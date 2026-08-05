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ppuck64
4m

Just looking at him, you can tell he's as crazy as a shithouse rat.

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Steve Rogerson's avatar
Steve Rogerson
5m

Read/watch (YT) Kathleen Stock on Arday in UnHerd. Brilliant evisceration of his academic paucity and his elite educational and media enablers.

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