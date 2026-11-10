Ahmed Moor (moorforsenate.com)

The first Pennsylvania Democrat to launch a primary challenge against John Fetterman is a Gaza-born writer and anti-Israel activist who has penned op-eds defending Hamas and Hezbollah and serves on the advisory board of a boycott Israel group with ties to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

Ahmed Moor announced his campaign in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, which described him as a “Palestinian American writer who was born in Gaza.” The outlet did not press Moor about several op-eds he’s written, including a November 2010 piece in the Guardian that described Hezbollah as a “legitimate political party that reflects the aspirations of many Lebanese people” and a July 2024 piece in the same outlet that backed “Hamas’s assertion of Palestine’s right to self defense.” Months earlier, the Guardian asked Moor—whom it identified as a “Palestinian thinker”—to describe the “set of emotions and experiences” he felt as Hamas carried out its Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel. “You can’t, as a Palestinian, as somebody of conscience, observe that bulldozer breaking through that wall and not feel a sense that ‘the natives have broken free—good for them,’” he responded.

Moor—who says he was born in “the Rafah refugee camp in the Gaza Strip”—serves on the advisory board of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, the fiscal sponsor of the Ramallah-based Palestinian BDS National Committee, which advocates for global sanctions against Israel and counts Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad as members. He could become the latest anti-Israel radical to win the Democratic nomination for a competitive U.S. Senate seat, following in the footsteps of Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, whom Moor cited in his interview with the Inquirer as a source of inspiration.

“Indeed, Moor’s résumé bears a striking resemblance to that of El-Sayed,” writes Anderson. Both have ties to Egypt, where El-Sayed—the son of Egyptian immigrants who has claimed to hold Egyptian citizenship—spent his summers growing up and where Moor lived in 2011 while working as a freelance journalist covering the Egyptian revolution. Both were 2012 recipients of the Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship, which helps “immigrants and the children of immigrants” attend U.S. graduate schools. And both have published anti-Israel and pro-terror opinion pieces in the Guardian and Huffpost around the same time. That overlap could explain why Moor tweeted in September that he’s “known @AbdulElSayed for a long time.”

READ MORE: El-Sayed 2.0? Soros Fellow Who Penned Pro-Terror Op-Eds and Advises Hamas-Tied Charity Launches Pennsylvania Senate Bid, Challenging Fetterman

A labor banner touts the possibility that a second union will join the strike on November 10. (Facebook: Harvard Graduate Students Union - UAW)

The Harvard graduate student strike that has disrupted classes on campus is escalating as it stretches into its third week, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports. A second United Auto Workers Union of Harvard “academic workers” is poised to join the strike today, bringing the total number of striking workers to 6,500. Details are also emerging about the extent of radical and foreign involvement in the labor strife, called into question an effort by Harvard administrators to place a new priority on academics rather than activism. Included among Stoll’s strike updates are

— A handbill distributed by the strikers, obtained by the Free Beacon, includes “the right to stay” as among the grad student demands, noting that “40% of student workers are non-citizens.” That highlights the extent to which the strike is a kind of foreign interference in the operation of an American university.

— The contact listed on the October 27 union press release announcing the strike, Bonnie Jin, is a former co-chair of the Boston chapter of Democratic Socialists of America. The Boston DSA website advises “we are working against the oppressive capitalist system in its many forms. We see these oppressions—economic inequality, patriarchy, white supremacy, to name a few—as interlinked, intersecting, and inseparable.”

— The Free Beacon also dug into the academic backgrounds of the union leaders. The president of the graduate student union is Denish Jaswal, whose CV lists her as writing a dissertation on “Emotion and Politics” in Harvard’s philosophy department. “Ph.D. in Philosophy, 2018 – 2027 (anticipated).” That nine years to a Ph.D. is a long haul. “I analyze the role of emotion in three prominent political movements: the civil rights movement, ACT-UP, and contemporary labor unions,” her dissertation abstract says. ACT-UP was an AIDS activist group.

“Many Harvard alumni, professors, lawyers, and administrators have been outspoken in denouncing the Trump administration for what the Harvard people call a pretextual attack on Harvard’s academic freedom,” Stoll writes. “The strike has achieved what the Trump crackdown on Harvard has not yet—canceling Harvard classes. Where are the ‘academic freedom’ types now that the unions are interfering with the college students’ freedom to learn?”

