Osama Siblani and Abdul El-Sayed (Arab American News/YouTube)

Abdul El-Sayed sought to “soothe” anti-Israel voters in Dearborn during a roundtable discussion this week with local activist Osama Siblani, who has called Hamas and Hezbollah “freedom fighters” and called for Israeli Jews to be sent “back to Poland,” the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

El-Sayed sat for the interview, which featured editors and publishers from various small publications, at the Dearborn offices of Siblani’s newspaper, the Arab American News. Siblani urged El-Sayed to “say something right now to soothe” people in majority Arab Dearborn who disapprove of El-Sayed campaigning with Kamala Harris. “Some of them are not very happy, as you know,” Siblani said. El-Sayed of course supported the “Uncommitted” movement in Michigan in 2024, urging Democratic primary voters to cast “uncommitted” ballots to protest the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, which they deemed insufficiently hostile to Israel.

“There is no perfect candidate,” El-Sayed responded, pledging to keep taxpayer funds in Michigan “rather than send it abroad to kill or maim people who might be related to you in the south of Lebanon or in Gaza or in the West Bank.”

The answer may appeal to Dearborn voters, who overwhelmingly supported El-Sayed in his primary contest against pro-Israel congresswoman Haley Stevens. But El-Sayed’s association with Siblani is likely to alienate more persuadable voters such as the Jewish and black Democrats he has struggled with. “Siblani, who has supported El-Sayed for years, is an unapologetic supporter of Hamas and Hezbollah,” writes Ross. “Siblani’s brother Ghassan was a security chief for Lebanon’s Hezbollah-aligned Amal party in the 1980s. Siblani has called the terrorist groups ‘freedom fighters’ in numerous interviews over the years. At a rally in Dearborn last year, Siblani praised Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a ‘hero’ and urged that Israeli Jews be sent ‘back to Poland.’”

“It’s the latest example of El-Sayed catering to residents of Dearborn, which has been dubbed the ‘Jihad Capital of America’ because of the high concentration of pro-Hamas residents and religious leaders in the Detroit suburb. In February, El-Sayed said in a private campaign strategy call that he did not want to comment on the assassination of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei because ‘there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad,’ the Free Beacon reported.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Gets Cozy With Hamas-Loving Editor Who Wants Jews Sent ‘Back to Poland’: Candidate Urged To ‘Soothe’ His Arab Supporters

El-Sayed poses with his mother Fatten Elkomy after graduating from medical school.

El-Sayed has dismissed scrutiny over his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood by describing his mother, Fatten Elkomy, as a “nurse in Missouri.” His sister has cast Elkomy in a different light, writing in an unearthed 2016 article that the FBI raided her home in the early 2000s, likely in connection with a terror financing case that shut down an Islamic charity Elkomy worked for, the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reports.

Abdelhadi’s article detailed her experience at a New York City vigil for the Pulse nightclub shooting. She took issue with a remark from one of its speakers, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who promised to “do what we did after 9/11.” She wrote: “I flashed back to memories of the FBI raiding mosques, homes—including my own—and Muslim charity organizations. If the crowd remembered how the state had imprisoned thousands of Muslims after 9/11, it certainly did not show it or did not care.”

Though Abdelhadi did not elaborate on the raid in that article, she further detailed her experiences with the FBI in a 2024 Zeteo piece headlined, “I Tweeted Chicago Protesters Were ‘Ready’ for Harris. Then, I Got the Call From the FBI.” “As a Muslim, I am no stranger to FBI surveillance,” Abdelhadi wrote. “When I was a teenager, my mother worked for an Islamic philanthropic organization that … was one of at least nine muslim philanthropic groups closed by the FBI in the early 2000s.” She went on to write of her mother, who is also El-Sayed’s mother: “I remember watching her comb through our house, our books, our CDs, our cassette tapes for anything that might be misinterpreted if our house got raided. … We learned to whisper even in our homes, to be careful what we said over the telephone.”

