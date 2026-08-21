Demonstrators at a mass vigil on Monday in London’s Trafalgar Square for the former Cambridge professor Jason Arday, who was found dead on Friday (Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

In the wake of accused plagiarist and serial fabulist Jason Arday’s death, an influential band of activists within Great Britain’s largest academic union is demanding action—not to change the policies at Cambridge that led the school to hire and defend Arday, but to “shield other black academics from scrutiny from what they view as a racist, right-wing conspiracy,” the investigative journalist Ben Ryan writes for the Free Beacon.

An activist caucus within the University and College Union held a virtual organizing meeting Tuesday night to discuss Arday’s death. “The Free Beacon obtained a recording of the raw and emotional gathering of several dozen members, during which the angry scholars repeatedly denounced the attacks on Arday as the product of a racist, right-wing mob seeking to drive blacks out of the academy,” Ryan writes. “The central purposes of the meeting were to draft a public statement on the Arday tragedy and develop a toolkit to help the union respond if black academics are targeted with attacks on their credibility.”

Leading academics like David Sanders of Purdue University agreed that Arday’s thesis was “extensively plagiarized,” while a damning investigation in The Times of London found that Arday stole another academic’s research, manipulated his own methodology, and recycled his own quotes from interview subjects. But the UCU members who attended Tuesday’s meeting downplayed Arday’s misdeeds, insisting that “lifting text verbatim from another scholar’s work and using it without attribution did not itself constitute plagiarism. They said that the stealing of someone else’s ideas was required to merit such a charge—a narrow definition contradicted by their own universities.” The meeting’s organizer, University College London principal research fellow Sean Wallis, went so far as to suggest that Galileo was a plagiarist by today’s standards because he had his students copy his texts to teach them how to craft scientific prose. “And actually, that’s been a long-standing way of teaching for quite a long time,” Wallis said. “So it’s not surprising that people will do more textual overlap than they realize.”

“A draft statement from the group, which the Free Beacon obtained, asserted that both liberal and right-wing media outlets were culpable of amplifying the ‘agenda of far-right ideologues’ who were ‘openly boasting’ their quest to ‘create a “meritocracy,”’” writes Ryan. “The effort comes amid widespread outrage among liberals at what they claim was the media’s harassing coverage of Arday and at the critics of universities’ diversity practices.”

READ MORE: ‘Frankly, He Has Been Killed’: Angry Scholars From UK’s Top Academics’ Union Blame Jason Arday’s Death on Racist Mob, as ‘Race Realist’ Who Ignited the Firestorm Is Suspended

Ro Khanna (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Left-wing California congressman Ro Khanna has said members of Congress who trade stocks are causing a “crisis of confidence right now in our democracy.” His latest financial disclosure shows he “seized on a banner year for the U.S. stock market in 2025, with the trusts owned by his wife and children trading at a breakneck pace,” the Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr reports.

Khanna’s family trusts “made a staggering 5,402 trades during 244 of the 251 active trading days in 2025, a year in which the S&P 500 notched an above-average 17.9 percent return,” writes Kerr. In total, Khanna “reported a total stock trading volume of up to $165.4 million, which included sales of upward of $70.6 million in stocks, options, ETFs, and hedge funds. It’s a substantial increase from his trading activity in 2024, when he logged 4,665 trades for a total trading volume of $137.2 million, including just shy of $50 million in securities sales.”

Khanna estimated he was worth no more than $78 million when he entered Congress in 2017. He now estimates he’s worth as much as $167 million. He and his family, however, could be worth much more. Members of Congress report their assets in wide ranges, and in some cases, they can report an asset as worth “at least $1 million” without disclosing a ceiling. Khanna reported 11 such assets. Most of his wealth comes from his in-laws in Ohio, who made a fortune in auto parts.

