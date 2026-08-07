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John Weaver's avatar
John Weaver
4h

Brilliantly funny update. I hope that Hawaii guy gets elected. He seems super stable.

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Douglas Wise's avatar
Douglas Wise
2h

"David Crowley, a 40-year-old black guy with a degree in “community engagement” who has worked in politics his entire life." Wait, that sounds an awful lot like that other "community organizer" we all know who went on to wreck the country over a period of 12 years (he gets credit for Biden's 4 years too).

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