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MichaelH: Storyteller's avatar
MichaelH: Storyteller
May 27

I am astonished by the number of leftists who bellow at the top of their lungs that Trump is the new hitler while THEY are the ones bashing Jews for simply being alive and having the AUDACITY to want to protect themselves from HATEFUL TERRORISTS like hamas. Heaven forbid these leftist loons look in the mirror.

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Edward F Day's avatar
Edward F Day
May 27

Amazing to me how the Jewish people keep supporting the Ivy’s and what’s left of the once formidable Democratic Party.

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