“Khanna filed the disclosure as he crisscrosses the nation advocating for ‘taxing the billionaires,’” Kerr notes. “The wealth Khanna has accumulated while in office has enabled him to live the sort of oligarchic lifestyle he denounces on the campaign trail. His two young children, for example, are the beneficiaries of trusts that own large ownership shares in three private golf clubs in Ohio where membership initiation fees run upward of $45,000, the Washington Free Beacon reported. … Khanna’s children also own a significant stake in a $65 billion wealth management firm as well as investments in hedge funds that focus on distressed debt, of which Khanna has been critical.”

READ MORE: Ro-lling in Dough: Khanna’s Personal Money Machine Kicked Into Overdrive in 2025, Trading $165 Million at Breakneck Pace, New Disclosures Show

Mitchell Berman (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for WisDems)

Wisconsin Democrat Mitchell Berman is running against Republican congressman Bryan Steil as a “devoted husband” and often shares photos of his wife and young kids. Before that, Berman was an active user on the affair-seeking website Ashley Madison, making two transactions around the time he got married, records made public through the high-profile data breach of the site indicate.

The account was associated with the email mitchell_berman_rn@yahoo.com, the same address Berman, a registered nurse, used when making a complaint to the Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2022. It made a $268 transaction on February 24, 2015, and a $19 transaction on March 26, 2015, according to data exposed by the breach, which occurred in August 2015. Berman married his wife Jillian in January 2015, according to social media posts marking their 8th and 10th anniversaries.

“The transaction amounts are aligned with services Ashley Madison offered at the time,” our Collin Anderson reports. “The website—which used the slogan, ‘Life is short. Have an affair’—offered a money-back ‘affair guarantee’ to ‘premium customers who paid $250,’ Wired reported in the wake of the data breach. It also charged users $19 to delete their personal information. Data from the breach, then, came in ‘two databases: one with all of the email addresses for people who logged onto the site, and a second with the company’s payment and transaction information,’ according to Wired. Transaction records were not included in the $19 deletion service, meaning some users who did not appear in the account database did appear in the transaction list.” That appears to be what happened in Berman’s case.

Berman, 40, also maintained an account on the casual hookup site Adult Friend Finder, according to records released as part of a separate November 2016 data breach. His campaign confirmed that the accounts belonged to him but said he used them “in his 20s … well before his marriage,” forgot about them, and then canceled them, a defense that does not track with Berman’s Ashley Madison transaction records. “Berman’s campaign did not respond to follow-up questions on that transaction and on why Berman would have used a site explicitly marketed to people looking for affairs while single ‘in his 20s.’”

READ MORE: Wisconsin Dem Running for Congress as ‘Devoted Husband’ Was Active on Adult Affair Site Ashley Madison, Records Indicate

Elsewhere:

Jeremy Moss is the Democratic nominee for Congress in a suburban Detroit district—and he’s not sure about supporting his party’s nominee for Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, telling Slate that El-Sayed is “going to have to demonstrate some serious outreach to Oakland County’s Jewish community.”

Federal agents recently searched the disgraced former Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell’s home after stopping him at the San Francisco airport and seizing his phone and laptop “in connection with a civil rights investigation concerning allegations of sexual assault,” the New York Times reported. “Mr. Swalwell is also facing investigation based on accounts from his accusers by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and state investigators in Los Angeles.”

The cofounder of the Democratic fundraising juggernaut ActBlue pulled a Fauci during a Thursday morning closed-door House deposition, where he repeatedly pleaded the Fifth in response to scrutiny over the organization’s fraud prevention standards and whether they allowed foreign nationals to illegally donate to U.S. political campaigns.

The once-prestigious New Yorker is out with a new profile of the foreign national and former Columbia University encampment organizer Mahmoud Khalil. It includes the following line about Khalil’s six-month-old son. “All babies are cute, but this was a gratuitously good-looking baby—like a Rubens portrait of the infant Jesus, if the Flemish had been more realistic about a Nazarene’s complexion.”

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.