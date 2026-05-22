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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
May 22

So Brad Lander, a Jew and a gay person, wants to make common cause with Muslims who hate Jews and gay people. He will be the first over the ledge on a four story building. What an idiot.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
May 22

Why give grants to the auto makers at all MrTrump? Either their products sell or they don’t. Taxpayers get no breaks at the dealerships so why should dealerships get breaks from the taxpayers?

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