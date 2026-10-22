Abdul El-Sayed (Scott Legato/Getty Images for MoveOn)

At least six men who joined Abdul El-Sayed in signing a notorious 2012 letter calling for a Muslim Brotherhood “purge” of the media and police have also donated handsomely to his two runs for office, mostly to his current Senate campaign, records reviewed by the Free Beacon show. The total haul from his fellow Brotherhood backers—who, along with El-Sayed and other “leaders of the Egyptian community,” voiced support for Egypt’s struggling Muslim Brotherhood government—was at least $25,850, according to the records.

The donors include Dr. Hany Saqr, who signed the letter as part of the “Egyptian Association in America” and has given at least $1,000 to El-Sayed’s Senate campaign. He was listed in a 1992 phone directory of U.S.-based Muslim Brotherhood leaders submitted by federal prosecutors as part of the 2008 terror financing case against the Holy Land Foundation. Another donor, Dr. Khaled Elsayes, signed the letter as a representative of “Rebuilding Egypt.” He remains in charge of the organization, a tax exempt nonprofit in Pearland, Texas, to this day. Though its website has been deleted, archives of the page from 2011 and 2012 showed the group actively backing the Muslim Brotherhood revolution in Egypt that brought Morsi briefly to power.

“While El-Sayed has denied any ties to the Brotherhood, his own mother spent time working for a charity which was later shut down over its association with al Qaeda,” our Jon Levine writes. “His half-sister Eman Abdelhadi has said the family has deep ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, according to now-deleted social media posts. She specifically pointed to her and El-Sayed’s mother’s role as a Muslim Brotherhood activist as a college student in Egypt in the 1970s.

“On Wednesday evening, El-Sayed dismissed the scrutiny into his family during a debate against Republican opponent Mike Rogers, who referenced the 2012 letter by accusing El-Sayed of calling to ‘defund the police there’ in Egypt. ‘He keeps raising this question about this association with an organization I’ve never been a part of because of my mom who’s a nurse in Missouri?’ El-Sayed said, omitting her work for the charity shut down over terror fundraising. ‘To bring into question my commitment to the Constitution is really beneath you.’”

READ MORE: El-Sayed’s Fellow Muslim Brotherhood Supporters, Who Signed Letter With Him Urging Brotherhood To ‘Purge’ the Media and Police, Have Poured Thousands Into His Campaign

James Talarico (Danielle Villasana/Getty Images)

James Talarico is running for Senate as a friend of Texas’s oil and gas industry. But as a state representative pushing a Texas version of the “Green New Deal,” he sought to eliminate a natural gas tax exemption that helps consumers save on their energy bills, the Free Beacon’s Thomas Catenacci reports.

In 2019, Talarico told the Austin Chronicle that he opposed the so-called high-cost natural gas exemption, calling it an “outdated and inefficient” loophole. The exemption, which the Texas state government created in 1989, reduces the tax companies have to pay on natural gas drilled from more expensive wells. Talarico argued that “advanced” technology had made the tax outdated, “but because of special interests that exemption is still in place in our tax code.”

The exemption, however, only applies to nontraditional oil fields that may not otherwise be cost-effective. The use of those fields to produce gas that would otherwise sit in the ground has led to economic growth, jobs, and increased funding for local schools, police, and hospitals, Craig Clayton, a prominent San Antonio-based oil and gas industry accountant, wrote in a 2012 column after environmental activists called for legislators to eliminate it. “Why raise taxes on an industry that is the growing bright spot for our local and regional economy?” he wrote. Mike Palicz, the vice president of federal affairs at the right-leaning Americans for Tax Reform, agreed: “As a lawmaker he supported tax hikes and sweeping new regulations on American energy producers that would’ve hammered Texans with higher energy bills and rising gas prices,” Palicz told the Free Beacon.

“Talarico has increasingly presented himself as a supporter of the state’s oil and gas industry amid a tight Senate race against Texas attorney general Ken Paxton,” writes Catenacci. “In a campaign ad released this month, Talarico promised to ‘fight for the good-paying oil and gas jobs that power our economy.’” He made similar remarks during a recent CNN town hall, saying, “I’ve had family members who have worked in the oil and gas industry here in our state. I went to public schools here in Texas that were funded by the oil and gas industry. That’s how we fund public education in the state.”

