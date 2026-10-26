A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft (left). Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library at Harvard University.

Harvard, almost constantly congratulating itself for its courage in standing up to the supposed authoritarian crackdown of the Trump administration, simultaneously saw its endowment soar on the basis of an investment recently valued at $2.2 billion in Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The SpaceX stake was disclosed in a quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission filing on August 14, 2026. It got renewed attention with this month’s release of Harvard’s annual financial report, which claimed a 27.1 percent return for the year ended June 30, 2026 on the university’s endowment, bringing the total to $68 billion. SpaceX had been privately held but had an initial public offering in June 2026, and the holding appears to have helped power Harvard’s returns.

Musk was on my July 4 list of 250 things I love about America. But the idea of Harvard cashing in on his entrepreneurial energy is somewhat ironic, given how his politics and Harvard’s are almost diametrically opposed.

Musk reportedly spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars helping President Trump get elected in 2024, campaigned with Trump, and then joined the administration in the early days. Some reports put his 2026 political spending for Republicans at as much as $400 million. Over the weekend Musk acknowledged slowing Ukraine’s Starlink internet service after Ukraine, he said, violated the terms of service by using it for offensive drone strikes. SpaceX has renamed its Artificial Intelligence offerings as Super Intelligence after Trump’s fiat requiring new terminology. And SpaceX does a lot of business with the federal government, launching satellites for the War Department and other agencies.

Harvard, on the other hand, is part of the “resistance,” suing the Trump administration and accusing Trump of waging a pretextual battle to starve Harvard of students and funding as retaliation for standing up to his supposed authoritarianism. The senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation, Penny Pritzker, was the 2008 national finance chair for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. She hosted the Obamas at one of her houses even before Obama ran for U.S. Senate. “We used to have them over for dinner, or we had them up to our home in Michigan. Once a year, during the summer, we’d invite them as guests to our home for the weekend with their kids,” Pritzker said of the Obamas in a 2022 oral history.

One reason SpaceX is so valuable is its Super Intelligence service. I asked Grok, Musk’s version of Anthropic’s Claude or OpenAI’s ChatGPT, “Is Harvard a well-managed university?” The answer, in part, said, “repeated high-profile failures in managing free expression, campus antisemitism and related tensions, leadership selection and support, and administrative efficiency have damaged its reputation and invited intense external scrutiny.” Claude gave differing responses depending on the user but was somewhat less harsh.

Musk’s Harvard-related social media posts have included “Defunding Harvard is the only thing that will work” and “Shame on the board. They all need to go,” both posted on December 11, 2023. That was while Claudine Gay was still the president and before she was replaced by Alan Garber, who was the provost while Gay was president and for years previously. It’s not clear if Harvard’s SpaceX stake was accumulated before or after those two social media posts.

Harvard announced in 2021 that it would not invest in fossil fuels. “As we reported last February, HMC has no direct investments in companies that explore for or develop further reserves of fossil fuels. Moreover, HMC does not intend to make such investments in the future. Given the need to decarbonize the economy and our responsibility as fiduciaries to make long-term investment decisions that support our teaching and research mission, we do not believe such investments are prudent,” the Harvard president at the time, Larry Bacow, said.

Student divestment activism since then has focused on Israel and its war of self-defense in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization, with student protesters demanding that Harvard divest from various companies alleged to be aiding Israel’s war effort. If there’s been any student protest against Musk or SpaceX, it hasn’t yet publicly registered, with a Boston Globe newsletter noting “Harvard’s $2.2 billion stake in SpaceX has elicited little reaction on campus” and “no protests.”

It’s just the latest data point suggesting that Harvard’s fight with Trump isn’t really about high principles, but about money. If Harvard made a money-losing bet on Musk, you might hear some grumbling from the faculty and student activist set. But it’s not like any donors are forking over $2.2 billion to Harvard these days—instead, the philanthropists that were Harvard’s big backers are moving to other institutions such as Carnegie Mellon and Hebrew University. Whether Harvard hangs on to the full SpaceX stake or sells it off is another story. It could be a strictly financial decision. Or someone at Harvard may be hoping that Elon Musk might be able to do better than Stephen Schwarzman in getting Trump to ease off the university.

READ MORE: Harvard’s $2.2 Billion SpaceX Stake Tells a Story