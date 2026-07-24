An anti-Israel protest at Harvard Law School in October 2023. (Photo/Ira Stoll)

Harvard and its 10 big-name appellate lawyers argued in their latest filing in their fight with the Trump administration that the school has “implemented many changes” to fight Jew hatred. The “changes” include the addition of a course taught by a professor who has accused Israel of genocide and the hiring of a professor who describes his work as “counter-Zionist,” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports.

“Harvard’s filing says ‘The University’s deans have implemented changes concerning appointments and curriculum (including bolstered course offerings and faculty focused on Jewish history and antisemitism).’ The court filing footnotes this claim to a Harvard ‘academic life’ web page that really has to be seen to be believed.” Among the “changes” touted on the web page:

“In spring 2026, HDS added a new course on Jewish Ecology.” That course was taught by Rabbi David Mevorach Seidenberg, who accuses Israel of genocide.

"A new student journal on Jewish liturgy." That’s Ashera, a journal of Palestinian liberation and erotic poetry that was actually "created" not by a student but by a professor, Shaul Magid, who advocates what he describes as "counter-Zionism."

“In June 2025, HDS hired for the position of the Professor of Modern Jewish Studies in Residence.” That was Magid.

“New faculty at Harvard Law School. In fall 2026, Harvard Law School will welcome a new faculty member as the Caroline Zelaznik Gruss and Joseph S. Gruss Visiting Professor in Talmudic Civil Law.” This visiting professorship has existed since at least 2017, through the most vile periods of Harvard antisemitism.

“What Harvard has not done is survey Jewish students or the campus as a whole to see whether what it found in 2024—that Jewish students get an inferior campus experience—has changed,” Stoll writes. “The government’s federal filing notes Harvard’s own past finding that ‘substantial numbers of Jewish students indicated experiencing discomfort and alienation at Harvard … 26% felt physically unsafe and 44% felt mentally unsafe. Nearly half (49%) felt their well-being was not supported at Harvard … Almost 60% of Jewish students indicated they had experienced some form of discrimination, stereotyping, or negative bias on campus due to their views on current events.’ Harvard hasn’t collected or disclosed new or updated data on that, either.”

READ MORE: Harvard Touts ‘Counter-Zionist’ Professor, Palestinian Liberation Erotic Poetry Journal as Evidence of Progress Against Jew-Hate

Chuck Schumer has denied any involvement in the campaign of Dan J. Sullivan, the newly declared Republican known as “Decoy Dan” who’s running a “sham” campaign to siphon votes from GOP incumbent senator Dan S. Sullivan in Alaska. An ad from a Schumer-led outside group undercuts that claim. It stars a representative of the lesser-known Sullivan’s campaign, Alan Harris, who is the romantic partner of the campaign’s liberal consultant, Amber Lee, the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman and Collin Anderson report.

The spot from Majority Forward, the nonprofit affiliate of Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC, identifies Harris as “Alan,” an “Anchorage” resident who owns a moving company and accuses Sen. Sullivan of “voting to raise our costs.” Harris’s company, Allstar Moving, is registered to the same Anchorage address as Amber Lee Strategies, the political consulting firm owned by Lee, according to local records. “Dan J. Sullivan confirmed in June that he hired Lee as a campaign adviser after the metadata from his campaign launch press release listed ‘Amber Lee’ as its author,” Goodman and Anderson write. “But Lee is not supporting the lesser-known Sullivan alone: Dan J. Sullivan’s declaration of candidacy states that a ‘rep’ for the campaign, ‘Alan Harris,’ delivered the declaration form to the Alaska Division of Elections in Anchorage ‘on behalf of Daniel J. Sullivan’ on June 1.

“Two weeks later, on June 16, Majority Forward began running the ad featuring Harris, according to TV spending data reviewed by the Free Beacon. Representatives for both Schumer and Senate Majority PAC denied being involved in Dan J. Sullivan’s campaign nine days prior, on June 7. The revelation undercuts Schumer’s attempts to distance himself and his political apparatus from Dan J. Sullivan, whom Republicans have accused of being a ‘sham candidate’ running to deceive GOP voters.”

