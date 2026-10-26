The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
7h

Just look at Europe! You want Muslims here? Wake up, America!

Reply
Share
1 reply
j p m's avatar
j p m
6h

No conflict between the Sunnis and Shiiters here in the US. Whatever is the most anti American, anti West, and anti Israel unites both.

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture