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Judy Gruen's avatar
Judy Gruen
May 27

Everything is inverted. Lies are seen as truth, truth as lies. Very Orwellian.

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Eric M's avatar
Eric M
May 27

How many fellows were named in total? How many had pro-Israel slants?

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