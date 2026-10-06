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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 6

If you let these radicals get a hold of politics, it will grow like cancer!

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
Oct 6

Piker who supports Hamas and the barbarism of October 7 has chutzpah to call anyone else a savage barbarian other than himself.

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