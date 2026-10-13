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a m's avatar
a m
Oct 13

So Harvard is very proud of having hired kapos as esteemed lecturers. That's nice.

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Dlynn's avatar
Dlynn
Oct 13

This is the result of letting ISLAMOFASCISTS fund our universities. BAN offshore funding. Get Qatar the hell out of their positions of influence.

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