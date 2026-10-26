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Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
17hEdited

Bill Ackman should also get more involved in promoting a truce between President Trump and Harvard. Ackman discussed Harvard, campus free speech, and faculty culture during an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1333-the-katie-miller-podcast-289402783/episode/bill-ackman-harvards-future-his-iconic-x-posts-his-daughters-recovery-kmp-ep59-348062777. As summarized by Google's AI, "Ackman shared that a Harvard professor recently told him the university has changed dramatically for the better, with students feeling more comfortable speaking freely. He credited Harvard President Alan Garber for fostering an environment more accepting of differing views, though he noted that the faculty itself has not fundamentally changed."

Ackman is also funding the Carob Trust Prize for Academic Courage, which will honor social scientists who face unjustified attacks: https://www.wsj.com/opinion/an-award-for-scholars-who-tell-the-truth-3c5d37e8?st=aRar9G&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink. Two of the associated faculty are at Harvard.

One of them, Nobel prize winner Eric Maskin, is also one of the leaders of the Council on Academic Freedom at Harvard, which has many sensible faculty members and been dealing in detail with such issues: https://sites.harvard.edu/cafh/who-we-are/#membership. Although the Council is below the radar for most who are not members, Ackman and Musk could be good people to draw on the broader expertise of the Council to help move Harvard in good directions.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
9h

Shows you can be smart, greedy and a hypocrite at the same time!

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