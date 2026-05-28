L: UNRWA Building (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images), R: Hamas militants (Abid Katib/Getty Images)

The U.S. investigation into the United Nations’ Gaza relief organization, UNRWA, is expanding and accelerating. It will soon encompass at least 1,500 UNRWA staffers suspected of Hamas ties, an “unprecedented dragnet” that “exposes an aid group brimming with Hamas operatives, and is generating momentum in Congress and the Trump administration for harsher sanctions on the embattled aid group,” our Adam Kredo reports exclusively.

The Free Beacon first reported in April that UNRWA and other U.N. agencies are stonewalling a federal probe from the U.S. Agency for International Development inspector general’s office—a law enforcement agency that is separate from the largely defunct USAID—into UNRWA’s ties to Hamas. The office has spent months unearthing evidence that UNRWA employees participated in Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack and is now widening its probe to include at least 1,500 suspected terrorists connected to UNRWA. It’s the only aid group with a large operation in Gaza and has as many as 13,000 Palestinian staffers. It has long been accused of employing Hamas terrorists and cementing the terror group’s control over aid distribution.

“The USAID inspector general’s cases, coming in droves, are corroborating the obvious parent-subsidiary relationship between UNRWA and Hamas in Gaza,” a senior State Department official familiar with the investigation told the Free Beacon. “If UNRWA was not a U.N. organization, it’d be undeniably facing terrorist sanctions based on what USAID IG has uncovered.”

UNRWA now enjoys diplomatic immunity, though there are punitive measures up for consideration that would strip it of that status and allow for UNRWA to be sued in American courts by families of October 7 victims among many other potential claimants. “There is a lot here we can do,” a second U.S. official said. “Without immunities, there is a potential exposure to an FTO [Foreign Terrorist Organization] designation and massive lawsuits, which would then be for the courts to adjudicate.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: US Probe of Embattled UN Gaza Relief Agency Expands to 1,500 Staffers Suspected of Hamas Ties: UNRWA Could Soon be Labeled a ‘Foreign Terrorist Organization’

Kooky San Antonio sex therapist and recently failed Democratic House candidate Maureen Galindo called to throw “American Zionists” and other “pedophiles” in internment camps and said Jews “own Hollywood” and “worship Satan.” Some mainstream media outlets are studiously neutral about whether that makes her antisemitic.

The New York Times covered Galindo’s primary runoff loss in Texas’s 35th Congressional District by saying that the race had been “roiled by antisemitism accusations” due to Galindo’s “critical comments about Israel and its supporters,” while Politico wrote Galindo was “accused of antisemitism,” a charge she denied by claiming that the Democratic Party was trying to “inflame [her] comments” to promote her “Israeli-backed opponent.” If you’re thinking that the Times and Politico would never handle a Republican with such kid gloves, you’re right: Neither outlet “has been hesitant to use more assertive language when discussing Donald Trump,” our Andrew Stiles notes.

“In October 2024, Politico published a so-called analysis of the ‘increasingly dark, graphic imagery’ of Trump’s ‘xenophobic and racist rhetoric,’ which experts compared to Nazi propaganda,” writes Stiles. “Earlier this year, Politico asserted that Trump was ‘no stranger to racist rhetoric’ after he deleted a ‘racist post’ that contained a brief video clip depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. The Times described the offending post, which critics pounced on to accuse Trump of racism, as a ‘blatantly racist’ depiction of a trope used by ‘slave traders and segregationists to dehumanize Black people and justify lynchings.’”

Just two months ago, Politico published a blatantly antisemitic cartoon in its roundup of the “best” political artwork of the week. The outlet eventually removed the cartoon after the Free Beacon approached the outlet for comment—it depicted Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu wearing blood-drenched Jewish prayer shawls aboard a “Ship of Neocons” filled with blood-soaked money—and acknowledged that it “could be reasonably interpreted to rely on ethnic stereotypes.” The Virginia-based news blog located many, many floors beneath the Free Beacon’s global headquarters did not respond to a request for comment about its process for assessing whether a politician has made racist or antisemitic comments or if they have merely been accused of doing so.

