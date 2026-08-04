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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
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Not only Michigan but America better wake up and stop this crap!

I guess Thomas Jefferson said it best: "The Tree of Liberty Must Be Refreshed from Time to Time with The Blood of Patriots and Tyrants"! Is this where we are headed?

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