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Robert Walker
Oct 9

She is supposed to be a human rights lawyer, but human rights for whom?

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Steve
Oct 9

FYI

Rubio slaps fresh sanctions on ‘rogue’ International Criminal Court, vows to ‘end the ICC’ if prosecution threats go on

https://www.therightreasons.net/topic/122941-rubio-slaps-fresh-sanctions-on-%E2%80%98rogue%E2%80%99-international-criminal-court-vows-to-%E2%80%98end-the-icc%E2%80%99-if-prosecution-threats-go-on/

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