-square-foot estate—which she and her husband Doug Emhoff purchased in December 2025 and which is complete with a pool, a private putting green, and two wine fridges—technically sits outside the zone to automatically receive a coveted beach key. But the Beverly Hills-based luxury real estate agent Branden Williams told Levine he’s “sure” she could get one, and a second realtor familiar with the sale said she “definitely has one.”

“Little Dume is just off the larger Point Dume Beach area, which includes more accessible beaches, including Pirate’s Cove, where the iconic final scene of Planet of the Apes was filmed. Four out of five Point Dume residents are white, with black Dumers making up just 2.2 percent of the population, per census records, far below their 14 percent of the national population,” Levine writes.

“Across the board, the larger Point Dume Beach area has a reputation for excluding minorities. Minority surfers have reported feeling unwelcome when venturing too close to the elite enclave. When David Malana and Theresa Hyuna Hwang visited the area with their surfing group, Color the Water, they encountered a less-than-welcoming reception. ‘At almost every site visit, Color the Water surfers were the only BIPOC surfers in the water. Several times, CTW surfers were approached and asked if they were local or from the area—this is often an antagonistic way to assert superiority of those that live nearby,’ Malana and Hwang wrote in their 2025 review of Point Dume, The Anti-Racist Surfer’s Guide to Point Dume.“

READ MORE: Anti-Segregation Warrior Kamala Harris’s New $8 Million Malibu Estate Is at Heart of Exclusive White Beach Community ‘Antagonistic’ to People of Color

Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett/X)

Democrat Stacey Plaskett, who represents the Virgin Islands in Congress and is now running to be the territory’s governor, has attempted to distance herself from her former “friend” Jeffrey Epstein. She also accepted a maximum contribution from Epstein’s longtime legal fixer, our Chuck Ross reports.

The $3,500 donation to Plaskett’s gubernatorial campaign came from Erika Kellerhals, a former Epstein lawyer who oversaw his network of shell companies and allegedly pressured Virgin Island officials to waive Epstein’s sex offender registration requirements. Kellerhals’s husband, her law firm partner, Greg Ferguson, his wife, and Sebastiano Cassinelli, a Virgin Islands businessman who solicited political donations from Epstein, also gave maximum amounts to Plaskett’s congressional campaign.

“Those donations, which made up roughly one-third of Plaskett’s fundraising haul last quarter, could renew questions for the former Trump impeachment manager as she runs for governor of the U.S. territory,” writes Ross. “She narrowly avoided congressional censure in November after revelations that she exchanged text messages with Epstein during a February 2019 House hearing and asked questions based on his prompts.”

Plaskett has repeatedly insisted she was never friends with Epstein but called him “a friend” in a February 2019 text message and provided him nonpublic information about Virgin Islands legislation, the Free Beacon reported. During a recent debate, when a moderator asked Plaskett, “Why did you change the nature of your relationship with Epstein?” Plaskett again denied they were friends, calling the Epstein scandal “a very difficult chapter in Virgin Islands history.”

READ MORE: Democrat Stacey Plaskett, a ‘Friend’ of Jeffrey Epstein, Takes Max Donations from Dead Pedophile’s Political Fixer Who’s Backing Her Bid for Governor

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