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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Oct 18

El-Sayed exposes himself with LIES. You know what muslims do to LGBTQ's and Transgenders?

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An independent observer's avatar
An independent observer
Oct 18

I don’t care what gender people pick for themselves in any point on the planet. It’s their business if they are delusional and want do mutilate themselves. It has nothing to do with our emigration laws. Whatever their gender, they have to cross the border legally and receive legal status. Nobody should be present here illegally. Paying for their health care and especially funding their mental deviations is not American tax payer’s obligation.

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