READ MORE: Unearthed Interview: James Talarico Sought To Punish Texas Oil Industry by Spiking $1 Billion Tax Exemption as He Rolled Out Texas ‘Green New Deal’

A protester holds a sign reading ''Bismillah, c'est les tenebres'' at a high school and inter-union demonstration in Paris, France, on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Vincent Koebel/NurPhoto)

Rioters in France have displayed signs bearing the slogan, “bismillah c’est les ténèbres,” which the New York Times describes as “a mash-up of the Islamic blessing ‘In the name of God.’” That would suggest that the riots have something to do with unfettered immigration. Just don’t tell that to the New York Times, which has pinned the protests on vague forces in coverage that is “so biased it’s actually funny,” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

Start with page one of the print paper, where a “news analysis“—maybe the other articles should all be labeled as being analysis-free?—refers to “the mass riots in France, which started as protests over underfunded schools.” A headline on the front of the business section reports, over a picture of fire and smoke on a Paris street behind police in riot gear, that “A Debt Trap Threatens France Amid Rising Populism.” To read the New York Times, you’d think that the people sacking synagogues in Paris (while leaving mosques untouched) are just a bunch of populist education reformers. Two-thirds of a print page are devoted to an article headlined “French 14-Year-Old Maimed by Police Tear Gas Grenade at School,” as if the big problem in France is police brutality rather than an intifada. A piece in the October 20 print Times offered a similarly vague take: “Students started protesting last month to express frustration with the condition of their high schools. Other groups like labor unions joined the student demonstrations in solidarity and to highlight their own grievances, like the cost of living and rising fuel prices. But nebulous groups took advantage of the demonstrations to attack government buildings, smash shops and loot on Saturday.” That piece appears under the byline of one “Zane Irwin,” previously a reporting fellow at the far-left, foreign-funded Pulitzer Center. The Pulitzer Center says “Zane has covered global issues, from the experiences of migrants to climate change, and local topics, like the legacy of racism in Kansas City’s housing policies.” If you read the paper with a magnifying glass you might occasionally get a hint of the underlying reality. Buried at the bottom of page A12 is a story about “a strange new slogan” that the Times describes as a “somewhat mystifying rallying cry.” The slogan, “bismillah c'est les ténèbres,” is not actually “new”—photos of it amid the riots date back more than a week now. The Times describes it as “a mash-up of the Islamic blessing ‘In the name of God.’” Imagine that, an Islamic blessing. It’s only “strange” and “mystifying” to anyone clinging to the belief that these are protests about education reform or “populism” or driven by “nebulous groups” rather than by, as President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu said, Muslim immigrants.

READ MORE: The New York Times Has Become Ridiculous

Elsewhere:

The New York Times also covered what it called “ugly attacks and pointed questions” about Abdul El-Sayed’s “faith and family ties.” The Times referenced two stories first reported in the Free Beacon: that El-Sayed signed a letter urging the Muslim Brotherhood to “purge” media and police in Egypt, and that his sister tweeted about their relatives’ membership in the Brotherhood. El-Sayed’s campaign declined to answer questions about both.

El-Sayed, in an interview with Jonathan Cohn of the Bulwark, had this to say about those who oppose what he called his “righteous fight”: “If you’re coming to kick down what we’re building, I’ll fight you. Like, I’m not afraid. So I was also the kid in AP classes getting suspended for fighting.”

Fellow Democratic Senate hopeful Josh Turek of Iowa was asked to name the hardest part of his debate against Republican congresswoman Ashley Hinson. “I knew she was going to be formidable,” he said. “She comes from a television background. And she is comfortable at lying in a way I am not.” It’s a nice way to admit you lost a debate.

Even voters in deep-blue California aren’t happy with presumptive 2028 presidential candidate Gavin Newsom’s performance as governor. That’s according to a new Citrin-Politico poll, which found that most voters in the Golden State rate Newsom’s tenure as “poor” or “fair” and “want his successor to take the state in a different direction.” Fat chance.

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