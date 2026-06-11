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Ludwig Von Rothbard's avatar
Ludwig Von Rothbard
1d

A program for stagnation and decline, except of course for the brilliant economists and bureaucrats who will be paid handsomely to manage that stagnation and decline...

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Charles Leslie's avatar
Charles Leslie
21h

Unadulterated communism. No idea in human history has caused more misery and death. Of course, it will be different this time.

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