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JimmyinTEXAS's avatar
JimmyinTEXAS
Oct 2

Well, now we know why Antarctica is melting.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
Oct 2

Re Flowers new song. Meh

This is so much better. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5fBdpreJiU

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