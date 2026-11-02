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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
3h

I don't know why anyone could be a Democrat today! They are going commie all the way!

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
3h

The comments coming out of Schumer and other democratic leaders about Haley Stevens are despicable. These people are bottom feeders extraordinaire. They have no morals, ethics or backbone. Schumer especially gives new meaning to the words "useful idiot."

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