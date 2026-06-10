(Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images)

While the New York Times is preoccupied with factually absurd reports of Gazans being raped by dogs and carrots in Israeli prisons, there are thugs mistreating Gazans elsewhere, our Adam Kredo reports. Hamas is reestablishing a police state in Gaza, building makeshift torture chambers inside hospitals and schools, where terrorists are interrogating and abusing Palestinians suspected of disloyalty, video testimonials and official government documents show.

The testimonials were filmed surreptitiously inside Gaza by the independent Arab-run media outlet Jusoor News and provided to the Free Beacon along with documents from the Hamas-run Interior Ministry that show civilians being summoned to the hospitals for interrogation. They “provide some of the firmest evidence to date that Hamas is not only torturing Palestinians, but also continuing to breach international law by using civilian buildings as military outposts,” Kredo writes. “The terror group has done the same with schools across Gaza, turning classrooms into prisons and detention centers where civilians are often subjected to brutal beatings and more creative forms of torture.”

“They have prisons inside the schools, rooms that function like prisons,” one Gazan activist recounted. “The same goes for hospitals. They have rooms underground in the basement that they use as a prison, as if they were military and security sites.” At the Nasser Hospital, a second Gazan woman said “people are beaten and shot in the legs” inside a dialysis center. “If they send someone to the renal department at Nasser, it basically means it’s over.” A third Gazan man said those who “don’t like what’s going on” in Hamas-run Gaza are treated “as a spy, or that you are working for a foreign agenda, that you are against the resistance.”

Mainstream media outlets have paid little attention to Hamas’s authoritarian state, focusing instead on criticizing Israel. Maybe Times columnist Nick Kristof will pay a visit to the Hind Al-Daghma Dialysis Center one day. Just kidding.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Hamas Turns Gaza Hospitals and Schools Into Torture Chambers as It Reestablishes Police State: Gazans Describe Horrific Interrogations, Beatings

It’s official: Graham Platner (SS) is the Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine, making him “the first vanity oysterman and Nazi-tattooed Hotchkiss attendee to win a major party’s nomination for U.S. Senate while facing credible allegations of domestic abuse,” the Free Beacon‘s Andrew Stiles writes.

The primary became a formality when Platner's chief rival, Gov. Janet Mills, suspended her campaign in April, and the Associated Press called the race for Platner with just 8 percent of the vote in. At the same time, Platner's recent underwhelming polling numbers will do little to assuage concerns about his viability in a matchup with the notoriously savvy GOP incumbent Susan Collins.

Platner has countered concerns over his Nazi tattoo, Reddit posts disparaging black people, and marital infidelity by arguing that he has “transformed” as a person and that he is the only “working-class” candidate who will fight for everyday Mainers. “The grandson of a world-renowned architect, Platner derives most of his income from a military disability pension, lives in a house his dad paid for, and runs an oyster farm—on an island owned by his rich friend—whose principle client is his mom’s restaurant at an ‘old world luxury’ hotel,” writes Stiles. “He attended and was ultimately expelled from the Hotchkiss School, an elite preparatory academy whose distinguished alumni include Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart and Morgan Stanley cofounder Harold Stanley.”

Platner now finds himself in a much tougher fight against Collins, days after his former political director, Genevieve McDonald, wrote in the Washington Post that he “shouldn’t be a U.S. senator.” “We have a general election. That is a very different demographic,” McDonald wrote. “Graham Platner is not someone who would be good for Maine or for the country.”

READ MORE: The Scum Also Rises: Graham Platner Makes History As First Vanity Oysterman With Nazi Tattoo To Win US Senate Nomination

California governor Gavin Newsom and Chinese president Xi Jinping (gov.ca.gov)

California governor Gavin Newsom received $50,000 in campaign contributions from a top executive at a Chinese electric vehicle company that Newsom fawned over during his 2023 visit to China. That company, BYD, is now on a Pentagon blacklist due to its ties to the Chinese military, the Free Beacon‘s Thomas Catenacci reports.

Ke Li—a Chinese national who serves as BYD’s executive vice president and is reportedly married to the company’s billionaire founder and CEO, Wang Chuanfu, a CCP member and ally of Xi Jinping—gave $20,000 to Newsom’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign and another $30,000 to his 2022 reelection bid, California campaign finance disclosures show. It’s more money than Li, who is allowed to donate to U.S. political campaigns as a green card holder, has spent supporting all other California candidates combined.

Newsom has since cultivated a close relationship with BYD, showering it with state contracts and visiting its Shenzhen headquarters in 2023, where he test drove a BYD car that also floats. “Who needs a car when you can have a car and a boat,” Newsom said. Three years later, his relationship with the company is on a crash course: The Pentagon formally classified BYD as a Chinese military company on Monday, adding it to a list of entities that operate in the U.S. and contribute to Beijing’s strategy to leverage private sector technology to boost its military might. “The designation raises serious national security questions about BYD’s support for Newsom’s campaign,” Catenacci writes.

“China’s always looking for a weak link and I think that they found a weak link in Governor Newsom,” former U.S. ambassador Joseph Cella, the president of Chinese influence watchdog Secure Our States Coalition, told the Free Beacon. “The Department of War has blacklisted BYD for a reason. It means that there is a threat to the national security of the United States.”

READ MORE: ‘Weak Link’ Gavin Newsom Took $50K From Chinese EV Exec of Now-Blacklisted ‘Chinese Military Company,’ According to New Pentagon Classification

Elsewhere:

Longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl told Puck News that the dismissal of Scott Pelley and six other 60 Minutes employees “was by far the worst experience I’ve been involved in, or even witnessed.” Stahl was around when Dan Rather humiliated the broadcast in an attempt to derail George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection by airing fraudulent documents. She has also covered the sale of Romanian children on the black market in the 1990s, interviewed twins who were the subject of Josef Mengele’s experiments, and documented the horrors of Austria’s Mauthausen concentration camp—but all evidently paled in comparison to watching Bari Weiss hand out a few pink slips.

The Iranian regime is back on the U.S. military’s menu after President Donald Trump said that the “Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.” Both of the helicopter’s pilots “are safe and uninjured,” Trump added. “Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.” U.S. Central Command announced “self-defense strikes against Iran” hours later as part of a “proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

Arizona senator Ruben Gallego is bringing out the big guns as he faces questions over his longtime friendship with disgraced California Democrat Eric Swalwell. Gallego hired former Biden press secretary Andrew Bates—the “Baghdad Bob” of the Biden White House who routinely covered up for his boss’s senility—to “focus on crisis communications” surrounding Swalwell, Axios reported. Gallego, who served his wife with divorce papers when she was nine months pregnant, says he did nothing wrong, never saw Swalwell engage in inappropriate behavior, and that his pal “lied” and duped him. Now it’s up to Bates to come up with better bullshit!

Political parties are supposed to come together as they emerge from primary races and move toward the general election. The opposite is happening to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent $135,000 trying to propel a more moderate state lawmaker, Jasmeet Bains, to victory in a California swing district. Bains lost to left-wing activist Randy Villegas, and some House Democrats are reportedly threatening to withhold their dues to the committee out of anger. Good luck to all!

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