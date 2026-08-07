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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
5hEdited

Looks like Arday will go down in history in the same chapter as Elizabeth Holmes. We’re suckers for a good story.

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DFG's avatar
DFG
5h

“he received a “1.4 million” advance (it is unclear which currency).”

I’m going to go with pesos. Either way they paid too much.

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