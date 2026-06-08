The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Jacoby's avatar
Steve Jacoby
4d

The Times, which used to be "All the News That's to Print" is now "All the Anti-Semitic and Anti-Zionist News, whether it's Ai, fit to print, or not". So long as they can say something negative about Israel or the Jewish people, they'll print it. Truth is not an issue.

Reply
Share
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
4d

It makes sense that our progressive aristocracy has adopted Critical Anti-Zionism as one of their sacred beliefs, it was pretty much inevitable after they pledged their souls to Critical Race and Gender theories.

The main difference is that Critical Race and Gender are about supporting racial and sexual minorities (however simplistic their theories and mixed their results), whereas Critical Anti-Zionism posits Israel and all Jews (unless they publicly perform their opposition to Zionism) as essentially Satan and his demons, the condensed symbol of all the things they've been taught to hate—settler-colonial imperialist capitalist apartheid genocide etc—and demands Jews be constantly attacked and denounced.

Just as the marriage between globalist progressives and Critical Race theorists was consecrated by the blood of George Floyd, the ceremony uniting them with Critical Anti-Zionists was sealed by the blood of 10/7 and the subsequent Gaza War. This was the time for choosing sides and making loyalties clear and now our progressive overlords no longer hide or deny that they ratify all the narratives that have been painting Israel as a monster for decades as well as the Anti-Zionists' ultimate goal of dissolving and/or destroying the Jewish state.

It is also unsurprising that the latest narrative missile aimed at Israel comes from a Times writer named Emma Goldberg. The NYT has been the home of anti-Zionist Jews for a century and they earn their exalted salary and social status by constantly performing their hatred of those other BAD Jews who don't believe in universal egalitarianism, as a way to signal their loyalty and obedience to their class of Diapsora aristocrats and larger Christian society.

Our GOOD Jews now know they must hate Israel and perform this publicly to keep their place in progressive insitutions and they'd be happier than Hamas if Israel was erased someday. Then they'd no longer have to be asociated with it and could enjoy peace on campus and at UWS dinner parties.

Reply
Share
3 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture