Jason Arday (news.educ.cam.ac.uk), Great and Unfortunate Things cover (Amazon)

Jason Arday resigned from Cambridge last week amid accusations of plagiarism and serial fabulism. But he’s still a published Simon & Schuster author—and his newly released memoir is “rife with melodramatic biographical claims that bear remarkable similarity to storylines from Arday’s favorite low-brow soap operas, other TV dramas, the Rocky movie franchise, and movies such as Forrest Gump,” the journalist Ben Ryan writes for the Free Beacon.

“A Washington Free Beacon review of the memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things, published Tuesday in the United States with a British edition coming later this month, as well as of further claims Arday made in his book proposal, found extensive evidence that suggests Arday, 41, plucked plot lines from films and TV shows and wove them into what he presented as the true events of his life,” Ryan writes. The pivotal dialogue in the memoir’s prologue, for example, “is similar to lines spoken by a Thracian prophetess in the pulpy Starz series Spartacus: Blood and Sand, which was known for sex, violence, and bad writing.” The show’s seventh episode also happens to be titled “Great and Unfortunate Things.”

Arday also claimed in his book proposal to have survived testicular cancer, a rare malignancy that afflicted a character on an Australian soap opera, Neighbours, that Arday says he viewed religiously. He said he was cursed with lifelong seizures after being beaten by a gang of thugs at age 18 only to reconcile with the assailants, another Neighbours plotline. He stated he was in a monthslong coma as a teen following a car accident, a plotline featured in both Neighbours and in Home and Away, another Australian soap Arday is known to love. And he claims to have had a brain tumor removed shortly before his 2015 Ph.D. thesis defense, wiping out his memory. In a 2007 episode of Neighbours, a character has a brain tumor removed and suffers partial amnesia.

Many of these claims are now in doubt. Simon & Schuster has nonetheless stood behind Arday, telling the Free Beacon last week that he “worked closely with his co-writer, as well as our editorial and legal teams, to carefully research, write and corroborate the narrative.” That could change: Arday has canceled promotional events for the book, and earlier this week, his name was removed from the board listings of the British Sociological Association and the Autism Centre of Excellence.

READ MORE: Fallen Cambridge Star Jason Arday’s ‘True Life’ Memoir Appears To Poach Life Events From His Favorite Soap Operas, ‘Spartacus,’ and ‘Forrest Gump’

Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Most Americans love bacon, fireworks, and football. Abdul El-Sayed is not like most Americans. The Michigan Democratic Senate nominee laced into bacon in a since-deleted YouTube video, comparing its health risks to “plutonium” and arguing that both the beloved breakfast meat and “the stuff we make nuclear weapons out of” cause cancer, the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman and Collin Anderson report.

In the July 2023 video, which has since been made private, El-Sayed describes bacon and other cured meats as “class 1” carcinogens, saying, “You know what else is a class 1 carcinogen? Plutonium. That’s right. The stuff that we make nuclear weapons out of. Yeah, that’s also a carcinogen,” according to a transcript of the video reviewed by the Free Beacon. “Now, how come bacon and plutonium are in the same class? Well, because it just comes down to the quality of evidence. Research has demonstrated that both of these things, bacon and plutonium, are definitively linked in well-designed, well-executed population studies with cancer.”

“The unearthed transcript provides the latest example of El-Sayed criticizing popular American pastimes, something that now extends to food,” Goodman and Anderson write. “In other since-removed YouTube videos, El-Sayed declared that ‘fireworks suck’ and ‘just aren’t worth it’ due to air quality concerns, CNN reported. He also questioned whether football could be ‘ethical,’ arguing that narratives justifying slavery and other evils were ‘echoed in the ethos of football.’

“Bacon is ‘an all-time favorite food,’ according to Meat+Poultry magazine, which cited a report from food and beverage market research firm Datassential showing that 80 percent of consumers reported ‘liking or loving’ the meat. Fireworks are nearly as popular—75 percent of U.S. adults said they either ‘like a lot’ or ‘somewhat like’ fireworks, according to a 2021 YouGov poll. Football, meanwhile, ‘has been the top sport in Gallup polling since 1972,’ the pollster reported in 2024. Forty-one percent of adults identified football as their favorite sport to watch that year, giving it a 31-point lead over baseball.”