The lesser-known Sullivan is running as a Republican but was not associated with the party until two days before filing to run under the GOP banner. In most states, the two Sullivans would square off in a winner-take-all primary to determine the Republican nominee. But Alaska uses a ranked-choice voting system under which all candidates run in one primary regardless of political affiliation and the top-four vote-getters advance to the general election. As a result, both Sullivans could appear on the ballot in November.

READ MORE: Chuck Schumer Denied Ties to ‘Decoy Dan Sullivan’—Then Featured the ‘Sham’ Alaska Senate Candidate’s Campaign ‘Rep’ in an Ad

Manny Rutinel (@MannyRutinel/X)

The Democratic nominee in Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District, Manny Rutinel, is running as a “friend” of the district’s many ranchers. Just four years ago, he wrote an article advocating for a “farm transition climate policy” through which meat producers would be paid to farm plants due to “animal agriculture’s climate impact,” our Ethan Barton reports.

Rutinel coauthored the article—“Reducing Animal Agriculture Emissions: The Viability of a Farm Transition Carbon Offset Protocol”—while working as an attorney for the left-wing climate organization Earthjustice. It states that “animal agriculture is one of the leading sources of greenhouse gas emissions” and emphasizes the need for “aggressive policies” to “address the environmental and social harms associated with our current food system.” Rutinel’s proposed solution is a “livestock-to-plants farm transition project,” which would pay meat producers to “transition” to “plant-based farms.”

Funds could come in the form of controversial “carbon offsets”—where companies pay to reduce carbon emissions elsewhere in an attempt to compensate for their own—or in the form of government grants. Rutinel, for example, approvingly cites a $90 million program in Denmark that provides “bonuses for farmers who grow plant-based crops for human consumption.” Once the transition is in motion, Rutinel’s article calls for a moratorium on large-scale livestock farms to stop those who refused to transition to plants from “compensat[ing] for the exogenous decrease in herds elsewhere.”

“The article reflects Rutinel’s long history of climate and vegan activism—one he is attempting to distance himself from while he runs to unseat Republican congressman Gabe Evans in a district that President Donald Trump narrowly carried in 2024 and that is full of meat producers,” Barton writes. “As a student at the University of Florida, Rutinel staged protests calling on his peers to ‘change their lifestyle’ and ‘go vegan,’ at one point donning a sign that read, ‘Animal liberation is human liberation.’ At the age of 22, Rutinel called to give animals the same legal rights as people, the Colorado Sun reported.”

READ MORE: Colorado Dem Running for Congress as ‘Friend’ of Ranchers Urged Meat Producers To ‘Transition’ to Plants To Fight Climate Change

Additional reading:

Two days after Zohran Mamdani posted a video declaring “Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal”—and hours after he had the audacity to wish a “peaceful Tisha B’Av to Jewish New Yorkers across the five boroughs”—two men, at least one of whom was wearing a kippah, were stabbed on the Upper West Side in what New York City Council speaker Julie Menin called an antisemitic attack. The men are expected to survive, the New York Police Department said.

President Donald Trump said he’s “considering a massive attack” on the Iranian regime and is “close to making a decision.” Trump added that the attack would be “bigger than ever before” because the Iranians “haven’t received enough pain yet.” Trump also said he would hold Tehran responsible for future attacks from its terror proxy in Yemen, the Houthis.

Trump’s remarks came after Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi promised to respond to “any aggression against Iran,” writing, “Our defense doctrine is clear: eye for an eye.” That did not impress Marco Rubio, who responded, “The president’s policy is a head for an eye. I mean, honestly, that’s what it’s going to be.”

Michigan Democratic congresswoman Hillary Scholten is supporting Haley Stevens over Abdul El-Sayed in the state’s Senate primary. Would she back El-Sayed in the general if he beats Stevens? “I will not even come close to being associated with comments like ‘America deserved 9/11,’” Scholten told CNN, a reference to El-Sayed surrogate Hasan Piker. “To me, that’s a nonstarter.”

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.