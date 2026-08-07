Simon & Schuster logo, Jason Arday (news.educ.cam.ac.uk)

Jason Arday, who resigned from his prestigious professorship at Cambridge on Wednesday after the university launched an investigation into his academic integrity, is now facing more scrutiny as Simon & Schuster is set to publish his memoir in the United States next week. But the Washington Free Beacon has obtained pre-publication proofs of the book, which show that during the early months of this year the publisher removed what could have been much more fodder for the already rampant accusations of academic misconduct and false claims.

Edits to Arday’s online biography on Simon & Schuster’s website, the Free Beacon reported this week, further suggest that the publisher knew as long as a year ago that there were questions about the author’s credibility and truthworthiness.

Nevertheless, Simon & Schuster said this week it’s sticking with the memoir, due for release on Aug. 11 in the United States and Aug. 27 in Britain. The publisher is going so far as to compare the book to Educated, Tara Westover’s bestseller. Arday has told associates, the Guardian reported, that he received a “1.4 million” advance (it is unclear which currency).

The wider public would not learn of the accusations against Arday, including those of pervasive plagiarism, until last month. But Simon & Schuster had been making telltale edits to his book since January.

The Free Beacon examined two pre-publication proofs of the book: a U.S. version dated Jan. 6, and the U.K. final edition, dated June 18. Comparing the two iterations reveals that Simon & Schuster made a series of changes, including altering verbatim quotes, that appear to have been an effort to protect his reputation—which is all the more valuable now that he stands accused of sweeping embellishments, dishonesty, and even academic fraud. One edit effectively acknowledges the possibility that he could lose his professorship.

The book, Great and Unfortunate Things, chronicles how, against all odds, a severely autistic, working-class British lad who didn’t learn to read until he was 18 earned a Ph.D. and reached the pinnacle of academia. The memoir was meant to be a literary victory lap after Arday, 41, in 2023 became the youngest black professor in Cambridge’s 800-year history.

Perhaps most notably, the book was edited to allow for the possibility that Arday would not be a “professor” indefinitely. In the earlier edition, he recalls marveling upon receiving his assistant professorship at Durham University in 2021: “I’m a professor. Whatever happens, that’s the salutation that I will carry with me for the rest of my days. That’s mad.” The later edition adds the word “professional” as a qualifier, saying he would carry the title “for the rest of my professional days.”

The January 2026 edition

The June 2026 edition

In a statement to the Free Beacon earlier this week, a spokeswoman for Simon & Schuster, Julia Prosser, touted Arday’s “memoir of overcoming remarkable challenges and responding to adversity with resilience.” She said: “He worked closely with his co-writer as well as our editorial and legal teams, to carefully research, write and corroborate the narrative.”

The co-writer, Eve Claxton, a Brooklyn-based ghostwriter and editor, goes uncredited on the book’s U.S. cover. It’s unusual for a professor to need such help writing a book, much less his own memoir.

The publisher did not return a follow-up request for comment after Arday resigned from Cambridge. None of the other individuals or institutions referenced in this article, including Arday, responded to requests for comment either.

John McWhorter, a professor of linguistics at Columbia University and a columnist at the New York Times, is a critic of race-based affirmative action. McWhorter, who is black, told the Free Beacon that he believed Cambridge had engaged in an act of tokenism by appointing Arday and had chosen “a black person with no concern for excellence.”

Regarding Simon & Schuster, McWhorter said, “That they have not cancelled the book dehumanizes Arday. They should have pity on someone who looks so ridiculous and incompetent. It looks like they figure if it’s a black person it’s ‘understandable.’ That’s about a millimeter from outright bigotry.”

Simon & Schuster’s edits also make it harder, perhaps deliberately, to corroborate or disprove Arday’s stories. The names of two publicists involved in his charitable efforts—and the names of certain professors and a disability officer—were replaced by pseudonyms, or the names were removed entirely.

The January 2026 edition specifies the names of two PR agents, Dick Tutin and Mick Thorburn, who helped publicize his purported effort to run 30 marathons in 35 days for charity in 2010. The Free Beacon was unable to reach them.

The June 2026 edition provides pseudonyms for Dick Tutin and Mick Thorburn, who become "Paul" and "Keith." The edition states on its first page: "The names and identifying details of some people depicted in this book have been changed."

Today, Arday is faced with convincing accusations of serial fabulism. A previous Free Beacon investigation found he lied repeatedly, dating back at least 16 years, about raising millions for charity, often via undocumented charity running events. Another Free Beacon report found there were no police reports or other independent accounts of his claims of being a victim of violent threats and stalking since starting at Cambridge.