READ MORE: Harvard Strike Escalates With Library Protest as Socialists, Foreigners Force Classes to Halt

We end on a positive note: The Washington Post has finally rid itself of radical beefcake columnist Karen Attiah, the Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles reports.

“The paper had been trying to end its professional relationship with Attiah since September of last year, when she was fired for making racially charged comments about Charlie Kirk’s assassination,” writes Stiles. “Doing what comes naturally, the disgruntled Karen sued for wrongful termination and eventually won. In August, a private arbitrator ordered the Post to rehire Attiah with full back pay and benefits. She marked the occasion by twerking to ‘Bitch Better Have My Money,’ the 2015 R&B hit cowritten by Bibi Bourelly, WondaGurl, Travis Scott, Deputy, Kanye West, and Rihanna.”

But no one expected Attiah, a left-wing opinion writer of limited renown, to ever return to the Post. She had repeatedly denounced the paper’s owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and used her firing to pump out resistance content to her Substack page, where she promoted her “Resistance Summer School,” a series of paid online courses Attiah offers on issues like “colonial mass media in the U.S.” and “racial justice at the 1919 League of Nations.” It’s a much better fit for Attiah than the Post‘s opinion pages under Bezos, who said the section should include daily content “in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.” So after all that racket, Attiah did what she could have done all along: take a buyout and leave, a move she announced in yet another Substack article. We suspect the Post will be just fine.

“I see people like Taylor Lorenz suggesting ‘Karen was one of the most brilliant voices still left at the Post,’” one Post staffer told the Free Beacon in the wake of Attiah’s firing. “Karen Attiah wrote two columns in the last three months, and one was about her body-building regimen. I think the Post will be OK.”

READ MORE: WaPo Triumphs After Yearlong Struggle To Remove Karen Attiah from Masthead

In other news:

Wes Moore opened his 2015 book with a dramatic telling of the first time he led soldiers in combat in Afghanistan. That story, and Moore’s other grandiose tales of leading soldiers in combat, are not true, according to his commanding officer, retired Lt. Col. James A. Gottschling, who oversaw Moore’s daily activities during his brief deployment to Afghanistan in 2005 and 2006. Gottschling told Spotlight on Maryland that Moore was never a paratrooper and was instead assigned to a desk job working in noncombat information operations.

Zohran Mamdani can’t be president, on account of being born in Uganda, but he can be a left-wing kingmaker, and he’s already working to cement the role in the wake of the blue tsunami. Mamdani “has been meeting privately with union leaders, urgently talking up the need for a labor-aligned or leftist candidate to run for the White House,” particularly because he’s “uncertain” whether his “close political partner,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will launch a bid, Axios reported.

Congressional Democrats huddled at DNC headquarters on Sunday to discuss their upcoming agenda, and the cracks in their caucus are already showing. “The agenda that I’ve seen so far presented is not going to cut it,” Denver socialist Melat Kiros told Politico. The far left’s biggest gripe appears to be over a “closed-door session” that included a “veiled lecture about not pursuing Medicare for All.”

On the Senate side, Chuck Schumer was not expected to be challenged for majority leader, but the times are a-changin’, and the anti-Israel Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen is now signaling he could enter the race. “The door is not shut,” a person familiar with his thinking told NBC News.

The Atlantic published an excerpt from the forthcoming memoir purportedly written by Joe Biden, Promise Me, America. It starts with a recounting of his 2024 postelection meeting with Donald Trump, who reportedly praised Biden’s “performance on job creation” as “extraordinary” and said “he’d been relieved he didn’t have to run against me.” Even as he battles cancer, Biden isn’t done sniping at Kamala Harris.

Thirteen Republican state attorneys general warned the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of the Netherlands of potential U.S. divestment should the two nations go through with implementing sanctions against parts of Israel in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights. Led by Iowa’s Brenna Bird, the AGs say the sanctions “impose potentially severe economic harm on individuals and businesses in other nations—including those within our States” and are in line with the goals of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Check out our full Tuesday lineup below.