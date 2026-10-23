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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
3d

As always after laughing at the insanity all around us I get slapped in the back of my head cause I started speaking under my breath when I saw what passes for gym wear now.. FML Shane Gillis was spot on.. 😂

Keep it up..

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Ruth Henriquez's avatar
Ruth Henriquez
3d

Khanna: “In America, let us listen to our young.” How did someone so sententious get elected to anything at all?

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