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"In the July 2023 video, which has since been made private, El-Sayed describes bacon and other cured meats as 'class 1' carcinogens, saying, 'You know what else is a class 1 carcinogen? Plutonium.'"

Probably true. Salami also. And liverwurst. It's best to limit one's intake of these treats.

I love bacon but eat it with scrambled eggs only at breakfast joints; oh, and on hamburgers while looking out over Long Island marinas. That's because Jewish spouse and I keep kosher at home, but nothing can stop this goy from a little bacon out.

Speaking of, El-Sayed would probably wipe us off the face of the earth if he could.

You know what else is carcinogenic? The Democratic Socialists of America. Also Islamists. Pure plutonium. Let's hope we can severely ration them or cut them out of our diet altogether.

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