READ MORE: Some Journalists Still Unsure if Maureen Galindo, Democratic Sex Therapist Who Vowed To Castrate ‘Zionist’ Pedophiles Who ‘Worship Satan,’ Is Antisemitic

Sheryl WuDunn, Nicholas Kristof (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for CARE)

The wife of New York Times columnist Nick Kristof—who along with Kristof worked as a Times correspondent in China and who was recently appointed vice chair of the executive committee of Harvard’s Board of Overseers—is a member of a Chinese government-linked group known for “doing Beijing’s bidding in the US,” the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

The group, the New York-based Committee of 100, works to strengthen ties between the United States and China—or “bridge America and China,” as its website states. Its membership roster includes Sheryl WuDunn and touts her as a “co-author with her husband, columnist Nicholas D. Kristof, of five best-selling nonfiction books.” It also includes a number of Chinese Americans with extensive ties to Chinese Communist Party-linked groups, including the China-United States Exchange Foundation, which Foreign Policy described as a “registered foreign agent bankrolled by a high-ranking Chinese government official with close ties to a sprawling Chinese Communist Party apparatus that handles influence operations abroad”; the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, a Chinese government agency; and the China Overseas Friendship Association, a CCP foreign influence group.

“Those affiliations—along with the committee's general silence on CCP human rights abuses (it has only vaguely referred to ‘the Chinese government’s crackdown on Uyghurs’ in an unrelated bio for a Times reporter and has never mentioned the word ‘Xinjiang’ on its website)—have prompted criticism from pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong and praise from Chinese leader Xi Jinping,” Anderson writes. “A longtime adviser to the jailed Hong Kong businessman and democracy activist Jimmy Lai, Mark Simon, in a 2019 column called the Committee of 100 ‘a pro-Beijing group, concerned almost exclusively with the interests aligned with those of the Chinese Communist Party,’ that is ‘doing Beijing’s bidding in the US.’ Four years prior, Xi called the committee one of several ‘friendly groups.’”

The revelation of WuDunn’s committee membership comes as Kristof, who has called Xi a “reformer” and incorrectly predicted the brutal strongman would engage in “political easing,” faces intense criticism for his controversial Times piece that alleged “sexual violence” against Palestinians in Israeli detention. WuDunn, for her part, was recently named vice chair of Harvard’s Board of Overseers, the Ivy League school’s second-highest advisory board, which “exerts broad influence over the University’s strategic directions” and “provides counsel to the University leadership on priorities and plans,” according to Harvard.

READ MORE: New York Times Columnist Nicholas Kristof’s Wife, Recently Appointed Vice Chair of Harvard Board of Overseers, Is a Member of a Beijing-Aligned Group Linked to Chinese Government

Additional reading:

Adam Hamawy, the New Jersey congressional candidate and longtime pal of the “Blind Sheikh” terror mastermind, volunteered with a group in Bosnia that was “subsequently shut down for providing ‘logistical support’ to Al-Qaida,” Jewish Insider reported. Sounds like exactly the type of guy who should have access to classified information in Congress.

President Donald Trump, speaking during a Wednesday cabinet meeting, said Iran “want[s] very much to make a deal” to end the war but is “negotiating on fumes” and negotiators “haven’t gotten there.” He added that “we’re not satisfied with it, but we will be—either that or we’ll have to just finish the job.”

Remember Sharyn Alfonsi, the 60 Minutes correspondent who once botched an embarrassing attempt at a hit piece on Florida governor Ron DeSantis only to later publicly complain about CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss’s decision to delay broadcasting her story on Trump deportation policies? CBS allowed her contract to expire, and Alfonsi is incensed, calling the move “a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting.” Enjoy retirement, or an MSNBC contract, and good riddance!

It’s day one of the general election for Senate in Texas, and Democratic nominee James Talarico is already running away from his past far-left rhetoric, including his remark that God is “non-binary.” “There are some statements that I’ve made that I certainly regret,” Talarico said in a CBS News interview. “There are statements that I’ve made where I’ve missed the mark.” Expect to see a lot of them between now and November.

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