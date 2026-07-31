Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Left-wing Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed has said Donald Trump’s tax cuts benefited “folks who don’t really need more money.” Turns out, he’s one of those folks: candidate claimed a $26,000 income tax deduction created by the Trump tax cuts, the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

El-Sayed listed a $26,171 “qualified business income deduction” on his 2025 tax return. Passed as a part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 and made permanent in 2025 as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill, the deduction allows owners of “pass-through businesses” to deduct 20 percent of their business income. El-Sayed’s Senate financial disclosure lists $167,000 in income from his consulting firm, AME Higher LLC, while his wife, Sarah Jukaku, owns a private practice, Mind Work Psychiatry that is also structured as an LLC. Though Jukaku’s exact earnings are unclear, El-Sayed’s tax return lists $292,881 in “additional income,” a category that includes business income. He saved about $6,000 in taxes by claiming the deduction.

Months before filing the return, El-Sayed attended a March 2025 stop on socialist senator Bernie Sanders’s “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, where he said, “The government that our tax dollars paid for is being gutted by a set of billionaires who never actually had to use it. And they're gutting it for pennies on the dollar to make sure that they can continue to pass a tax cut for folks who don't really need more money. And so, you know, I find that deplorable and disgusting.”

“El-Sayed’s decision to take advantage of a tax deduction he has assailed is the latest example of how the self-styled crusader for the working class has availed himself of tools and systems he has characterized as provinces of the wealthy,” writes Anderson. “Though El-Sayed has called for universal health care through a single-payer ‘Medicare for All’ system that would cover every American ‘from cradle to grave,’ his wife does not accept Medicare, Medicaid, or any other insurance, instead requiring patients to pay out of pocket, the Washington Free Beacon reported. El-Sayed has attacked doctors who don’t accept Medicaid, arguing that they ‘discriminate’ against ‘black communities.’”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed, Who Said Trump Tax Bill Benefited ‘Folks Who Don’t Really Need More Money,’ Claimed $26,000 Trump Tax Deduction

UNRWA sign (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

U.N. relief agencies are stonewalling a U.S. probe into their ties to Hamas, withholding key documents and other information that could reveal their employees as affiliates of the terror group, U.S. officials and diplomats briefed on the matter told our Adam Kredo.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) inspector general’s office, a statutorily independent law enforcement entity separate from the largely defunct USAID, sent letters in December to six U.N. agencies that purport to do humanitarian work in Gaza, asking them to name all employees working on U.S.-funded projects, provide their contact information and country of origin, and detail their “interactions with Hamas.” More than six months later, none of the six organizations have furnished the full list of the requested documents, a source briefed on the investigation told the Free Beacon.

The ongoing standoff is causing tension as the U.N. faces pressure to shutter UNRWA, the largest relief organization in Gaza and one that Hamas is known to exploit. A senior U.S. diplomat told the Free Beacon that the U.N. must cut the cord “once and for all” from “cancerous UNRWA” if it wants to be involved in rebuilding Gaza.

“This administration will not allow the U.N. to evade accountability in its handling of U.S. taxpayer dollars,” a senior State Department official told the Free Beacon. “The UN’s failure to cooperate with the USAID IG investigation into Hamas diversion and interference of aid to Gaza is totally unacceptable.”

READ MORE: Exclusive: UN Is Actively Obstructing US Probe Into Links Between Its Gaza Relief Groups and Hamas, as Americans Warn UN To Divorce ‘Cancerous UNRWA’

A bipartisan group of senators is pushing new legislation that would ban universities from giving preferences in admissions to the children of alumni or donors, a sign of the broad dissatisfaction with academia. Some states, and some elite universities, including Wesleyan, Amherst, and Johns Hopkins, have already stamped out so-called “legacy” preferences, but the federal bill would dramatically broaden the impact. The Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports:

The “Merit-based Educational Reforms and Institutional Transparency Act,” or Merit Act, was announced Thursday by three Republicans—Todd Young of Indiana, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and John Kennedy of Louisiana—and three Democrats—Tim Kaine of Virginia, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, and Andy Kim of New Jersey. The presence of Democrats as original sponsors of the bill is a sign that, despite claims by university administrators, professors, and lawyers that President Trump’s pressure on Harvard and other selective-admission universities is a politically motivated authoritarian crackdown, the backlash against “elite” higher education includes Democrats, too. … Harvard officials didn’t immediately respond to a query about whether they would lobby against the legislation. A 2023 survey by the Crimson found 8.8 percent of the entering class had one Harvard parent and 3.2 percent had two Harvard parents. I also checked in with Rick Taft, Yale College ’67 and Yale Law School ’71, who had an ad in Sunday’s print New York Times warning against a potential Yale settlement with the Trump administration. The ad cited what he called “the long-term danger in handing the government contractual license to police Yale’s choices.” The ad said, “From Alphonso Taft (Yale College class of 1833) through my daughter, Amanda (1997), we have for six generations cast our lot with Yale.”

READ MORE: Senators Aim to Ban Legacy Preference in College Admissions

Elsewhere:

We learned more on Thursday about Graham Platner’s replacement for Senate in Maine, Troy Jackson. For one, he maintained an anonymous troll account called “Canadians for LePage,” using it to come to his own defense in the comment section of the Bangor Daily News, CNN reported.

Jackson’s longtime partner and the mother of his two children, Lana Pelletier, is his second cousin, according to the Maine Wire, a reflection of Jackson’s “tiny St. John River Valley town of Allagash (population 240),” which “has long been the butt of Maine jokes about its handful of last names and family trees that don’t so much branch as tangle.”

Former Obama White House counsel turned Goldman Sachs chief legal officer turned Jeffrey Epstein pal Kathryn Ruemmler appeared before the House Oversight Committee to testify about her ties to the late sex pest. She said she thought that Epstein was a “john” who “arranged for women to come to his home and provide massages to him and that some of those massages were sexual in nature” but that “he did not have knowledge” of any women who “turned out to be under the age of 18.”

Elon Musk is planning to spend between $100 million and $120 million on a field campaign program to help Republicans in at least five states: Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, and Ohio, the New York Times reported. Musk’s super PAC “is also planning to spend in House races in states including California, Wisconsin and Washington.” The cash “would only add to Republicans’ yawning advantage over Democrats in funding from super PACs and party groups,” prompting some Democrats “to worry about being badly outspent overall in the midterms.”

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