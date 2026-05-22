Graham Platner and Qasim Rashid (qasim.rashind/TikTok)

Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner’s “grassroots” campaign is paying a left-wing consulting firm that, in turn, pays social media influencers to promote Democratic candidates and causes online, campaign finance disclosures reviewed by the Free Beacon show. And, what do you know, one of the firm’s featured influencers is very organically super enthusiastic about Platner’s candidacy and very much does not disclose any financial connection to the candidate while showering him with praise.

Platner has paid the Kentucky-based company Be a Good Influence LLC—commonly referred to as Good Influence—over $36,000 since September for “digital organizing,” our Collin Anderson reports. The firm describes itself as “the trusted partner for measurable creator-led campaigns” and says it “creates meaningful impact for causes and campaigns through our network of powerful online messengers.”

Though the spending records do not reveal which influencers have been paid to boost Platner, we have some guesses. A “creator” featured on Good Influence’s website, the Pakistani-born left-wing activist and failed congressional candidate Qasim Rashid, has “emerged as a top online supporter of Platner,” Anderson writes. “In a Substack article posted on Sept. 8—five days after Platner first paid Good Influence $8,350.50—Rashid credited Platner with sending ‘the best fundraising text I’ve ever seen.’ Rashid said his ‘jaw dropped’ when he saw the text from Platner, which accused ICE of kidnapping people, charged Israel with ‘genocide,’ and said ‘billionaires have taken over our government.’ Rashid said it ‘convinced me to donate to him.’” He encouraged his followers to do the same and interviewed Platner in October and again in March, encouraging his listeners to “go to his campaign website, donate, volunteer, do what you can.”

“Platner’s payments to Good Influence are at odds with the ‘grassroots’ image his campaign presents,” writes Anderson. “Platner said in October that he doesn’t ‘need corporate PACs’ because he has a ‘grassroots army.’ Two months later, he called his Senate run ‘the strongest grassroots campaign Maine has ever seen.’ Mainstream media outlets have painted Platner in a similar light, with Politico citing his ‘grassroots energy’ and the New Yorker suggesting his ‘grassroots organizing can beat the establishment.’ None have reported Platner’s payments to Good Influence, including the New York Times, which last week published a piece on campaign payments to influencers that did not mention Platner.”

READ MORE: ‘The Best Fundraising Text I’ve Ever Seen’: Graham Platner’s ‘Grassroots’ Campaign Is Funneling Money to Influencers To Fawn Over Him

Ken Martin (Scott Olson/Getty Images), Kamala Harris (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The DNC released its autopsy report on the 2024 presidential election months after chairman Ken Martin said he would keep it private—and immediately denounced it as not meeting the party’s “standards.” It’s easy to see why.

The report, our Peter Hasson writes, is “riddled with errors and lacks a formal conclusion” aside from the one rendered by the voters in November 2024. Its title page reads only “BUILD TO WIN. BUILD TO LAST” followed by a blank white space. It has placeholders for a “LEADERSHIP MESSAGE,” an “EXECUTIVE SUMMARY,” a “CONCLUSION,” and “APPENDICES.” Some of the report’s sentences are incomplete, including a section on Kamala Harris’s failure to win over educated voters in North Carolina, which includes the sentence fragment, “It was specifically about how Harris as a candidate”—without punctuation—and yet, that about sums it up. It was, in fact, specifically about Harris as a candidate.

“That’s not to say the autopsy contains no meaningful takeaways for Democrats,” writes Hasson. “It states, for instance, that the Biden White House ‘did not position or prepare’ Harris to run for president and declined to ‘conduct polling’ to ‘identify the issues she could talk about’ as vice president, perhaps because the addled Biden was bent on running for reelection and then furious he was forced off the ticket, though the report doesn’t say as much. It also argues that Democrats falsely assumed that ‘identity politics’ would ‘hold male voters of color’ in their camp and notes that Harris had no effective response to a Trump campaign ad declaring Harris ‘is for they/them’ because Harris ‘would not change her position’ on issues like gender transition surgeries for prisoners and that ‘climate change and green energy transition messaging created anxiety among workers in traditional industries worried about job losses.’”

Democrats appear to be ignoring those takeaways and instead focusing on the report’s sloppiness. “Clearly, the people who put it together ran a highly ineffective, ill-researched process,” a senior adviser to the Biden and Harris campaigns, Adrienne Elrod, told Politico, as if the Democratic party and the American public needed thorough research to tell them why Harris (she/her/they) faceplanted. It’s all an embarrassment for Martin, who, upon being elected chairman of the DNC in February 2025, promised to commission and release a report that would provide “a handle around what happened last election cycle” and chose his “close ally,” Democratic strategist Paul Rivera, to write it, then threw him under the bus and backed over him. Every page of the released report includes a disclaimer: “This document reflects the views of the author, not the DNC. The DNC was not provided with the underlying sourcing, interviews, or supporting data for many of the assertions contained herein and therefore cannot independently verify the claims presented.”

READ MORE: DNC Releases, Disavows 2024 Election Autopsy: Error-Riddled Report Says Biden White House Failed Harris But Lacks Conclusion

Additional reading:

Nothing to see here, move along: Amid the aforementioned debacle over the autopsy report, the DNC “is sharing private messaging guidance with state party chairs, urging them to reassert their confidence in his leadership,” according to NOTUS. The guidance includes answering the question “Do you have confidence in Ken Martin’s ability to serve as DNC chairman?” with statements like, “I am fully confident in his leadership,” and, “Releasing the report in full is a good first step.”

The deep-blue state of Massachusetts is facing a lawsuit accusing it of relegating black and Hispanic schoolchildren to “racially segregated school districts characterized by concentrated poverty that deny Black and Latino students an adequate and equal education.” There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of the suit, our Ira Stoll writes, but “it’s hard not to smile at least a little about a lawsuit that potentially asks the northeastern suburbanites, Elizabeth Warren voters, to go beyond the ‘no kings’ and ‘ICE out’ and ‘in this house we believe…’ yard signs and consider the possibility that their own prized public schools and town boundaries are a kind of racial discrimination.”

The Trump administration is making big changes to $1.7 billion worth of Biden-era grants that were designed to coax major automakers to convert their factories into electric vehicle plants. Now, the funding will be used to increase the production of hybrid vehicles and other advanced car tech.

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.