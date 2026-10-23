It’s Friday, October 23, 2026.

The state of our union is... too old for this shit.

Halloween is fast approaching. Mr. Autumn Man bestrides the earth in a layered ensemble, sipping a warm beverage. There’s no better excuse to dress the kids in adorable sweaters and drive out to a farm to look at some pumpkins. So that’s what we did.

We weren’t the only young family roaming the grounds that morning. Far from it. But we were noticeably outnumbered by the gangs of youths, childless adults on “friend dates,” and other sprightly nerds who Googled “fun fall activities near me.”

I saw grown men kneel in the dirt and squeeze their bearded faces through a pumpkin-themed photo cutout next to the playground. I had to stand my ground against a mob of hungover twentysomethings so my three-year-old could watch the little piglets frolic in their pen. We spent the toddler equivalent of several lifetimes waiting in line for apple cider donuts.

I arrived agnostic; I departed fully radicalized.

Young people need to get out more, but not like this. Showing up to a pumpkin patch without a child should carry the same social stigma as lurking around a playground or a dance recital. At some point, the police are going to turn up and start asking questions.

A pleasant fall morning at a festive farm is not a human right. It must be earned. As the incomparable Matthew Continetti once wrote, simply leaving the house with young children “requires an amount of logistical preparation similar to that which preceded the invasion of Normandy.”

I shudder to contemplate the logistics of a family trip to Disney World. I’m particularly worried about the flight home given the likelihood of landing on a terrorist watch. If it’s true that almost half the people waiting in line to meet Buzz Lightyear in Disney parks are childless adults, all bets are off.

Fantasyland: Childless adults in my age group (35–44) are about 20 percentage points less likely than parents to favor the Republican Party, according to a 2023 Pew survey. In other words, they are far more likely to have a favorable opinion of socialism—despite being just as likely to have an unfavorable opinion about paying taxes. Yet they’re still allowed to vote in elections.

The Revolution will be unchaperoned: A bunch of “students” and other “French” people are “protesting” in France. Their actions over the past week suggest they are particularly aggrieved by Israel’s continued existence and the inequitable distribution of designer handbags.

Naturally, Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) took the side of the looting hordes. “This is what happens when young people lose hope in their future,” he wrote. “In America, let us listen to our young.”

The congressman and his fellow travelers would like us to believe that youth, anger, and poor personal hygiene are reliable indicators of moral righteousness. Have they ever met an actual young person? (Context: Khanna’s grade-school children are multimillionaires who own stakes in several private golf courses.)

The last time American students threw a public tantrum, they demanded “humanitarian aid” after illegally barricading themselves inside a university building. The encampments went away, but the deranged youngsters are still out there, pining to be heard, heckling the “Zionist stooge” Zohran Mamdani at an Oct. 7 peace vigil.

The “students” rioting in France are ostensibly mad about education. They even made a list of school-related demands: shorter days, longer lunch breaks, fewer smartphone restrictions. It reads like something a group of fourth graders might come up with while occupying the tube slide at recess.

Wanna feel old? Americans who were in the fourth grade when Donald Trump was first elected are old enough in the midterms.

Europe is (and always will be) worse than America: Some of the young people Ro Khanna wants us to listen to were featured in a Wired article about Americans who regret fleeing to Europe to escape Trump’s fascism. Many have already returned or plan to after learning that “quality of life is significantly lower” in a stagnant socialist economy.

On the one hand, healthcare is “free.” On the other hand, it’s not very good. Sure, the tax rates are punishing, but the salaries are lower, and the work ethic rivals the DMV. Basic amenities such as air conditioning, dishwashers, and clothes dryers are considered “luxury items.” They moved there because they believed what they read about socialism on the internet. They’re moving back because it wasn’t true—just in time to vote for AOC in the Democratic primary.

Counterpoint #1: Parisians are generally obnoxious, but the residents who dumped scalding water from their windows to discourage looters on the street below should be fast-tracked for asylum in this country when France inevitably surrenders yet again.

Counterpoint #2: America is obviously the best country, but are we truly “exceptional” when a man can get arrested for the “crime” of taping his wife to a chair in the basement so he could watch football in peace? We’ve come a long way, but the work remains unfinished.

Never mind, Europe sucks: The Irish government sponsored an ad campaign to discourage grandparents from hugging their grandchildren and other family members without “consent.”

O husband, who art thou? Speaking of family intimacy, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) gave an amusingly legalistic response to a question of dubious complexity. “Not to my knowledge,” she deadpanned after MS NOW’s Chris Hayes asked if there was a “kernel of truth” to the longstanding allegation that she married her brother.

Journalism ain’t baseball: There is lots of crying involved. Anonymous CBS staffers are still complaining about their editor in chief, Bari Weiss, who, in their view, is violating a core tenet of professional journalism by pursuing stories about Democrats that might hurt their chances of getting elected.

The leaking staffers were appalled when Weiss asked CBS journalists to investigate Abdul El-Sayed’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood—despite the fact that El-Sayed publicly stated that only an Islamophobe would keep asking those questions. Weiss, if you can believe it, has reportedly “discussed the topic on editorial calls,” while staffers have “privately grumbled” about her “views.”

• Read our exclusive Q&A with Abdul El-Sayed

Crying and journalism go hand in hand, apparently. In 2024, almost a year before Weiss took over at CBS, the network convened a “teary staff meeting” after host Tony Dokoupil challenged the esteemed intellectual Ta-Nehisi Coates over his hatred of Israel. An anonymous source described the mood as “troubled” and “very upset.”

In 2020, New York Times staffers endured a “Maoist struggle session” after the opinion section published Senator Tom Cotton’s op-ed arguing that riots were bad. Tech reporter Charlie Warzel wept like a child because “none of his friends wanted to talk to him anymore because he worked for this horrible evil newspaper that would print this op-ed.”

Look, we’ve all been there. My toddler behaves in a similar fashion when I won’t let him eat gummy bears for breakfast, sit on top of the car, or throw his brother down the stairs.

Palate cleanser: Victoria’s Secret unveiled their much-anticipated new line of gym wear this week. Here are some photos, in case you’re interested.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND

X: @AndrewStilesUSA

Email: stiles@freebeacon.com

If you have friends, tell them to subscribe to the Stiles Section newsletter.

Send them here.