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Charles Leslie's avatar
Charles Leslie
6h

“The opportunities provided by capitalism are one of this country’s secret weapons, and our enemies are working night and day to disarm us.”

Truth bomb!

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Bill's avatar
Bill
4h

spread the seeds of capitalism all over the world

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