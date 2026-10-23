Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images), Howie Stanger (LinkedIn)

Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign treasurer is also the treasurer of a shadowy super PAC spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to boost third-party candidates in the Michigan Senate race and other tight contests, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports. That includes Michigan libertarian Lydia Christensen, whom the PAC is presenting as the Senate race’s true “conservative” in a scheme to siphon votes from Republican Mike Rogers.

The newly formed Principled Patriots PAC sent text messages last month touting Christensen as a “conservative” who “answers to you, not defense contractors,” and attacking Rogers as part of “the swamp” that “sends your money overseas … on orders from party bosses.” It’s behind similar efforts in Iowa, Texas, and Alaska. All of its money, $250,000, comes from a super PAC called Building America, a shadowy entity tied to the left-wing activist group Rapid Resist Action, which is known for sending controversial get-out-the-vote texts and which has funded Building America to the tune of nearly $1.1 million.

But Building America and El-Sayed have more in common than ideology. They also have the same treasurer: the left-wing political operative Howie Stanger. A former organizer with the anti-Israel group IfNotNow, Stanger runs Pocketbook Strategies, a consulting firm that helps clients “navigate the written and unwritten rules of campaigns, elections, [and] disruptive action.” El-Sayed’s campaign has paid $141,837 to Pocketbook Strategies for “compliance services,” according to campaign disclosures, the largest payment any campaign has made to Stanger’s firm this cycle.

“The findings raise questions about whether El-Sayed is involved in the scheme to prop up a third-party candidate that has no chance of winning in November but could tip the scales toward El-Sayed in a tight race,” writes Ross. “Christensen, the Libertarian candidate, thanked the Free Beacon for making her aware of the El-Sayed campaign’s links to the text messages boosting her candidacy. Christensen said she had not heard of Principles Patriots PAC until a supporter alerted her to the text messages, but that she is ‘disgusted beyond measure’ at what she called a ‘shadowy money-in-politics machination’ to trick voters.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed’s Treasurer Behind Super PAC Pushing Third-Party Libertarian as ‘True Conservative’ in Michigan Senate Race

Brad Lander "harvesting olives." (@brandlander / X)

What was Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander up to during his trip to the West Bank? Not “harvesting olives,” according to an internal document from the group that organized the trip, which describes Israel as “genocidal” and says the trip’s purpose is to build support for “international intervention” against Israel, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports.

The document is titled “INTERNAL DOCUMENT: DO NOT SHARE OR CIRCULATE” (so much for that) and lays out talking points from Protect the Harvest, which recruits foreigners ostensibly to help pick olives in the West Bank but actually to help make Israel look bad by operating in unauthorized areas and stirring up a response from the IDF. Lander did his part, posting to social media that he had been “detained” by the Israel Defense Forces. Stoll writes:

The “talking points” obtained by the Washington Free Beacon make totally clear that the group Lander was with has an extreme political agenda that includes demonizing Israel and mobilizing international opposition against it. The three-page document includes the phrase “ethnic cleansing” twelve times and throws in the “genocidal” blood libel, too. “Building on the Israeli military’s genocidal assault on Gaza, ethnic cleansing has been largely normalized in Israeli-Jewish society and enjoys widespread public opinion support amongst Israeli Jews. Ethnic cleansing is not an idle threat,” the document claims, inaccurately. “By bringing hundreds of internationals to the ground, we are helping grow the emerging consensus that international intervention is necessary to stop the ongoing ethnic cleansing of the West Bank.” What sort of “international intervention”—a Turkish invasion? French tanks rolling in reverse gear away from Paris toward Israeli positions? Iranian missiles? Hamas rape gangs?—is left mostly unspecified. There are vague references to “government and civil society initiatives that pressure the Israeli government.” That could mean anything from an arms embargo on Israel to a boycott. Both are backed by Lander’s pal Mayor Mamdani. As for “ethnic cleansing,” the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics claims 3.46 million Palestinians living in the West Bank in 2026, up from 2.8 million in 2016, 2.3 million in 2006, and 1.8 million in 1997. The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics is notorious for its unreliable and inflated numbers, but the population figures are not consistent with an “ethnic cleansing” campaign. That’s not to say that there isn’t criminal violence in the West Bank, but there’s criminal violence in Lander’s New York City, too.

READ MORE: Leaked Internal Document Shows What Brad Lander Was Really Up to in Israel

Mehdi Hasan, the fired MSNBC host who now runs the virulently anti-Israel news startup Zeteo, presided Tuesday over a Chicago gathering focused on the malign influence of AIPAC, joining the growing chorus of left-wing conspiracy theorists who portray the group of pro-Israel Americans as a shadowy Jewish Death Star hell-bent on world domination, the Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports from the event.

The centerpiece of the evening, held at Chicago’s historic Pickwick Theater, was the screening of Night Flower, a conspiracy theory-packed, Zeteo-produced documentary about AIPAC’s “fight for influence.” Following the screening, Hasan led discussions with speakers who conjured up images that mirrored centuries of antisemitic propaganda about Jewish plots for world domination, describing AIPAC as a corrupt dark money behemoth operating on orders from the Israeli government to secure Jewish dominion over America’s foreign policy and purse strings.

“AIPAC is performing antisemitic tropes and then getting mad when you criticize them,” Hasan told the crowd during a live discussion after the film ended, quoting a line from Daniel Biss, the former Evanston, Ill., mayor who is currently running for a seat in Congress. “I think that was the best line in the film. I think you all did, too, because I know you burst into applause there.”

“Hijabs, keffiyahs, and even some COVID-era face masks dotted the theater hall, and prior to the show, one starstruck young girl argued with her friend about whether she should approach Hasan, who stood near the screen greeting guests,” writes Kredo. “Another attendee approached a Washington Free Beacon reporter minutes before the film started to lobby him on opposing ‘Illinois’s investment in Israeli bonds,’ which have become a prime target for supporters of the antisemitic campaign to economically isolate Israel.”

READ MORE: ‘It Blossoms in the Dark’: Mehdi Hasan Presides Over Anti-AIPAC Event Where Conspiracy Theorists Spun Tales of a Jewish Cabal Plotting World Domination

Elsewhere:

The Department of Justice indicted the powerful president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, Democrat L. Louise Lucas, on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering related to her cannabis business. She stands accused of using her power to direct weed licenses to her partners. Text messages cited in the indictment appear to reflect such a scheme: In one message, Louis writes, “You know I will be carrying the legislation as the Chief Co-patron. Yes, we can make a lot of money.”

Ilhan Omar, asked during a fawning interview with MS NOW anchor and Rachel Maddow lookalike Chris Hayes whether she is related to her second husband, answered, “Not to my knowledge.” If that sounds odd, it’s not for the Omar family: Ten years ago, Omar’s husbro, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, said this when asked about the marriage by former Minnesota journalist Preya Samsundar: “Nor do I recall being married to anyone. At least, from what I remember.”

Socialist Los Angeles mayoral hopeful Nithya Raman is calling to oust the city’s police chief for failing to protect “immigrant communities” from ICE raids. So CNN asked her to name “a police chief that you really respect or admire.” Her answer: “Oh, I don’t—I don’t know,” Raman answered. “Um, I—I don’t know, um.”

Oops! Politico corrected a piece that said White House chief of staff Susie Wiles set up ousted press secretary Katie Zacharia’s less-than-stellar interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, a move the Virginia-based blog located many floors below the Free Beacon said “had all the markings of a ‘sanctioned hit.’” Text messages show Zacharia actually pushed for the interview herself, and Politico acknowledged that its “follow-up reporting indicates [Wiles] did not play a direct role in setting up the interview.”

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.