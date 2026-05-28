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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
May 28

Well, look at that. It turns out when you spend years insisting that a massive relief agency is completely neutral, people might actually believe you—right up until the federal government opens a dragnet and finds 1,500 "humanitarian aid workers" who are apparently moonlighting in Hamas brigades.

The Free Beacon scoop lays out exactly how beautiful the irony is here: the USAID inspector general's office tried to ask nicely back in December, requesting simple things like names and birthdates of staff handling U.S. money. The U.N. did what the U.N. does best—stonewalled, hid behind their diplomatic immunity, and pretended the problem didn't exist.

But the truth is a brutal thing, and it has a habit of clawing its way out. The probe didn't just find a few bad apples; they found an entire orchard. They've already confirmed a school principal was pulling double duty with Hamas’s East Jabaliya Battalion. You have to appreciate the sheer, unadulterated cynicism it takes to hand out textbooks by day and rocket coordinates by night, all while the international community footed the bill.

The punchline to this whole tragedy is what comes next. Stripping UNRWA of its diplomatic immunity is the absolute best weapon on the table. The second that shield drops, the floodgates open. They won't just be facing sternly worded congressional letters; they’ll be facing an absolute avalanche of massive, crippling lawsuits from the survivors and families of October 7.

If it walks like a Foreign Terrorist Organization, talks like an FTO, and puts FTO operatives on the payroll, it should probably be labeled an FTO. Watching the U.N. try to squirm out of a 1,500-person terror probe while their precious immunity hangs by a thread is a masterclass in poetic justice. The wheels of bureaucracy usually grind slow, but when they finally catch up to a racket this deep, it hits like a freight train. Let them try to budget their way out of this one.

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j p m's avatar
j p m
May 28

The Free Beacon deserves a Pulitzer for investigative journalism but Kristof's wife and her gang at the CCP committee probably control that too

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