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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
2d

What has this Country come to? Platner belongs in a "looney toon" house, the guy is a nut!

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JimmyinTEXAS's avatar
JimmyinTEXAS
2dEdited

Lesley Stahl sounds as deranged as Scott Pelley. Maybe (s)he should have been included on Ms. Weiss' list.

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