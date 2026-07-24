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Henry D Fetter's avatar
Henry D Fetter
4h

What is the course on antisemitism and who is teaching it? I didn't see any details on that but perhaps I missed it. Thanks for your good work.

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
3hEdited

Expecting any member of the Ivy League to abandon Critical Anti-Zionism is like expecting the Pope to renounce Catholicism. Along with Critical Race and Gender, Critical Anti-Zionism (aka the campaign to end the world's only Jewish state) is a branch of the Social Justice faith, which is the shared political religion of all Western liberals. Harvard et al are Social Justice seminaries and SJ works for them as a credential, moral shield and crusade, global lingua franca, and the necessary etiquette and worldview of all the 21st century's future leaders. It essentially plays the same role now as Protestantism did in the 19th century.

They will lie, evade, hide behind an army of lawyers, make and break promises, while hoping to run out the clock till 2029, when they hope a new Dem Prez will rescue them. But they will never admit fault, certainly will never admit that they've created a new "dual loyalty" litmus test for Jews based on how much they're willing to denounce Israel, and there is no chance they will abandon any of their sacred beliefs.

It's the Ivy League, how can they be wrong about anything?!? ;)

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