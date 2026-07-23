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Charles Leslie's avatar
Charles Leslie
5h

John Ossoff…never worked a day in the private sector. I’m sure he can relate to the “working man” who spends way less on makeup services.

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Ludwig Von Rothbard's avatar
Ludwig Von Rothbard
5hEdited

“It's a pittance to eviscerate the Islamist thugs who, since 1979, have built and presided over a ruthless machinery of internal repression while waging a jihad against the United States, Israel, and all freedom-loving people across the region.”

You mean $38B spent to do nothing to change the Iranian regime which still holds power and now daily attacks ships in the Strait and ism widening its attack to its neighbors.

And that doesn't count the untold costs to Americans from the ripple effects through the economy from higher gas prices and the worse effects throughout the world. And of course there's all the dead Iranian citizens killed.

But hey, "money well spent!"...

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