The Free Beacon also previously found that after Jack Grove, a reporter at Times Higher Education, launched a lengthy investigation into Arday in the middle of 2025, the publisher quietly edited an online bio of the academic to remove some false claims and tone down embellishments he’d made about his charity fundraising and athletic feats.

Grove’s investigation was spiked after the British law firm Carter-Ruck in September sent his editors a threatening letter, which the Free Beacon obtained. That same month, Liverpool John Moores University launched an inquiry into Arday’s Ph.D. thesis. The panel resolved, without public explanation, that Arday was permitted to retain his degree.

“In September 2025, the university received allegations of academic misconduct against its former PhD student, Professor Jason Arday,” a spokesperson for John Moores told the Free Beacon, referring to Arday’s now-former title. “A confidential procedure was conducted in response to those allegations and Professor Arday’s PhD still stands. We will not comment further on a private matter between the university and a former student.”

The June proof of Arday’s memoir also contains critical new legal language. In the January proof, Arday claimed that “I continue to be persecuted, receiving hate mail motivated by racial animus.” In the June edition, this sentence removes the specific claim of hate mail and just states: “I have continued to face harassment and persecution as the subject of targeted campaigns driven by racial animus.”

The September Carter-Ruck letter to Times Higher Education accused Grove of a “campaign of harassment,” which it said was “targeted” and might have been “racially motivated.”

Edits to one section of the memoir, about Arday’s freshman year at St. Mary’s University, London, are particularly telling. In the January proof, an instructor tells Arday, then 20, that the faculty is “trying to determine if this is really your work.” But the later draft softens the instructor’s question to simply “if you are really capable of this.”

The more recent proof of the book removes a disclaimer on its opening page that “some dialogue has been re-created.”

Both of the memoir’s editions describe Arday stewing at the suggestion by his critics that he was a “diversity hire.” In the earlier draft, he laments: “To this day, everything I do is scrutinized for mistakes in the name of ‘academic integrity’ and challenged in a way that almost never happens to my white colleagues.” The later edition removes the reference to academic integrity. The revised sentence reads: “To this day, everything I do is scrutinized and challenged in a way that almost never happens to my white colleagues.”

The January 2026 edition

The June 2026 edition

On July 28, a week after the plagiarism accusations against Arday were first published on Substack by Belgium-based American scholar Nathan Cofnas, the left-wing legal advocacy nonprofit The Good Law Project circulated an open letter condemning what it asserted were “entirely false allegations of plagiarism” that were the product of a racist, right-wing plot. Multiple top Cambridge academics signed the letter, pledging their “unwavering solidarity” with Arday. But as evidence against him mounted, culminating in Cambridge launching the investigation against him, three of those academics wavered after all, removing their names. A fourth removed his Cambridge affiliation.

“Arday was held up as an example of how an ‘indomitable will’ trumps skill and talent, but we now see that will by itself doesn’t get you so far,” Cofnas, who is particularly controversial for endorsing science suggesting race is tied to intelligence, told the Free Beacon.

The revised proof also alters the description of a dramatic plot twist. Arday claims he was diagnosed with a brain tumor as he was racing to finish his Ph.D. thesis in 2015. In the January edition, Arday says the tumor, absent removal, “would continue to affect my physical and cognitive function,” whereas the revised edition says he was told the tumor, if left in place, “may continue to affect my visual function.”

The memoir’s astonishing medical-academic drama continues as Arday claims he suffered “a mini-stroke” and acute short-term memory loss following brain surgery just as he was set to defend his thesis at John Moores.

In the earlier draft, the academics reviewing his thesis were “intent on pulling my thesis apart” and “piling on” with criticism. They seemed to be “ripping my work to pieces for sport,” and a reviewer says, “I am struggling to see that there is any original contribution here. I don’t get it.”

The January 2026 edition provides a particularly harsh and vivid account of Arday’s Ph.D. thesis defense, which is known as a viva.

That harsh language is gone from the revised book. What was an “interrogation” becomes mere “questioning,” albeit “hostility” that was “excruciating.”

The June 2026 edition strips out the specifics of what the Ph.D. reviewers said to Arday and, overall, paints a less devastating account of their criticism.

Following the memoir’s mawkish conclusion, in which Arday gives advice to marginalized populations, the early edition tacks on a bio that touts Arday’s superlative academic bona fides. In its place, the updated draft simply includes a playlist of the pop songs he has sprinkled throughout the text as emotional anchor points.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Simon & Schuster Selectively Edited Disgraced Scholar Jason Arday’s Memoir To Soften Now-Toxic Reputation