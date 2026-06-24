(Alberto Silva Fernandez/Getty Images)

Left-wing Texas Senate candidate James Talarico says he opposes defunding the police. That may be true now that he’s running for Senate—Talarico has flipped on plenty of issues since launching his campaign—but in 2022, he called for slashing police and prison budgets and redirect the money to social programs in a bid to “make prisons obsolete,” the Free Beacon‘s Alana Goodman reports.

Speaking to a group of Texas inmates graduating from a high school diploma program, Talarico quoted the prominent prison abolitionist Ruth Wilson Gilmore and laid out his vision for a “world without prisons.” “Prisons allow us to ignore the consequences of systemic racism and global capitalism,” he said. “If we took just half of what we spent on wars, prisons, and policing and spent it on education, health care, and jobs, we could make prisons obsolete.” He went on to call for a “nonviolent government” that embraces “restorative justice” practices from “indigenous communities in which the goal of a justice system is to disrupt the spiral of violence, not contribute to it.” The people of Texas are sure to love it.

“The speech aligns Talarico with ‘Defund the Police’ activists who called to redirect police funding to social welfare programs at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020,” writes Goodman. “It also contradicts claims from Talarico that he does not support defunding police.”

“When Republicans pointed to comments Talarico made opposing police officers on school property, arguing that he supports defunding police, Talarico’s campaign pushed back, telling Fox News that Talarico ‘opposes defunding the police and has a proven track record voting to send billions of dollars to support law enforcement.’ As a representative in the Republican-dominated Texas House of Representatives, Talarico has indeed voted in favor of spending bills that provide additional police funding, though it does not appear that police would be a priority for Talarico if he had control over the legislation.”

READ MORE: ‘We Could Make Prisons Obsolete’: James Talarico Called To Slash Police Budgets and Spend the Money on Social Programs

Against all odds, Manhattan voters made the right call on Tuesday: They handily rejected Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg, the 33-year-old influencer with four trust funds and no actual employment history, in New York’s 12th Congressional District. Our Andrew Stiles lays out the several reasons Schlossberg’s defeat is worth celebrating:

The Kennedy family is a toxic cabal of bloated, boat-shoed sex pests and trust-fund layabouts still living off the fortune amassed by Joseph P. Kennedy, the wealthy patriarch best known for his efforts to make peace with Adolf Hitler.

John F. Kennedy, Schlossberg’s grandfather, was the Eric Swalwell of the White House, while his great uncle Ted Kennedy was the Eric Swalwell of the U.S. Senate, a reputation he cemented in 1985 by making a “waitress sandwich” with Chris Dodd at a local fine-dining establishment.

Tuesday’s outcome suggests the family’s once-mythic reputation is in the midst of a long-overdue correction.

Stiles writes: “Days before the election, Schlossberg told the Wall Street Journal he would view his loss in the primary as proof that our political system is irrevocably broken. ‘If I can’t do it, then nobody can,’ he said. Indeed, if a 33-year-old Kennedy brat with four trust funds and what the New York Times described as ‘little traditional work experience’ can lose a primary in one of the country’s wealthiest congressional district despite being endorsed by David Letterman and spending $1 million of his own inheritance, the American Dream is truly dead.”

READ MORE: America Dodges Bullet: Congress To Remain Kennedy-Free After Jack Schlossberg Fails in New York

Abigail Spanberger (Alex Wong/Getty Images), Onzlee Ware (via Wikimedia Commons)

Virginia Democrats’ proposed 2027 budget, which is now on “moderate” governor Abigail Spanberger’s desk, includes a $100,000 earmark to build a statue honoring a liberal judge who copped to having a sexual relationship with the mother of a convicted murderer while providing legal help in her son’s case, our Jessica Schwalb reports.

The mother, Grace Church, alleged in a 2023 court filing that the circuit court judge, Onzlee Ware, a former Democratic state lawmaker from Roanoke, promised to intervene with the judge overseeing her son’s case in exchange for sex. Ware was placed on suspension as a judicial review body investigated the claims. He eventually “admitted to the sexual relationship and to providing legal advice, but the probe didn’t corroborate that he did so on a quid pro quo basis or that he pressured the trial judge,” writes Schwalb. “It did, however, determine that Ware violated two canons of judicial conduct requiring judges to maintain integrity, independence, and impartiality and put him on a 12-month supervision agreement.” Ware died soon after following a short battle with cancer.

Roughly two and a half years later, Democrats in the Virginia legislature proposed a budget providing $100,000 for Roanoke to build “a statue dedicated to Judge Onzlee Ware as the centerpiece” of a plaza renamed for Ware last year. The budget passed mostly along party lines as House Appropriations chair Luke Torian championed the funding for Ware’s statue. Spanberger, who has the ability to propose amendments to the budget and to make line-item vetoes, did not respond to requests for comment on how she plans to proceed.

READ MORE: Virginia Democrats Earmark $100,000 for Statue Honoring Late Judge Accused of Trading Sex With Convicted Killer’s Mother for Legal Advice

Additional reading:

The obese slob caught on camera emptying a public trash can and then stealing it during a New York Knicks victory parade has been fired… wait for it… by J.P. Morgan, where she served as a DEI executive, the New York Post reports.

Paging Zohran Mamdani: One day after the socialist New York City mayor condemned the killing of “an Al Jazeera journalist, Ahmed Washah” in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, a video surfaced showing Washah firing an automatic rifle in the air. It’s almost as if Washah was a Hamas sniper, as the IDF revealed.

Mamdani’s wife, the Palestinian terror supporter Rama Duwaji, marked primary day in the Big Apple by posting an “I Voted” sticker to Instagram and urging her followers to vote for two Mamdani-endorsed socialists, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier. Omitted from her list, Jewish Insider reported, was another candidate running with Mamdani’s endorsement, Brad Lander, who, despite his hatred of Israel, happens to be Jewish. Hmm.

Left-wing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has demonized the medical industry, particularly companies that collect medical debt—but the top donor to his super PAC, Mansoor Ahmed, owns a company that does just that, Politico reported. El-Sayed said Ahmed and other donors are “individuals acting in their own capacity,” which might be compelling if it was a standard he applied to, say, Americans who support Israel.

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