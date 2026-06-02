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Bob Pinkelman's avatar
Bob Pinkelman
Jun 2

How is this Nazi-loving, cheating, lying druggie still even ON the Democrat ticket! 😳👎🏼🙄

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Kenny's avatar
Kenny
Jun 2

How many Socialists are in Vermont?

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