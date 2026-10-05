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Alan Smith's avatar
Alan Smith
Oct 5

Great article Ira, thank you. Trump drives me crazy at times, but on this issue, more power to him. If he can bring this arrogant institution, that thinks itself above the law, to heel, Trump will have done America a great service.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Oct 5

Burn them down. Where in the Constitution does it say I can be taxed to give grants to private universities? OK, for work the goverment can't do itself but needs done, but that's it!

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