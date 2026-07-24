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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
9h

Wait...so are you telling us that Schumer, instead of trying to excise the virulent Jew-hatred and antiAmericanism in the democratic party is instead a duplicitous bottom feeder who is lieing about his actions in order to try to win back the Senate for the democrats. Whodathunk he was such a dishonest creepy creep.....😱

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Ludwig Von Rothbard's avatar
Ludwig Von Rothbard
9h

"Just four years ago, he wrote an article advocating for a “farm transition climate policy” through which meat producers would be paid to farm plants due to “animal agriculture’s climate impact,” our Ethan Barton reports."

The Green Left; overriding the demonstrated preferences of freely choosing consumers (beef before spinach) to plunder the public to pay to substitute their own preferences (spinach with no choice)...

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