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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
4m

Regarding prison abolishment: criminal behavior has three causes - genetic susceptibility, failed parenting, and chaotic neighborhoods. Until all three are corrected, there will be people - especially young men - who need to be separated from us for our protection. Failure to recognize this is a failure to recognize reality.

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Richard Stiles's avatar
Richard Stiles
1h

Talarico just another Abigail Spanberger.

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