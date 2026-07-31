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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
6h

United Nations should go the way of "The League of Nations", it is just another corrupt agency! Mamdani could turn the building into a "FREE" grocery store!

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George A.'s avatar
George A.
6h

"A bipartisan group of senators is pushing new legislation that would ban universities from giving preferences in admissions to the children of alumni or donors" -- Does the federal government really need to involve itself here? Can't market forces correct this (as appears to be happening)?

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