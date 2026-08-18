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Clever Pseudonym
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Israel/Palestine is no longer a place on the map but a massive Hollywood-sized stage for various moral entrepreneurs, media/attention whores, the lost souls who call themselves "activists", and other unscrupulous opportunists, who use it to take their turn in front of the cameras and sing another hymn of Palestinian woe, all in the hope of being crowned Most Compassionate of All. (And once a day in between acts comes the regularly scheduled Two Minutes Hate against the modern Emmanuel Goldstein named Israel.)

Kristof competes in the White Savior division, but there's also the As A Jew divison, the Ivy League division, the Enraged Arab division, the Dem Party division, the UN/NGO division, the Hollywood star division, etc etc. They all need to get in on the action, as this is now the biggest brightest stage on earth, the place to be for those who feel the need to FEEL SEEN and to "raise awareness" (of themselves), and because Palestinians are now the must-have item for our age of conspicuous compassion.

But just like when you sit through multiple shows in one sitting they all kind of blur together and all get mostly forgotten, there is a definite amnesiac quality to the performances. Yesterday's and today's blur together, yesterday's concocted crisis (14k kids will die this weekend!) is replaced by today's concocted crisis (those WB settlers are on the rampage!), which of course will also be quickly replaced. The content is irrelevant here, as it's just a thousand different ways of saying the same thing (Palestinians oppressed and good; Israelis oppressors and evil), all that matters is the public performance and how it can be cashed in for social and career credit.

But then again, this entire conflict has an amnesiac "Groundhog Day" aspect: "Gazans will still suffer unconscionably," Kristof said this week, but I'm sure the dolt Tom Friedman used the same words twenty years ago, and some other classic performer like Chomsky or Sy Hersh said twenty years before that; and "the West Bank will remain oppressed and unequal” is another greatest hit, spat out so mechanically that you don't even have time to think it through—"unequal" compared to what/who? Nigerian Christians? Mauritanian slaves?—because the object is never thought but singing the same song in the competition.

You would think all the West's most lauded and loaded minds would realize that banging their heads against the same wall for decades might mean they need to rethink and reassess their ideas and beliefs, or that it might finally be time to heed the words of every Palestinian leader for the past century, who've also sang only one same song ("We don't want our own state unless it destroys the Jewish state" aka "From the River to the Sea")—and that maybe the best thing they could do would be to help wean the Palestinians off their crippling addiction to Jew hate (defunding UNRWA would be a good start) instead of patting them on the head every time they commit a massacre.

But all this would require free thinking, admitting mistakes, ending old commitments and alliances and (most dangerously) running AWAY from the herd, not with it. But this is why they're at Harvard and the NY Times and I'm not. Our Progressive betters know the show must go on and you're either centerstage or you're a nobody. They might not do much to help the Palestinian people, but the Palestinian people have done much to help them.

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
4m

Well done, Ira. This will be in Larwyn's Linx tomorrow morning, but I did change the title to:

NY Times' Nick "Dog-Rape" Kristof Delivers Another Literary Sewer-Line Break as Harvard Prepares for his DEI Award

I beg your forgiveness.

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