“Abdelhadi was describing the Islamic American Relief Agency (IARA), where her mother, Elkomy, worked from 1999 through at least 2004, when the nonprofit was shut down after the Treasury Department designated its ‘worldwide network’ for funding terrorism, including the precursor organization of al Qaeda, the Taliban, and Hamas,” Goodman writes. “While Elkomy denied any knowledge of the IARA's wrongdoing in her 2012 post-raid interview, ‘the charity was so small that all of its employees most likely knew about its activities,’ counterterrorism consultant Evan Kohlmann, an expert witness in the IARA case, told the New York Times.”

READ MORE: FBI Raided Home of El-Sayed’s Mother, Senate Candidate’s Sister Wrote in Unearthed Article

Somali rapper Ilkacase Qays and Ilhan Omar and her current husband.

To the untrained ear, Ilhan Omar’s recent video showing her strolling along a Minnesota lakeside with her current (third) husband is nothing more than an expression of Omar’s composure in the face of the accelerating federal investigation into her immigration status. The video, however, is set to violent music from a Somali rapper with whom Omar shares personal ties. The lyrics include calls to “subjugate and humiliate” one’s enemies, leaving them to “suffer and cry in seething,” a certified translation commissioned by the Free Beacon shows.

The song is titled “Nimaan Ciilayba Icaaya,” written and performed by U.S.-based Somali rapper Ilkacase Qays, whose album covers feature him wearing a wife beater and toting large guns. “If I confront you in the afternoon, by evening, I will teach you a lesson and keep you awake throughout the night. Yes, you will suffer and cry in seething. You will scream like a demon,” the song states in Somali. “Let me show you who I am. No enemy dares to threaten me. Let the enemies die of seething. We are the ones who rule this land.”

“Omar shares close ties with Qays, and his tune appears to hold some personal significance for her,” our Andrew Kerr writes. “Omar’s video on Friday isn’t the first time she’s paired the vitriolic song with her own image. She was filmed dancing to and singing the song with Qays and Abdirahman at a party in May with around a dozen other Somalis, according to footage uploaded to YouTube.”

“Omar faces an active federal investigation, reportedly into whether she or her late father lied on immigration paperwork to obtain their U.S. citizenship—or into whether she ever became a U.S. citizen at all. Agents searched Omar’s home on Oct. 12 and seized her phone under a court-approved warrant and have interviewed other members of her family, including her older sister, Sahra Noor. Prosecutors referred to Omar as ‘Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar,’ in a court filing Wednesday, lending credence to a decade-old allegation that Omar married her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.”

READ MORE: ‘You Will Suffer and Cry’: Ilhan Omar Taunts Trump With Venomous Somali Hip-Hop Diss Track

Additional reading:

The Power Line blog, which has been covering the Omar scandals since 2016, posted a comprehensive guide to the numerous allegations of malfeasance swirling around the congresswoman, including an explanation of why her name may not really be Ilhan Omar.

Fox News’s Bret Baier attempted to ask Abdul El-Sayed a question about the notorious 2012 letter—first reported by the Free Beacon, now confirmed by the New York Times—that El-Sayed signed calling on the Muslim Brotherhood to “purge the media and police” in Egypt. El-Sayed didn’t take it well. “Let me just stop you right there,” he replied. “You are asking this question to raise a question about whether or not I have dual loyalty.” Baier assured El-Sayed he was not and returned to the question, prompting El-Sayed to interrupt him again: “Be a journalist,” he told Baier, recalling his admonition to the Free Press’s Audrey Fahlberg, who pressed him on his refusal to celebrate the death of the Ayatollah Khamenei: “Ask smart questions!”

The riots that have taken over France have spread to Italy, where hundreds of protesters waving Palestinian flags stormed the Roman Colosseum and clashed with police. Keep those flags in mind the next time the New York Times says “nebulous groups” are behind the “protests over education.”

Oops! An environmental group backing Troy Jackson for Senate in Maine sent mailers to voters featuring a quote from “Kate” in “Norwich,” who said, “When it matters, Susan Collins sides with Donald Trump. Every single time.” The problem is that there is no Norwich, Maine, though there is a Norwich, Connecticut, and a Norwich, Vermont.

Multnomah County, Ore., agreed on Wednesday to eliminate all race-based housing programs as part of a voluntary compliance agreement with the Trump administration. The move came after the Free Beacon reported on questions about race and sexual orientation the county, which houses the city of Portland, used to prioritize applicants for housing assistance.

Check out our full Monday lineup below.