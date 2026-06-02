Graham Platner (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner admitted to buying cocaine and boasted about doing drugs “on the government dime” while “backpacking through Europe” on paid leave from the military, our Chuck Ross reports.

Platner—otherwise known as “P-Hustle,” his online alias—made the remarks in since-deleted Reddit posts from 2020. In one, he recalled his travels through Europe shortly before he left the Marine Corps in 2008, writing, “I was making a pretty penny doing just about nothing. Went backpacking through Europe on the government dime, walked the Camino de Santiago, did some drugs and had a blast partying it up in hostels across the continent … I highly recommend it. No regrets.” In another, Platner responded to a user who asked about a Coast Guard seizure of 12,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $312 million.

“Street value,” Platner wrote. “I always wonder what street you’re buying your cocaine on, because it’s not the street I’m buying my cocaine on.”

The posts are the latest addition to a growing list of controversies that have persistently dogged Platner in the nine months since he launched his campaign. Drugs, for example, aren’t the only thing Platner picked up while on leave in Europe—in 2005, while on leave in Croatia, he got a notorious Nazi tattoo known as a Totenkopf. Platner claims he was drunk and unaware of the skull and crossbones symbol’s Nazi connections (the distinctive symbol was worn by SS officers who manned the concentration camps), but Platner’s friends have reportedly said he affectionately referred to the ink as “My Totenkopf” years before launching his campaign.

READ MORE: ‘No Regrets’: Graham Platner Admitted to Buying Cocaine, Boasted About Doing Drugs During Military Leave While ‘on the Government Dime’

In addition to the coke and the Nazi tat (and the Reddit posts disparaging rural voters, black people, police officers, rape victims, and war heroes), we recently learned that Platner’s wife caught him exchanging explicit texts with “several” women. Democrats responded to the scandal by standing by their man, our Andrew Stiles writes.

Some Platner defenders, like 27-year-old Zohran Mamdani adviser Morris Katz, took aim at the former campaign aide who spoke to the New York Times about the texts, Genevieve McDonald, saying, “There should be no place in our politics for incompetent, opportunistic operatives who violate privacy, betray trust, and prioritize vengeance over decency.” Others argued that “character” is more about being a Democrat than being a decent person. Here’s a sampling:

“He’s also made mistakes, and he has admitted that. Character also involves standing up to people who are bankrupting and corrupting this country.” — Connecticut senator Chris Murphy

“I’d just say that if the reason you don’t want to support a candidate is because he and his wife chose not to share that they went through marriage counseling to deal with infidelity, that’s your choice. But I do think there are other factors in the race that will have more of a direct impact on your life.” — Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau

“The messier Platner turns out to be, the more I hope he wins—not because I like or respect him more, but because Susan Collins, one of the most evil people in public life, deserves to be humiliated as much as possible.” — The Nation columnist David Klion

READ MORE: Look at All These Democrats Defending Graham Platner, the Nazi-Inked Porta Potty Masturbator Caught Sexting on Hookup App Dubbed ‘Paradise’ for Child Predators

Senator Bernie Sanders, socialist of Vermont, as seen on the cover of his 2023 book.

Socialist senator Bernie Sanders, an agenda-setter on the Democratic Party’s activist left wing, is out with a new proposal for the U.S. government to seize 50 percent ownership of large artificial intelligence companies. “With Democrats in the minority in both houses of Congress, for now the initiatives, like much activity by Sanders and his progressive allies, are more political posturing than any practical threat,” writes the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll. At the same time, the proposal is a good indication “of the impulses and values that would guide Democrats if they do take over Congress following the midterm election.” It’s also “a good case study of how universities and foundations are feeding left-wing ideas into the political system.”

Sanders acknowledges that he got the idea from two law professors, Jeremy Bearer-Friend of George Washington University Law School and Sarah Polcz of UC Davis School of Law. Bearer-Friend is a former aide to Warren, who herself is a former law professor. He’s also written for the Roosevelt Institute, a think tank funded by the Hewlett Foundation, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, and the Ford Foundation that published a Bearer-Friend paper proposing a $1 trillion tax to fund racial reparations. (“As with any new trillion-dollar tax, we should expect litigation. But the power to tax has been a part of our Constitution since our founding and is not on its face legally dubious.”) Bearer-Friend and Polcz published their article on December 30, 2025, in the Columbia Journal of Tax Law, proposing, “a unique in-kind tax payment structure that would require firms with ownership of AI to remit equity shares to the public.” Their article doesn’t specify a rate. “The actual rate to be adopted will largely be a political question,” it concedes. It does say the ideal rate “will provide the adequate level of public voice in corporate decisions to address public harms of AI” and “will provide a sufficient profit interest to compensate injured workers and creators,” while only “minimally” crowding out private investment. At the moment the tax-AI urge seems mostly motivated by sentiment attributed to bank-robber Willie Sutton when asked why he targeted banks: “Because that’s where the money is.” Bloomberg News reports 19 new AI billionaires in the past year, worth a combined $59.3 billion. Anthropic, parent of the Claude AI tool, on June 1, 2026, announced it had “confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of our common stock.” On May 28, 2026, Anthropic announced it had raised $65 billion at a $965 billion post-money valuation.

READ MORE: Bernie Sanders Proposes To Seize Half-Ownership of Large AI Firms

Elsewhere:

Democratic voters in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District will select their nominee tonight. The frontrunner is Adam Hamawy, the longtime friend of the “Blind Sheikh” terrorist mastermind who also volunteered for a Bosnian group that provided support to Al-Qaeda. Sounds bad, right? It doesn’t to Huffpost, which published a piece on Hamawy’s “potential triumph” that lauded Hamawy’s “stint as a trauma doctor in Gaza” and said there was “good reason” for the “pro-Palestine movement” to “rally behind” Hamawy.

Shortly before news of Graham Platner’s adulterous sexts broke, NPR sat down with the Maine Senate hopeful and asked him to describe “the masculinity that you represent.” Platner said that while he lifts weights and shoots guns, he also has “a very open sort of dialog and emotional relationship with my wife.” When NPR asked Platner to do a follow-up interview to discuss the scandal, his campaign declined.

The Radical Beefcake is back? Karen Attiah, the former Washington Post columnist fired for “gross misconduct” after writing a series of racially charged posts about Charlie Kirk’s assassination and blaming gun violence on “white America,” is “finally heading to arbitration” in her wrongful termination grievance against the Post, she announced on Substack. “May the intent of Justice from the Ancestors be known in your Victorious Win!” one commenter wrote. Amen.

Check out our full Tuesday lineup below.