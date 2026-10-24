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Lynne Morris's avatar
Lynne Morris
2d

The scary part is that neither she, mama, nor baby brother view the conduct as terror related. Which really tells you everything you need to know. And sis' and baby bro's ""[You're just attacking my religion!!!!" is classic deflection.

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Frank Clapsaddle's avatar
Frank Clapsaddle
2d

My God- when people tell you they hate you- believe them!

All his associates have every right to hate and be garbage.

But occupy a senate seat in this country? Will Hasan Piker be his wing man once in office-

Who will he tell it’s his faith - when another jihadi kills IN America.

Enough with this piece of garbage- put him out with the trash

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