READ MORE: Don’t Bring Home the Bacon? Abdul El-Sayed Compared Beloved Breakfast Meat to Plutonium: ‘That’s the Stuff We Make Nuclear Weapons Out Of’

James Murdoch (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) and New York magazine’s “Habibi City” issue (Screenshot)

New York magazine has finally offered a response after facing intense criticism over an issue that repeatedly accused Israel of genocide and described the Jewish state as “the land mass currently called Israel.” “It’s not exactly an apology, and it’s not exactly ‘we stand by our story,’ either,” our Ira Stoll writes. “Instead, the statement from New York magazine’s editorial leadership—no names, please—to the Washington Free Beacon dodges the journalistic accuracy and integrity issues involved, along with the antisemitism. Instead, it serves up a salad of lefty buzzwords.”

“Our latest cover story is an exploration of a New York subculture that is making its presence felt, both culturally and politically, in new ways over the last few years. As with other communities forged by common experiences of conflict, there is an irreducible political dimension to any coverage of this subject,” the statement says. “We have endeavored to capture the tensions and live debates that exist within these communities, including how they relate to Israel. We are aware of the wide range of responses to the piece, including critiques from some in the Jewish community. We take these comments seriously, and, as always, we welcome and acknowledge good faith discussion and criticism about our journalism.” The reference to the “cover story” and “the piece” obscures the fact that it was not just a single article that is fueling outrage, but two articles. One is by Zaina Arafat, an adjunct assistant professor at Barnard College and a featured faculty member at the unaccredited, for-profit “School” of the New York Times. A second article, focused on food, is by Madeline Leung Coleman, whose social media indicates support for the unlawful Gaza encampment at Columbia, which culminated in the storming and occupation of a campus building, and its demand for divestment from Israel. That article matter-of-factly accuses Israel of genocide. James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems company took control of New York on July 8, and New York’s “Habibi City” cover is being interpreted as a signal of his plans for what the press release announcing the transaction described as “the beginning of a new chapter.” Murdoch is not pushing back on that idea. Vox, which was also part of the James Murdoch deal, on August 10 published an article calling for a U.S. embargo on arms to Israel. “The Democratic Party’s burgeoning support for restricting aid and arms transfers to Israel is well-founded,” the article said. “Supplying Israel with money and weapons is contrary to both America’s moral obligations and security interests. It is wrong to subsidize or provision any foreign military’s assaults on human rights. And doing so undermines global respect for both the United States and the concept of international law.” The article didn’t explain how it would be in the U.S. “moral” or “security” interest to allow its ally to be overrun by Islamist terrorists, rapists, and murderers, or to turn to alternative arms suppliers such as China or Russia instead of the U.S.

READ MORE: James Murdoch Throws DEI Spin at Israel Controversy

Additional reading:

But wait, there’s more: Simon & Schuster’s partnership with notorious antisemite Susan Abulhawa includes not just two previous Abulhawa novels the publisher is reprinting but also a new novel, The Sun Still Kisses Me. Abulhawa announced—in a video she posted to X lashing out at angry “Zionists” who oppose her deal—that Simon & Schuster will be publishing the book.

In good news for Republicans, Graham Platner is getting back out on the campaign trail. The accused rapist and Nazi tattoo enthusiast “will headline a Labor Day rally in Ellsworth next month” organized by Hancock County Democrats, the Bangor Daily News reported. It’s unclear if Platner’s replacement for Senate, Troy Jackson, whom Platner endorsed for governor, will also be in attendance.

Jackson seems to have more in common with Platner than his ties to the Democratic Socialists of America: Jackson’s longtime romantic partner and second cousin (yes, you read that right) Lana Pelletier told an officer that Jackson “pushed her around” after he punched an apparent romantic rival at a home in Maine in 1988, according to the Daily News. Democrats appear to be unbothered by the revelation, as should be expected, given that they stood behind Platner after a conservative ex-girlfriend accused him of abuse.

The family of a 15-year-old American girl who was killed in one of the most high-profile terrorist attacks in Israel’s history, the 2001 Sbarro bombing in Jerusalem that killed 15 people and injured 122 more during the Second Intifada, is suing the Hamas operative who planned the operation in an American court.

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.