Abdul El-Sayed (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed told a Detroit audience in 2016 that he has “dual citizenship” in the United States and Egypt, according to a previously unreported video obtained by our Chuck Ross. It’s the second time that we know of that El-Sayed has made the claim, one that his campaign now says is not true.

“I carry dual citizenship, and I grew up spending most of my summers in another country where I understood what it meant not to have the right to self-govern,” El-Sayed, whose parents emigrated from Egypt to the Detroit area in 1978, said at a GlobeMed conference that took place while he served as the city’s health director. He went on to say he was questioned by Egyptian police during one of those summer visits for publicly cursing Egypt’s president at the time, a story he still tells on the campaign trail a decade later.

“The newly revealed 2016 video marks at least the second time El-Sayed has publicly claimed to have Egyptian status,” Ross writes. “His academic résumé stated in 2014 that he was a citizen of the United States and Egypt, the Free Beacon previously reported.” El-Sayed’s campaign told us at the time that he was mistaken about his citizenship status, which he “tried to verify … later on in life” but was “unable to find any documentation.”

“El-Sayed has expressed mixed feelings about his ancestral homeland. He has criticized secular Egyptian presidents like Mubarak and Abdel el-Sisi, while praising its Islamist leaders. In 2012, he signed an open letter alongside ‘leaders of the Egyptian community’ that urged the repressive Muslim Brotherhood and then-president Mohamed Morsi to ‘purge the media and police’ in order to solidify the Islamist group’s power. El-Sayed has referred to Bassem Youssef, an antisemitic pundit who claims Israel was behind 9/11, as a ‘fellow Egyptian.’ ‘He's hilarious,’ El-Sayed said of Youssef.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Video Shows Abdul El-Sayed Stating He Has ‘Dual Citizenship’ in Egypt and US

The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday morning in a high-stakes case that asks whether state and local governments can sue energy companies over hotly contested climate issues. The case involves the Colorado county of Boulder, which filed a state-level lawsuit seeking to hold major oil companies financially accountable for extreme weather events allegedly caused by their products. A ruling against the companies, however, could allow a volley of similar suits filed by Democrat-run cities, counties, and states to move forward.

“The lively arguments, which represented the first oral arguments of the 2026 Supreme Court term, lasted for about two hours in the High Court’s iconic marble-adorned courtroom and featured lawyers representing defendants Suncor Energy and ExxonMobil, the Trump Department of Justice, and Boulder County,” Free Beacon energy reporter Thomas Catenacci reports from the courtroom. “For the most part, the arguments focused first on whether the issue could be litigated in state court and second, on whether Congress, in setting federal environmental laws for years, has effectively preempted local jurisdictions from pursuing such litigation in the first place.

“Kannon Shanmugam, who represented Suncor and ExxonMobil during the hearing, argued the case presents a significant threat because there are theoretically no limits on Boulder’s claims—in other words, if successful, the lawsuit could lay the groundwork for tens of thousands of additional cases against both the industry and fuel retailers, automakers, and companies or individuals who emit so-called greenhouse gases. A person who fills their car up with gas could even be liable for those emissions and the alleged downstream weather impacts, he posited.”

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett appeared sympathetic to those arguments at varying points during the hearing. If those justices side with the oil companies, it could allow them to move the case to federal courts and avoid financial liability. Utah attorney general Derek Brown and Alabama attorney general Steve Marshall, who authored an amicus brief in support of the oil company defendants, said they were confident the Court would rule in favor of the companies. “Ultimately, it comes down to the real issue of—they call it the sovereignty concept—whether one state can impose their will on another state,” Brown told Catenacci. “What the Court’s going to decide here is far beyond simply the question that is presented,” added Marshall. “It’s really: who gets to decide what the energy policy is in this country? Is it going to be plaintiff’s lawyers and small jurisdictions?”

READ MORE: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in High-Stakes Colorado Climate Case Seeking To Hold Oil Companies Financially Liable for Global Warming: ‘Egregiously Exceeds Constitutional Limits’

Sean Eren (@thestustustudo X), 2024 event (Stu Stu Studio YouTube)

A Columbia University graduate student who praised Hamas for its “inspirational” tactics and appeared on a panel with members of a designated terrorist group has been elected to the university’s main policymaking body, the Free Beacon’s Aaron Sibarium reports.

Columbia master’s student and Students for Justice in Palestine national steering committee member Sean Eren was banned from campus in March 2024 after speaking at an unsanctioned event with the terror financing group Samidoun. Two years later, in May 2026, he was elected to represent the architecture school on Columbia’s University Senate, a “policy-making body which may consider all matters of University-wide concern,” including academic freedom and the budget.

At the “Resistance 101” panel featuring Samidoun international coordinator Charlotte Kates and her husband, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine member Khaled Barakat, Eren described Hamas’s “communication networks” as “inspirational.” “We have unprecedented unity among what used to be … called a fringe group,” he added. Around the same time, at a separate event with the Democratic Socialists of America, Eren said SJP’s activism “puts a knife to the throat of our boards of trustees.”

“Though it was stripped of disciplinary powers as a part of the Trump administration’s settlement with Columbia in 2025, the Senate has continued to propose revisions to the university’s code of conduct—including the rules governing student protests—in defiance of the Board of Trustees,” Sibarium writes. “Eren’s election to the Senate, which has not been previously reported, underscores the degree to which anti-Israel activists have continued to influence Columbia despite the university’s deal with the Trump administration. Supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement were among those tapped to lead a Trump-mandated review of Columbia’s Middle Eastern Studies Department, and two professors who participated in the Spring 2024 encampment sit on the committee that proposed revising the protest rules. Another BDS supporter, Rosalind Morris, sits on a task force charged with reforming the University Senate.”

READ MORE: ‘Inspirational’: Columbia Senate Member Praised Hamas, Appeared on Panel With Terrorist Financiers

Additional Reading:

Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico says it’s a “flat-out lie” to say he ever supported defunding the police. And yet, in the summer of 2020, he told a group of left-wing activists with Texas Rising, a group that was calling to defund police at the time, that he didn’t understand why “defund the police” was toxic in Texas, CNN’s KFile reported. “As an educator, it’s always rich to me that ‘defund the police’ is considered off-limits in our political debate, when defunding health services, defunding public education has been the stated policy of our state government for decades now,” Talarico said.

Maine’s Troy Jackson and Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed are closing out their toss-up Senate races by turning to the socialists. Bernie Sanders is set to hold three rallies with Jackson this weekend, while El-Sayed was in New York on Monday to fundraise with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zohran Mamdani.

Another top socialist surrogate, anti-American streamer and El-Sayed ally Hasan Piker, recently sat for an interview with New York magazine. After arguing there are “the good whites and the bad whites,” he had this to say about Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” quote: “First of all, she wasn’t even fucking wrong! There are a lot of deplorable-ass motherfuckers out there! … People will say this is elitist. I think it’s elitist to act as though these are not just savage barbarians.”

Piker is far from El-Sayed’s only radical surrogate. El-Sayed has also campaigned three times this year with a Michigan-based cleric, Mohammad Ali Elahi of the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights, who served as an Iranian Navy propaganda apparatchik in the 1980s and as a high-ranking official at Iran’s Martyrs Foundation, which is now sanctioned by the U.S. government for funneling money to Hezbollah.

The FBI arrested a California realtor and suspected Chinese spy, Wanying “Heather” Zhang, for allegedly surveilling the son of Taiwan’s president. Zhang was nabbed at Los Angeles International Airport before boarding a flight to Shanghai and charged with acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

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