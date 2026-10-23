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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
4d

El-Sayed is purely Demonic.

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David Weinkrantz's avatar
David Weinkrantz
4d

My understanding is that federal statute prohibits a candidate's campaign and a Super PAC supporting that candidate from coordinating. They should operate independently.

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