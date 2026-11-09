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Jimmy's avatar
Jimmy
3hEdited

This is disgusting and will quickly become the equivalent of France unless this is squashed and eradicated IMMEDIATELY. Severe punishment, expulsion and jail time is the only way to deal with these a holes

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3 replies
Dave S's avatar
Dave S
3h

Arrest. Suspend.

Expel.

Deport

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