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MasonX's avatar
MasonX
5h

The current wave of Muslims that are now infesting our politics must be stopped immediately! There is no place for these people and their sick ideas to be not only in our government, but our country as well! Europe was stupid enough to allow them to invade their countries and are now in the process of destroying them. We will not allow that to happen here no matter how loud the whining of the Democrats gets! The cheating of Democrats in red states to win elections is now being exposed! It’s time to reverse all the fake wins in the midterms and get the country headed back on the proper course of business!

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Mark's avatar
Mark
5h

The Post will not be OK, whether Karen Attiah works there or not.

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