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MichaelH: Storyteller's avatar
MichaelH: Storyteller
Jun 2

"Perversion" isn't a strong enough word to describe this disgusting, morally void toilet paper. In fact, it not even worthy of use in an outhouse! This distortion of what is and is not considered sinful is one of the MOST sinful things I've ever heard of. May God have mercy on them. I doubt that will happen since they most likely won't repent before they face the Lord of Lords.

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William Wallace's avatar
William Wallace
Jun 2

Harvard hasn’t ruined its Unique Value Paradigm enough?

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