Mike Rogers and Haley Stevens speak to reporters after attending church together in Detroit (Free Beacon)

Haley Stevens upended the Michigan Senate race on Sunday, endorsing Republican Mike Rogers in the neck-and-neck race and stumping with him at a black church in Detroit. Events over the past week appeared to push Stevens to the breaking point. On Thursday, Abdul El-Sayed campaigned with a Louis Farrakhan acolyte who recently suggested that Jews controlled the transatlantic slave trade. One day later, Stevens suggested that El-Sayed would condemn an ad made on his behalf blaming Jews for the price of eggs and that the pair would appear together at a black church in Detroit on Sunday. Instead, El-Sayed released a statement criticizing Stevens and AIPAC. The spat culminated in El-Sayed’s decision to disinvite Stevens from what was supposed to be a “unity” event.

“Above all, the rising tension between Stevens and El-Sayed—of which Stevens’s endorsement of Rogers was simply an exclamation point—has become the defining media narrative in the closing days of the race,” writes our Alana Goodman. “For the past week, Stevens, who had not appeared on the campaign trail alongside El-Sayed, had been making increasingly awkward television appearances, making clear the relationship between the two had grown untenable. It is presumably not the note on which El-Sayed would have wanted to close the race, and he refused even to discuss the explosive news when pressed about it by reporters.”

“If you want to ask me questions about the issues the people in my state are facing,” El-Sayed told reporters on Sunday, “I am happy to answer them. If you want to ask me questions about some intrigue and about two folks who aren’t here right now, I’m going to be less interested in answering, just putting it out there.”

At least some churchgoers, though, were interested in Stevens’s endorsement as they left Perfecting Church in Detroit, where Stevens and Rogers addressed reporters, including the Free Beacon’s Goodman, after service. “If Mike Rogers can share his vision clearly, precisely, answer questions, and if he comes across honestly, transparent—I think it could [change minds],” one woman said as she left.

READ MORE: Detroit Churchgoers Say Haley Stevens’s Stunning Endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers Could Move Votes

Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images), Haley Stevens (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

The Rogers endorsement made Stevens a pariah in the Democratic Party and an object of scorn and derision. Her top staffers resigned and Chuck Schumer, who recruited Stevens to run, called her move “a despicable betrayal.” President Trump and House speaker Mike Johnson reacted differently: They told reporters at an event in Iowa that they’d welcome Stevens in the GOP, our Thomas Catenacci reports from the Hawkeye State.

Trump said the GOP “would love to have” Stevens inside the GOP tent. He was responding to a question from the Free Beacon about the Democrat’s endorsement of Rogers. Johnson said he had spoken to the Democratic congresswoman and that she “did a heroic and important thing for the country.” “I sent her a note, spoke to Haley, and told her how great she was, how much we appreciate that she’s standing for the truth,” Johnson added. “She is a good person. She’s always been very thoughtful. She loves her state and has served it as best she could. And she’s speaking the truth.” Johnson said he told Stevens to “stay safe.” In response to a follow-up question about whether he feared for Stevens’s safety, the speaker added that “we are in a heightened threat environment.” “There are dangerous people out there,” Johnson said. “Of course—she and her fiancé have been getting a lot of threats.” Trump interjected: “They’re dangerous—they’re jihadists,” he said. “He’s a Muslim Brotherhood guy,” Trump added, referring to Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed. “Yeah, I’d say she’s in danger,” Trump said.

READ MORE: ‘Would Love To Have Her’: President Trump, Speaker Johnson Invite Haley Stevens To Join GOP

Abdul El-Sayed (Salwan Georges/Getty Images)

El-Sayed has spent much of the campaign condemning the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. At the same time, his left-wing allies have put big money behind a network of anti-Israel PACs created to counter AIPAC, the Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports.

The watchdog group Canary Mission detailed the PACs’ top donors and political activities in a new investigation. It found that a “significant source of financial support for El-Sayed and a cadre of other far-left candidates—in the millions of dollars—is coming from more than a dozen political action committees, many of them created in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack, that are specifically focused on opposition to Israel,” Kredo writes. Those committees are funded by the same 20 or so often-overlapping donors and largely support the same candidates.

There’s the Unity & Justice Fund, a super PAC affiliated with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to elect El-Sayed, most of it on political canvassing. There’s the anti-AIPAC super PAC American Priorities, which has spent nearly $8 million boosting the likes of El-Sayed and socialist House candidates Darializa Avila-Chevalier, Claire Valdez, and Melat Kiros. “Additional support comes from smaller-sized PACs like Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption, the Muslims United PAC, and PAL PAC, which purports to empower ‘leaders who stand on the right side of history’ against Israel,” reports Kredo. They receive funding from a familiar group of anti-Israel donors, one that includes Amir Nathoo, a board member at “Tech for Palestine” who once referred to Israel as “an evil and delusional state that is a stain on human history,” and Showcase Commerce CEO Mohammad Waqas Javed, who donated more than a million dollars to an assortment of political groups for which opposition to Israel is a central tenet.

“The overlapping support from these and other donors reveals a sophisticated political network that ostensibly allows candidates to claim their campaign is grassroots while still benefiting from the shadowy big money networks they rail against on the campaign trail,” writes Kredo.

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed’s Bagmen: Inside the Shadowy Network of Anti-Israel Donors, PACs, and Super PACs Funding His ‘Grassroots’ Campaign

Additional reading:

Haley Stevens’s longtime chief of staff and her communications director—who only have jobs for another two months, anyway—resigned in a panic on Sunday and made clear they absolutely don’t have any of the decency of their (former) boss. “This election is too important to sow division or stand on the sidelines,” Stevens’s chief of staff, Justin German, said in a statement… endorsing El-Sayed. “We are shocked and heartbroken by Congresswoman Stevens’ decision to support Mike Rogers.” Maybe if Stevens had had better counsel, she would have endorsed Rogers earlier.

Is it normal for a candidate running for U.S. Senate to flee home just days before the election? That’s what Alaska’s Daniel J. Sullivan, better known as “Decoy Dan,” did last week, according to CBS News. The network reported that the lesser-known Sullivan—who shares a name with the state’s incumbent senator, Daniel S. Sullivan—boarded a flight to Anchorage just two days before the New York Times reported that operatives linked to Democrat Mary Peltola’s campaign recruited him in a scheme to confuse voters. The source who spotted him on the flight “added she did not know where Sullivan was headed, but another friend said he and his wife are known among friends as ‘world travelers.’”

Decoy Dan’s apparent departure from the state meant that he was not around as the U.S. attorney for the District of Alaska held a press conference referring to the allegations about how he ended up on the ballot against Sen. Sullivan as “troubling.” The attorney, Michael Heyman, referred to Decoy Dan as a “sham candidate” and said he would “investigate whether a crime has been committed under several theories.”

With friends like these: Left-wing congressman Ro Khanna of California unveiled a trio of House endorsements. Two of the three candidates are affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America and running against incumbent Democrats.

Abdul El-Sayed isn’t the only Senate Democratic hopeful campaigning with controversial figures in the final days of the 2026 midterms. Texas’s James Talarico recently rallied with Jasmine Crockett’s pastor, the far-left Democrat Frederick Haynes, who is running to replace Crockett and who called ICE “the new KKK” in his stump speech for Talarico.

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