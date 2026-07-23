Jon Ossoff (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Georgia senator Jon Ossoff spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on “makeup services” in 2026—and his artist of choice has a long list of Hollywood credits, including The Notebook, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

Ossoff has paid makeup artist Stephanie Ponder $2,887 for “makeup services” since February, federal campaign finance disclosures show. Ponder is an Atlanta-based freelancer and member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees who offers “Services for all phases of Makeup: Film, Video, Print, Runway,” according to an advertisement for her services on the online production crew directory SHOOTS. The credit list on her IMDb page includes several blockbusters: In addition to the 2004 Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams romantic drama The Notebook, Ponder worked on the 2013 and 2014 action flicks The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay and the 2023 DC Comics superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She most recently worked as a makeup artist on the 2026 Netflix limited series His & Hers starring Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson.

“Ossoff’s four-figure makeup expenditures stand out among federal candidates,” Ross writes. The Georgia Democrat “has reported spending more on makeup than any other candidate this year, beating out the likes of far-left Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.).” That spending comes as liberal media outlets praise Ossoff’s carefully managed on-camera presence and float him as a prospective 2028 presidential candidate. A recent Puck profile asserted that Ossoff “has seemingly reinvented himself” in anticipation of a White House run, adding a “beefier physique to his studied, Obama-like cadence.”

“On the campaign trail, however, Ossoff presents himself less as a polished pretty boy and more as a populist fighter for the working class. In a recent interview, he said Vice President J.D. Vance ‘has zero credibility as a champion for America's working class.’ As it happens, Ossoff’s makeup artist also earned a credit on the 2020 film Hillbilly Elegy, the Hollywood adaptation of Vance’s memoir recounting his low-income upbringing in Middletown, Ohio. Ossoff’s father, by contrast, is an attorney who owns a publishing company and purchased the Washington, D.C., home that Ossoff lived in when he worked as a congressional aide, the Free Beacon reported.”

READ MORE: Jon Ossoff Spends Thousands on ‘Makeup Services’ From Artist Who Worked on Hollywood Blockbusters Like ‘The Notebook’

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told lawmakers on Tuesday that the financial cost of the Iran war has so far totaled an estimated $37.5 billion. “So far as government spending goes—this is bang for our buck,” the Free Beacon’s editors write. “It's a pittance to eviscerate the Islamist thugs who, since 1979, have built and presided over a ruthless machinery of internal repression while waging a jihad against the United States, Israel, and all freedom-loving people across the region.”

Consider some of the initiatives for which the Biden administration shelled out billions. A 2021 infrastructure law signed by the president provided $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging ports across the country. The Biden team had gotten just seven up and running by June 2024, and the Government Accountability Office found that by July 2025, fewer than 400 were operating in part because the feds had not provided “measurable targets and time frames.” The EV charger debacle mirrors that of the $42.5 billion national broadband buildout intended to connect rural communities to the Internet. It was beset by bureaucratic bickering, delays, and inefficiencies. Three years after its approval in 2021, 16 states were still waiting for approval. It took the Trump administration’s intervention in 2025—including the removal of a “digital equity” requirement—to move things forward. Democrats are happy to spend billions on handouts that at best fall somewhere between wasteful and fraudulent but never fail to raise hackles at the cost of keeping Americans safe. The real cost of this war has been the human toll—the American families that worry about their sons and daughters, mothers and fathers in harm’s way. And, tragically, the 18 families who will not see their loved ones back home. To honor them appropriately, Congress must provide sufficient resources for the military to finish the job. Pass the damn supplemental.

READ MORE: $37.5 Billion Well Spent To Off the Ayatollah

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces in a video that the Israeli prime minister “is not welcome in New York City.” (Screenshot via YouTube)

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political rivals are famously fractious, but they came together to denounce Zohran Mamdani’s “Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal” video. Their scathingly negative reaction, which comes just months before a hotly contested Israeli election, “indicates that they understand that Mamdani’s animus isn’t directed merely at a single Israeli politician, but at the Jewish state itself,” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett condemned Mamdani’s “antisemitic libels.” Another Netanyahu opponent, Gadi Eisenkot, called Mamdani’s remarks “a reckless distortion.” A third, Benny Gantz, urged Mamdani to “focus on New York.” So did American and New York Jews, including the UJA-Federation of New York, the city’s central charity, and the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, who wrote, “Mayor Mamdani, this isn’t the Model UN. It’s New York City. Do your job.”

“The voices urging Mamdani to focus on New York rather than foreign policy may have a point given the flight of job-creators and wealthy taxpayers from the city in recent years,” Stoll writes. “There has, though, been a long tradition of New York mayors having their own foreign policies—usually on the pro-Israel side, as when Mayor Rudolph Giuliani kicked Yasser Arafat out of a Lincoln Center concert in 1995 or when Mayor Michael Bloomberg made a solidarity visit to Israel in 2009 as it was under attack by Hamas rockets from Gaza.

“It may be that Mamdani and his fellow left-wing Democrats believe the demographics and the politics have since shifted so that there is now domestic political advantage to be gained by Israel-bashing. Or it may be that they are so brainwashed by social-media videos and Edward Said- and Frantz Fanon-influenced professors that they actually believe this stuff. Either way, the Israeli politicians are correct to see it as alarming, given the risk that, in years ahead, a Mamdani-style politician will eventually reach a position in the federal government with power not merely to make videos but actually to use American hard power in ways hostile to Israel. That would undermine not only Israeli interests but also American ones.”

READ MORE: ‘Antisemitic Libels,’ ‘Blatant Lies’—Even Netanyahu’s Political Rivals Denounce Zohran Mamdani

Additional reading:

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico has struggled to court black voters after defeating congresswoman Jasmine Crockett in a primary she said was “racist.” In an apparent attempt to address the issue, Talarico is now endorsing reparations for black people, a matter on which he declined to comment during the primary.

Tread carefully, Tehran: President Donald Trump fired a warning shot at the mullahs on Wednesday, writing in a Truth Social post, “From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran.”

The House Ways and Means Committee subpoenaed three nonprofits backed by the Marxist American expatriate Neville Singham, who works hand in glove with the Chinese Communist Party, including to amplify U.S. opposition to artificial intelligence. Committee chairman Jason Smith said the nonprofits, including the New York City-based People’s Forum, failed to send a “single responsive document” when the committee first asked in May.

Check out our full Thursday lineup below.