The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
7h

These politicians and other principles should not be running for office, they should be in prison!

Reply
Share
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
7h

Interesting how many leftist and democrats have a very poor track record when it comes to how they treat women. And yet, the democrats keep putting them up for office and defending them. BTW- when you decide that a 26 year old entitled nepo baby is your standard bearer there is something wrong with your world view. Never mind that he didnt think a Nazi tattoo was a problem. (maybe he resents having the last name katz) Not sure who is more insufferable Katz or Klein.

What a shocker that an islamist hates gay people..

What a shock #2, that the prosecutor for the ICC is a slimeball....whodathunkit...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture