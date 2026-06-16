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Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
5h

I bet that supporters of "Queers for Palestine" have a higher frequency of mental illness.

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Edward Jay B.'s avatar
Edward Jay B.
4h

Many professional observers note that these college age individuals do not suffer from the kind of depressions and anxiety that were diagnosed a generation ago; rather, it is a form of narcissism and yearning for recognition.

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