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Allan W's avatar
Allan W
May 23

Trump is like the energizer bunny. 🐰

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LilJoey's avatar
LilJoey
May 23

Maybe Rubio could arrange a phone call with Maduro for Raul. I expect the advice would be to “make nice dummy, the US has some really bad ass stuff”

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