It’s Friday, October 2, 2026.

The state of the union is... hanging in there.

On the one hand, Americans continue to grapple with rising costs, a lingering consequence of Joe Biden’s failed presidency. On the other hand, American innovation is firing on all cylinders.

You won’t hear this reported in the fake news media, but MrBeast®’s Feastables™ and Liquid Death recently collaborated on a limited-edition Peanut Butter Cup Soda-Flavored Sparkling Water™, available at participating retailers nationwide—while supplies last.

Nothing says tough like Peanut Butter Cup. (Does not contain peanuts. Product is flavored sparkling water, not liquid peanut butter and chocolate.)

Failing upward: “Yo mama so dumb,” the ancient schoolyard proverb tells us, “she threw a rock at the ground and missed.” Such was the case of the FlyDubai copilot who tried and failed to crash his own plane en route to Tel Aviv. Everyone on board survived after heroic passengers, including two other pilots, intervened.

We may never know what motivated the Omani national, who posted about “killing Jews” on social media, to stab his fellow pilot before plunging the aircraft and its mostly Israeli passengers toward the Saudi desert. If he’s even remotely handsome (and the prison allows long-distance video calls), he’s guaranteed a speaking slot at the 2028 Democratic convention.

Meanwhile, in Michigan: Osama Siblani, a pro-Hamas activist who appeared with Abdul El-Sayed at a campaign fundraiser in Dearborn last week, suggested the FlyDubai incident was a “fabrication” orchestrated by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to influence upcoming elections in their respective countries. “Or how else can it be explained?” he wondered.

Siblani, who helped raise $350,000 for El-Sayed’s campaign, has a long history of antisemitic crankery. In 2024, at a Dearborn rally that elicited chants of “death to Israel,” Siblani assured supporters that Hamas and Hezbollah would “take care of the job.” At the very least, he said, Israeli Jews would soon be taken “back to Poland,” site of the notorious Nazi death camps.

El-Sayed has a soft spot for failed terrorists. “Hurt people hurt people,” was how he eulogized the Dearborn Heights lunatic who managed to kill only himself after ramming his truck into a synagogue full of children. The terrorist was “hurt” because his brother, a Hezbollah commander in Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Meanwhile, in New York City: Zohran Mamdani formally unveiled his “strategy to combat antisemitism.” Alas, his wife was not in town to celebrate. Rama Duwaji, an intensely private person with no official role in City Hall, was in Portugal wrapping up an “artist-in-residence” gig at an Islamic wellness retreat.

The luxury getaway was organized by the Women Sanctuary, a jet-setting collective for affluent Muslims who share a passion for art, spirituality, and hating Jews. The group regularly posts on social media about the need to “abolish” the state of Israel and “cleanse” Palestine of its “oppressors.” In 2024, they held a supper club centered on a novella by Ghassan Kanafani, a Palestinian terrorist whose organization carried out a string of hijackings in the 1970s.

From the river to the sea, self-care starts with “me.”

Speaking of wellness: The midterms are fast approaching, and the results could be traumatic for Republicans. Trump’s approval rating is worse than George W. Bush’s in 2006, a wave year for Democrats. The GOP is losing on practically every major issue, and dusting off Biden-Harris isn’t working, if you can believe it. “What we would do in the next two years is exactly what we have been doing already,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said this week.

That’s the conventional wisdom, anyway. Trump has a different view. “They’re fake numbers,” he told Time magazine. “I would beat anybody running today by 20 points. Your numbers that you have are fake. The pollsters are corrupt. They’re almost as corrupt as the writers.” At this point, who the hell knows? It wouldn’t be the first time Trump was right and everyone else was wrong.

Say what you will about the guy, Trump loves talking to journalists. He sat down with Time for more than an hour. Among other things, he discussed his secret plan to pay off the national debt. “You can do it through other means,” Trump explained. “I know I’m the best in the world. The best—I don’t want to tell you what those means are, but you can pay off the debt through other means.”

Something to look forward to in the lame-duck session.

King of the mound(s): Kate Upton’s husband, Justin Verlander, embraced his wife, Kate Upton, after pitching the final game of his legendary MLB career. It’s still early, but Mr. Kate Upton is a near-lock for Man of the Century. Humanity might not even exist in 74 years, and it’s hard to see how any man—born or unborn—will ever match what Verlander has already accomplished.

Consider the following: Over a seven-year span (2011–2017), Verlander met and started dating his future wife, Kate Upton, celebrated her back-to-back cover appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and married Kate Upton at a luxury resort in Tuscany. He also won the World Series, earned a Cy Young Award and American League MVP honors, and became the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history after signing a $140 million contract extension.

Few men in history can claim to have lived so well. Certainly no living man comes close. Hunter Biden was unstoppable in his prime, but lacked the natural talent to sustain it without nepotism and crack cocaine. Nerds will insist Barack Obama is in the running, as if marrying Michelle Obama and making history as America’s first black president is somehow more impressive than winning multiple World Series and marrying the first woman in history to model bikinis in Antarctica.

Please. Guy Fieri has a stronger case.

Palate cleanser: A video of Brandon Flowers performing “An American Dream” on The Tonight Show thundered its way into my late-Millennial consciousness this week and hasn’t left. Apparently the Killers frontman—an indelible part of my generation’s formative years—has gone country on his new solo album.

Like the country it celebrates, “An American Dream” is unabashedly over-the-top, with a rousing sing-along chorus that evokes the frontier days when people sang with strangers just to pass the time. Verses that are poignant and absurd in equal measure.

The ghost of Elvis driving a Tesla in “jet-black ‘68 comeback leather.” Vintage tabloid pages “full of women / with blurred out crotches / and stars for nipples.” A mosey down the “road to heaven / in Strauss and Stetson.” God, without irony.

Flowers, a bona fide rockstar and practicing Mormon, is one of the only living artists who can write songs about America that are neither sappy dreck nor #Resistance screed.

Exceptional in every respect.

HAVE AN OK WEEKEND

X: @AndrewStilesUSA

Email: stiles@freebeacon.com

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